Golf Tips: Best Bets for FedEx St Jude Championship and ISPS Handa World Invitational Golf Tips: Best Bets for FedEx St Jude Championship and ISPS Handa World Invitational
Mike Norman
10 August 2022
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-the-fedex-st-jude-championship-and-isps-handa-world-invitational-090822-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-10T11:09:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-10T10:45:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/d07df6ca638472301ad9f34499b7ffb6c2dadba3.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "We have the first leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs this week and we're back to Ireland on the DP World Tour, and as ever, Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall, Matt Cooper and Andy Swales provide their best bets... FedEx St Jude Championship: Fitzpatrick fancied to kick series off in style We're off to Memphis on Thursday for the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events and Steve Rawlings is here with his comprehensive preview of the high quality renewal. Steve Rawlings says: "Matt Fitzpatrick is bidding to become the third US Open winner to win at TPC Southwind in the last five years, following wins by Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson and at 25/1 in the Sportsbook's Enhanced Win Only market, he's a fair price to emulate the pair. "Fitzpatrick has ticked over nicely since his brilliant win at Brookline, finishing sixth in the Scottish Open and tied 21st in the Open and he has already shown a liking to the venue." "Fitzpatrick led by two at halfway on debut in 2019 before slipping to fourth and he finished sixth 12 months later. He finished only 57th 12 months ago but he clearly wasn't at his best at the time. He'd finished down the filed on the DP World Tour (52nd in the Cazoo Open) prior to playing here and he missed his two subsequent cuts. "Fitzpatrick currently ranks second and 24th for the key traditional stats - Scrambling and Par 4 Performance - and he also tops the SG: Tee-to Green stats on the PGA Tour so he's a great fit statistically too." Steve's bet: Back Matt Fitzpatrick @ 25/1 - Enhanced Win Only (Sportsbook) FedEx St. Jude Championship Each-Way Tips: Stallings can surprise It's the first event of the playoffs and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the action at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Dave says: "On current form, Scott Stallings is certainly worth a look. Fourth at Colonial (short par 70) in late May, his last four finishes read: 8-4-10-13. "The latest came at the Wyndham Championship where he closed 67-65 on the weekend. Stalling was positive for SG: Tee To Green in all four rounds. Talking of which, although his overall season Tee To Green position of 64th is good rather than great, he ranks 8th in the field if narrowing the TTG study period to just the last eight weeks. "Looking at the numbers, he's ranked 12th or better for TTG in each of his last four starts, picking up a combined 29 strokes on the field. Two of the four were played on par 70s: Sedgefield Country Club and TPC River Highlands which has to bode well. "That brings us to Par 4 Scoring and Stallings is a healthy 24th this season so that's another box ticked. "Finally, does he have any course form? You'd think so and a scroll through the history books shows him finishing runner-up in 2013." Dave's bet: Back Scott Stallings each-way @ 100/1 FedEx St Jude Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Wise to take Thursday prize It's the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and Dave Tindall has three picks to be First-Round Leader at TPC Southwind. Dave says: "Aaron Wise comes in off a tied 13th in last week's Wyndham Championship and that included an opening 65 which put him fifth after 18 holes. "It was no surprise to see him go low and a check of the PGA Tour's Early R1 Scoring Average shows him ranked 4th. That's relevant as he's been given a first-round tee-time of 08.21. "Wise also started with a 65 at the Mexico Open while he was seventh after day one of the US Open. "The Memorial runner-up is 50/1 to be first-round leader in this field of 125 and that's worth a bet given that he has a good record of starting strongly in elite fields (also second after R1 of the 2021 US PGA). Dave's bet: Back Aaron Wise each-way at 50/1 Find Me a 100 Winner: Kevin can kick on again Our man has outsiders to trade at both events of this week's events, including a headline pick at the St Jude... Steve Rawlings says: "Having never been in contention, Kevin Kisner withdrew from last week's Wyndham Championship with one hole to play of round two when rain stopped play. He was six-over-par at the time and heading for a weekend off anyway. "That was Kisner's sixth weekend off in eight starts but that doesn't unduly put me off. He provided profits when matched at [6.0] when a pick for the column at [200.0] at the Travelers Championship , where he finished sixth having missed his last four cuts, and he played superbly in spells at the Open Championship where he finished 21st after shooting 65 on Saturday. "Kisner has form at all the right correlating courses (see preview) and although his form figures at TPC Southwind aren't spectacular, reading 38-13-50-27-25-63, he sat second and third after the opening rounds back in 2011 and 2014." Steve's bet: Back Kevin Kisner @ [350.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.3] FedEx St Jude Championship: Course and current form stats The opening tournament of this year's FedEx Cup Play-Offs begins in Memphis on Thursday. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales. Andy says: "The greens at TPC Southwind are smaller than the PGA Tour average, which is why accuracy will be a more important currency than power this week. "Precision driving and accurate iron play is certainly the key to success these next few days. "Water comes into play on nine holes, with tricky dog-legs a particular feature of this parkland course. "Patrick Cantlay = Consistency during 2022 as he searches for his maiden title of the season which has so far yielded a trio of runner-up finishes." Andy's Player to Watch: Patrick Cantlay @ [19.0] *** ISPS Handa World Invitational: Guido chanced at Galgorm The DP World Tour hops from Wales to Northern Ireland this week for the ISPS Handa World Invitational and Steve Rawlings has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start. Steve says: "Santiago Tarrio and Marcus Helligkilde were both carefully considered and one of Matt Cooper's fancies, Renato Paratore, will be one of my Find Me a 100 Winner picks but I'm going to go into the event with just one other selection - the mercurial Guido Migliozzi. "The 25-year-old Italian is in search of his third DP World Tour title having bagged two in 2019 and one could easily argue he's not making the most of his obvious talent given he's finished fourth and 14th in each of the last two US Opens. "That's extraordinarily strong form in the context of this event and I was happy to throw a few pounds in his direction at [55.0] in the hope he can get the juices flowing this week." Steve's bet: Back Guido Migliozzi @ [55.0] ISPS Handa World Invitational Each-Way Tips: Saving love for Renato Matt Cooper has three each-way selections for this week's DP World Tour event with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places. Matt says: "There's no arguing that Renato Paratore's case is not straightforward. Put simply, he has been in appalling form. "Since tagging three top 25s together last October he has made just three cuts in 18 starts and has not one top 30. But he made the cut in the Irish Open and he was third last week at Celtic Manor. "He also found more fairways last week than he has in a long time, it helped him find more greens and he putted exceptionally well. "He's never played the course but he has won at Barseback and has multiple top 10s at Dar es Salam and Crans sur Sierre so trees don't bother him. He also has a win on parkland in GB&I when the British Masters winner in 2020 at Close House." Matt's bet: Back Renato Paratore each-way @ 100/1 ISPS Handa World Invitational: Course and current form stats We're off to County Antrim for this week's DP World Tour event at Galgorm Castle. Words and form stats are supplied by Andy Swales. Andy says: "Designed by Simon Gidman and opened in 1997, this parkland course is laid out close to the rivers of Maine and Braid, and located around 25 miles north of Belfast. "The venue has five lakes, with water coming into play on 13 holes. "John Catlin is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, with one of his victories arriving at Galgorm two years ago. His best finish of 2022, so far, was at the Irish Open in early July when he tied-for-fourth." Andy's Player to Watch: John Catlin @ 14/1", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/d07df6ca638472301ad9f34499b7ffb6c2dadba3.