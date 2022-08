With the 'regular' PGA Tour season now complete, golf's biggest stars embark on the three-tournament FedEx Cup Play-Offs.

First up it's a trip to Tennessee and the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

For the second time in four years, this event has switched status.



Back in 2019 it was upgraded from a normal 'run of the mill event' to become an invitational tournament with a World Golf Championship-prefix.

But in 2022 it changes once again and is now part of the prestigious FedEx Cup Play-Offs series.

Those finishing inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings, following the conclusion of last Sunday's Wyndham Championship, are eligible to tee-up at TPC Southwind this week.

Course Characteristics

Southwind has been part of the PGA Tour calendar since 1989 and is a venue where accuracy from tee-to-green holds greater importance than power.

This gently undulating tree-lined course was built on the site of a former dairy farm and opened 34 years ago.

It is a rural location, approximately 12 miles south-east of Memphis city centre.

The course was given a major facelift 18 years ago when the original Bentgrass putting surfaces were switched to Bermuda.

They also narrowed many of the fairways, planted more than 100 new trees, added 15 bunkers and enlarged three ponds.

The greens at TPC Southwind are smaller than the PGA Tour average, which is why accuracy will be a more important currency than power this week.

Precision driving and accurate iron play is certainly the key to success these next few days.

Water comes into play on nine holes, with tricky dog-legs a particular feature of this parkland course.

Latest betting for this week's FedEx St Jude Championship

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At TPC Southwind (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.44: Daniel Berger (18)

68.00: Justin Thomas (12)

68.17: Hideki Matsuyama (12)

68.17: Rory McIlroy (12)

68.21: Abraham Ancer (14)

68.31: Chez Reavie (16)

68.33: Jordan Spieth (12)

68.42: Brooks Koepka (24)

68.50: Shane Lowry (12)

68.58: Matt Fitzpatrick (12)

68.58: Scottie Scheffler (12)

68.65: Billy Horschel (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Patrick Cantlay: 'Cantlay = Consistency' during 2022 as he searches for his maiden title of the season which has so far yielded a trio of runner-up finishes.

Back Patrick Cantlay @ 19.0

Matt Fitzpatrick: The reigning US Open champion has posted a brace of top-six finishes at TPC Southwind.

Back Matt Fitzpatrick @ 24.0

Billy Horschel: The world No 15 is enjoying an excellent season and he will tee-up at Southwind where he has previously posted five top-10 finishes.

Back Billy Horschel @ 50.0

Chez Reavie: An unlikely champion this week but a decent each/way flutter. The 40-year-old has a solid record at TPC Southwind and only last month collected his third career title on the PGA Tour.

Back Chaz Reavie EW on the sportsbook @ 101.0

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut