Golf Tips: Best bets for the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Rory ripe for trading at Bay Hill

Steve Rawlings provides his in-depth preview with everything you need to know about the course at Bay Hill, tournament history and likely contenders.

He says: "I've taken a position on Rory at 11.010/1 which I'll look to trade in-running. He's been matched at a short price here in each of the last four years and I'll look to lay him back at a short price once the tournament begins."

Arnold Palmer Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Jones can jump out of the traps

Who's going to make a strong start on Thursday? Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at Bay Hill.

He says: "He's a healthy 35th in R1 scoring on the PGA Tour and his last two openers have both been 67s. They put him fourth after 18 holes at the Genesis Invitational and 11th after following the opening day at Pebble Beach."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Can Branden go back-to-back at Bay Hill?

Steve continues his search for a monster-priced winner and picks another trio of players to back at 99/1 or more.

"Grace finished ninth in the Texas Open a week after winning The Heritage in 2016 and he won back-to-back events twice on the Sunshine and European Tours back in 2012."

Arnold Palmer Invitational Each-Way Tips: Make it Molinari at Bay Hill

Dave Tindall has three each-way selections for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill with eight places paid on the Betfair Sportsbook.

"He's played it seven times, never finished outside the top 35, ranked in the top 10 on four occasions and scaled the very top of the mountain with a superb victory on his last appearance in 2019 when closing with a 64."

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021: Course and current form stats ahead of Bay Hill

Andy Swales provides the Bay Hill course facts and form stats - essential info when trying to gauge which players could thrive this weekend.

He says: "From the tee, Bay Hill is certainly not the most feared course on the rota, with recent stats showing the venue becomes a lot more treacherous when approaching the green. Between 2016 and 2020, it was 9th (out of 29) for most fairways hit, but became 28th most difficult for greens located in regulation."