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/d07df6ca638472301ad9f34499b7ffb6c2dadba3.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/d07df6ca638472301ad9f34499b7ffb6c2dadba3.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/d07df6ca638472301ad9f34499b7ffb6c2dadba3.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/d07df6ca638472301ad9f34499b7ffb6c2dadba3.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American golfer Patrick Cantlay"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Patrick Cantlay's consistency pay off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.201867059" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.201867059","entry_title":"Golf Tips: Best Bets for FedEx St Jude Championship and ISPS Handa World Invitational"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.201867059">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20Bets%20for%20FedEx%20St%20Jude%20Championship%20and%20ISPS%20Handa%20World%20Invitational&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-the-fedex-st-jude-championship-and-isps-handa-world-invitational-090822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-the-fedex-st-jude-championship-and-isps-handa-world-invitational-090822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-the-fedex-st-jude-championship-and-isps-handa-world-invitational-090822-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-the-fedex-st-jude-championship-and-isps-handa-world-invitational-090822-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tips-best-bets-for-the-fedex-st-jude-championship-and-isps-handa-world-invitational-090822-200.html&text=Golf%20Tips%3A%20Best%20Bets%20for%20FedEx%20St%20Jude%20Championship%20and%20ISPS%20Handa%20World%20Invitational" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>We have the first leg of the FedEx Cup play-offs this week and we're back to Ireland on the DP World Tour, and as ever, Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall, Matt Cooper and Andy Swales provide their best bets...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>Dave Tindall: "Does Stallings have any course form? You'd think so and a scroll through the history books shows him finishing runner-up in 2013."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fedex-st-jude-championship-2022/12508730?selectedMixedItem=1394204002">Back Scott Stallings each-way @ 100/1</a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/fedex-st-jude-championship-tips-and-preview-fitzpatrick-fancied-to-kick-series-off-in-style-090822-167.html">FedEx St Jude Championship: Fitzpatrick fancied to kick series off in style</a></h2></strong><p><br> We're off to Memphis on Thursday for the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events and Steve Rawlings is here with his comprehensive preview of the high quality renewal.</p><p><strong>Steve Rawlings says</strong>: "<strong>Matt Fitzpatrick</strong> is bidding to become <strong>the third US Open winner to win at TPC Southwind in the last five years</strong>, following wins by Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson and at 25/1 in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fedex-st-jude-championship-2022/12508730?selectedMixedItem=1396047073">the Sportsbook's Enhanced Win Only market</a>, he's a fair price to emulate the pair.</p><p>"Fitzpatrick has ticked over nicely since his <strong>brilliant win at Brookline</strong>, finishing sixth in the Scottish Open and tied 21st in the Open and he has already shown a liking to the venue."</p><p><img alt="Matt Fitzpatrick in Canada.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matt%20Fitzpatrick%20in%20Canada.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Fitzpatrick led by two at halfway on debut in 2019 before slipping to fourth and <strong>he finished sixth 12 months later</strong>. He finished only 57th 12 months ago but he clearly wasn't at his best at the time. He'd finished down the filed on the DP World Tour (52nd in the Cazoo Open) prior to playing here and he missed his two subsequent cuts. </p><p>"Fitzpatrick currently ranks second and 24th for the key traditional stats - <strong>Scrambling and Par 4 Performance</strong> - and he also tops the SG: Tee-to Green stats on the PGA Tour so he's a great fit statistically too."</p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fedex-st-jude-championship-2022/12508730?selectedMixedItem=1396047073">Back Matt Fitzpatrick @ 25/1 - Enhanced Win Only (Sportsbook)</a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-each-way-tips-stallings-can-surprise-080822-719.html">FedEx St. Jude Championship Each-Way Tips: Stallings can surprise</a></h2></strong></p><p>It's the first event of the playoffs and <strong>Dave Tindall</strong> has three each-way tips for the action at TPC Southwind in Memphis.</p><p><strong>Dave says</strong>: "On current form, <strong>Scott Stallings</strong> is certainly worth a look. Fourth at Colonial (short par 70) in late May, his last four finishes read: 8-4-10-13.</p><p>"The latest came at the Wyndham Championship where he closed 67-65 on the weekend. Stalling was positive for <strong>SG: Tee To Green</strong> in all four rounds. Talking of which, although his overall season Tee To Green position of 64th is good rather than great, he ranks 8th in the field if narrowing the TTG study period to just the last eight weeks.</p><p><img alt="Scott Stallings 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scott%20Stallings%202022.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Looking at the numbers, he's ranked 12th or better for TTG in each of his last four starts, <strong>picking up a combined 29 strokes on the field</strong>. Two of the four were played on par 70s: Sedgefield Country Club and TPC River Highlands which has to bode well.</p><p>"That brings us to <strong>Par 4 Scoring</strong> and Stallings is a healthy 24th this season so that's another box ticked.</p><p>"Finally, does he have any course form? You'd think so and a scroll through the history books shows him finishing runner-up in 2013."</p><blockquote><strong>Dave's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fedex-st-jude-championship-2022/12508730?selectedMixedItem=1394204002">Back Scott Stallings each-way @ 100/1</a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-first-round-leader-tips-wise-to-take-thursday-prize-090822-719.html">FedEx St Jude Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Wise to take Thursday prize</a></h2></strong></p><p>It's the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and <strong>Dave Tindall</strong> has three picks to be First-Round Leader at TPC Southwind.</p><p><strong>Dave says</strong>: "Aaron Wise comes in off a tied 13th in last week's Wyndham Championship and that included an opening 65 which put him fifth after 18 holes.</p><p>"It was no surprise to see him go low and a check of the <strong>PGA Tour's Early R1 Scoring Average</strong> shows him ranked 4th. That's relevant as he's been given a first-round tee-time of 08.21.</p><p>"Wise also started with a 65 at the Mexico Open while he was seventh after day one of the US Open.</p><p>"The Memorial runner-up is 50/1 to be first-round leader in this field of 125 and that's worth a bet given that <strong>he has a good record of starting strongly in elite fields</strong> (also second after R1 of the 2021 US PGA).</p><blockquote><strong>Dave's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fedex-st-jude-championship-2022/12508730?selectedMixedItem=1400939494">Back Aaron Wise each-way at 50/1</a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fedex-st-jude-championship-long-odds-golf-tips-kevin-can-kick-on-again-100822-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Kevin can kick on again</a></h2></strong></p><p>Our man has outsiders to trade at both events of this week's events, including a headline pick at the St Jude...</p><p><strong>Steve Rawlings says</strong>: "Having never been in contention, Kevin Kisner withdrew from last week's Wyndham Championship with one hole to play of round two when rain stopped play. He was six-over-par at the time and heading for a weekend off anyway.</p><p>"That was Kisner's sixth weekend off in eight starts but that doesn't unduly put me off. <strong>He provided profits when matched at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> when a pick for the column at <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b> at the Travelers Championship </strong>, where he finished sixth having missed his last four cuts, and he played superbly in spells at the Open Championship where he finished 21st after shooting 65 on Saturday.</p><p>"Kisner has form at all the right correlating courses <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/fedex-st-jude-championship-tips-and-preview-fitzpatrick-fancied-to-kick-series-off-in-style-090822-167.html">(see preview)</a> and although his form figures at TPC Southwind aren't spectacular, reading 38-13-50-27-25-63, he sat second and third after the opening rounds back in 2011 and 2014."</p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.201867059">Back Kevin Kisner @ <b class="inline_odds" title="349/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">350.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">349/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/fed-ex-st-jude-championship-2022-players-form-guide-070822-779.html">FedEx St Jude Championship: Course and current form stats</a></h2></strong></p><p>The opening tournament of this year's FedEx Cup Play-Offs begins in Memphis on Thursday. Words and stats supplied by <strong>Andy Swales</strong>.</p><p><strong>Andy says</strong>: "The greens at TPC Southwind are smaller than the PGA Tour average, which is why <strong>accuracy will be a more important currency than power</strong> this week.</p><p>"Precision driving and <strong>accurate iron play</strong> is certainly the key to success these next few days.</p><p>"Water comes into play on nine holes, with tricky dog-legs a particular feature of this parkland course.</p><p>"Patrick Cantlay = Consistency during 2022 as he searches for his maiden title of the season which has so far yielded a trio of runner-up finishes."</p><blockquote><strong>Andy's Player to Watch</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fedex-st-jude-championship-2022/12508730?selectedMixedItem=1394204002">Patrick Cantlay @ <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p>***</p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/isps-handa-world-invitational-2022-tips-and-preview-guido-chanced-at-galgorm-090822-167.html">ISPS Handa World Invitational: Guido chanced at Galgorm</a></h2></strong></p><p>The DP World Tour hops from Wales to Northern Ireland this week for the ISPS Handa World Invitational and <strong>Steve Rawlings</strong> has the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start.</p><p><strong>Steve says</strong>: "Santiago Tarrio and Marcus Helligkilde were both carefully considered and <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/isps-handa-world-invitational-saving-love-for-renato-050822-721.html">one of Matt Cooper's fancies, Renato Paratore</a>, will be one of my Find Me a 100 Winner picks but I'm going to go into the event with just one other selection - the mercurial <strong>Guido Migliozzi</strong>.</p><p>"The 25-year-old Italian is in search of his third DP World Tour title having bagged two in 2019 and one could easily argue he's not making the most of his obvious talent given <strong>he's finished fourth and 14th in each of the last two US Opens.</strong></p><p>"That's extraordinarily strong form in the context of this event and I was happy to throw a few pounds in his direction at <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b> in the hope he can get the juices flowing this week."</p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.201847882">Back Guido Migliozzi @ <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/isps-handa-world-invitational-saving-love-for-renato-050822-721.html">ISPS Handa World Invitational Each-Way Tips: Saving love for Renato</a></h2></strong></p><p><strong>Matt Cooper</strong> has three each-way selections for this week's DP World Tour event with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.</p><p><strong>Matt says</strong>: "There's no arguing that <strong>Renato Paratore</strong>'s case is not straightforward. Put simply, he has been in appalling form.</p><p>"Since tagging three top 25s together last October he has made just three cuts in 18 starts and has not one top 30. But he made the cut in the Irish Open and he was <strong>third last week</strong> at Celtic Manor.</p><p><img alt="renato paratore mallorca 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/renato%20paratore%20mallorca%202021.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"He also found more fairways last week than he has in a long time, it helped him find more greens and he <strong>putted exceptionally well</strong>.</p><p>"He's never played the course but he has won at Barseback and has multiple top 10s at Dar es Salam and Crans sur Sierre so <strong>trees don't bother him</strong>. He also has a win on parkland in GB&I when the British Masters winner in 2020 at Close House."</p><blockquote><strong>Matt's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/isps-handa-world-invitational-2022/12508728?selectedMixedItem=1395301342">Back Renato Paratore each-way @ 100/1</a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/isps-handa-world-invitational-2022-players-form-guide-070822-779.html">ISPS Handa World Invitational: Course and current form stats</a></h2></strong></p><p>We're off to County Antrim for this week's DP World Tour event at Galgorm Castle. Words and form stats are supplied by <strong>Andy Swales</strong>.</p><p><strong>Andy says</strong>: "Designed by Simon Gidman and opened in 1997, this <strong>parkland course</strong> is laid out close to the rivers of Maine and Braid, and located around 25 miles north of Belfast.</p><p>"The venue has five lakes, with water coming into play on 13 holes.</p><p>"John Catlin is a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, with one of his victories arriving at Galgorm two years ago. His best finish of 2022, so far, was at the <strong>Irish Open</strong> in early July when he tied-for-fourth."</p><blockquote><strong>Andy's Player to Watch</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/isps-handa-world-invitational-2022/12508728?selectedMixedItem=1395301342">John Catlin @ 14/1</a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.201867059" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022: FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 11 August, 1.15pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">12.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="13" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">13</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scottie Scheffler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="16.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753599">16.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="17" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753599">17</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Cantlay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580960">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580960">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Smith" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496371">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Smith" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496371">22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Thomas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496395">22</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="23" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496395">23</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xander Schauffele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496425">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496425">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jon Rahm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470178">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470178">26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Zalatoris</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Zalatoris" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13581101">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Will Zalatoris" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13581101">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Burns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525829">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525829">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sungjae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="38" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16731128">38</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="40" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16731128">40</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Spieth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496393">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496393">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Viktor Hovland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Collin Morikawa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753597">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753597">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joohyung Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joohyung Kim" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25788617">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joohyung Kim" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25788617">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hideki Matsuyama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496402">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496402">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496417">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joaquin Niemann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joaquin Niemann" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304446">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joaquin Niemann" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304446">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469613">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Wise</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470399">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Wise" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470399">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22629539">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22629539">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Mitchell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470478">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470478">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Pendrith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22948438">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22948438">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harold Varner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harold Varner" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45885148">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harold Varner" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45885148">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Stallings</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469301">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469301">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seamus Power</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469289">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469289">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mito Pereira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mito Pereira" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470499">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mito Pereira" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470499">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.T. Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469288">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.T. Poston" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469288">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keegan Bradley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580959">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580959">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469610">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469610">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cam Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39518595">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39518595">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28483254">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Noren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469608">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469608">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Kirk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469251">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469251">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Hoge</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469239">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469239">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si-Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si-Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15545327">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si-Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15545327">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendan Steele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendan Steele" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496422">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brendan Steele" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496422">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Harman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469234">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469234">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Webb Simpson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496424">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496424">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sebastian Munoz</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sebastian Munoz" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469277">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sebastian Munoz" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469277">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481307">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiliano Grillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469620">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469620">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496421">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="290" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496421">290</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Rose</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Rose" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496430">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Rose" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496430">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470526">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470526">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chez Reavie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469292">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chez Reavie" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="230" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469292">230</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Woodland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496403">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496403">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Tringale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Tringale" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469315">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Tringale" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469315">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maverick McNealy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496383">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496383">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Kisner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469252">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469252">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Hadwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496432">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496432">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Smalley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27685367">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27685367">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Hubbard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469242">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469242">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wyndham Clark</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469208">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="440" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469208">440</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470401">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Long" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470401">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Leishman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Leishman" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496381">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Marc Leishman" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="520" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496381">520</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Herbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035824">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="530" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035824">530</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Tarren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546668">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="470" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15546668">470</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trey Mullinax</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="300" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469276">300</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469276">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Troy Merritt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="480" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469272">480</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469272">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyoung-Hoon Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyoung-Hoon Lee" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470483">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kyoung-Hoon Lee" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="540" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470483">540</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anirban Lahiri</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anirban Lahiri" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469658">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Anirban Lahiri" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="730" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469658">730</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denny Mccarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470449">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470449">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469611">490</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469611">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendon Todd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="480" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470427">480</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="580" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470427">580</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke List</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="480" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469259">480</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469259">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kurt Kitayama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470480">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="590" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470480">590</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19548348">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="810" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19548348">810</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rickie Fowler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="590" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20562557">590</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20562557">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Rai</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481293">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aaron Rai" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="690" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481293">690</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephan Jaeger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="560" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470523">560</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470523">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Huh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Huh" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="620" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469243">620</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Huh" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469243">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew NeSmith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew NeSmith" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="630" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18841563">630</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew NeSmith" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="850" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18841563">850</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Rodgers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="640" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469295">640</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="720" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469295">720</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hayden Buckley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="660" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843134">660</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19843134">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Putnam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="670" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470411">670</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470411">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="690" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">690</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470403">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Palmer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="680" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469284">680</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="720" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469284">720</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Streelman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="700" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469306">700</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469306">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chesson Hadley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="570" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13473770">570</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13473770">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>C.T. Pan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="720" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580969">720</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580969">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.J. Spaun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="750" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469300">750</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469300">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joel Dahmen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joel Dahmen" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="740" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469211">740</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joel Dahmen" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="780" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469211">780</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jhonattan Vegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jhonattan Vegas" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="860" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496415">860</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jhonattan Vegas" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496415">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stewart Cink</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="790" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469672">790</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469672">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Laird</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469674">800</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Martin Laird" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="850" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469674">850</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lee Hodges</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="780" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21635452">780</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="950" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21635452">950</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Beau Hossler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Beau Hossler" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="850" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470417">850</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Beau Hossler" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470417">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lipsky</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="760" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469692">760</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469692">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Knox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="880" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469619">880</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="970" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469619">970</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patton Kizzire</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="910" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469253">910</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469253">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Frittelli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469661">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doug Ghim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="950" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746485">950</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746485">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Piercy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580971">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Hahn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13540915">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mackenzie Hughes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15281129">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chad Ramey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304426">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danny Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danny Lee" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469256">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greyson Sigg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15997055">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Tway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469316">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kramer Hickok</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13587169">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Glover</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469228">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthias Schwab</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481333">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max McGreevy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max McGreevy" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304456">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Thompson" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14525241">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469312">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Watney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Watney" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469321">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Malnati</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469267">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Streb</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469305">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Brehm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Brehm" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469195">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Ryder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470514">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sepp Straka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470521">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyler Duncan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470532">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vince Whaley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vince Whaley" data-market_id="1.201867059" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41738460">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> View market Twitter
Facebook
Reddit
WhatsApp
Telegram <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a 