To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Find Me a 100 Winner: Can Branden go back-to-back at Bay Hill?

Golfer Branden Grace
Branden Grace in Puerto Rico last week

We're off to Bay Hill Country Club for this year's second event on the Florida Swing and Steve Rawlings is back in search of a monster-priced winner...

"Grace finished ninth in the Texas Open a week after winning The Heritage in 2016 and he won back-to-back events twice on the Sunshine and European Tours back in 2012."

It's four years since we witnessed a triple-figure priced winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Marc Leishman at 160.0159/1) but the last two winners went of at 70.069/1 and it's been a reasonable event for outsiders, provided the eight-time winner, Tiger Woods, has been absent. Here's my four this week...

Refreshed Kisner can contend again

As highlighted in the preview, course form stands up really well at Bay Hill and my first selection, Kevin Kisner, has already come close to taking the title at Arnold's Place.

Back in 2017, the three-time PGA Tour winner was matched at a low of 1.341/3 during the final round before Leishman rallied to beat him by a stroke and that was the third time he'd finished second in Florida. He finished runner-up to Jason Gore in the Miccosukee Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and one of his five playoff defeats was at the Players Championship in 2015 when Rickie Fowler took the title.

Kisner missed the cut 12 months after finishing second and he was never at the races last year either but in-between those two poor efforts he finished 23rd in 2019, having sat third and just three off the lead at halfway and third and just two back with a round to go.

After taking some time off following the birth of his third child, Kisner contended for two rounds at the WGC Workday Championship last week before fading over the weekend but that was an encouraging reintroduction and it's only three months and four starts since he lost the fifth of those five playoffs at the RSM Classic at the end of November.

Back Kevin Kisner 2 u @ 120.0119/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Branden to go back-to-back once more

Branden Grace's victory in Puerto Rico on Sunday was no fluke if the stats are anything to go by and he looks well worth chancing here at a huge price.

Grace's course form figures, reading MC-62-MC, don't inspire much confidence but there's no reason why the venue shouldn't suit his game and it's his propensity to hold his form that's swayed me.

Grace finished ninth in the Texas Open a week after winning The Heritage in 2016 and he won back-to-back events twice on the Sunshine and European Tours back in 2012.

Back Branden Grace 1 ½ u @ 200.0199/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Mitchell a must with two top-sixes in the bag

Matt Every won this event back-to-back at huge odds in 2014 and 2015 (his only two PGA Tour wins) and he led after the opening round last year before missing the cut!

That demonstrates in no uncertain fashion that current form can go out of the window if a player likes the course here and 29-year-old Keith Mitchell, who's already won in Florida, at the Honda Classic in 2019, appears to love it.

Keith Mitchell.jpg

In two previous visits, Mitchell has finished fifth and sixth and although he's missed his last three cuts, he finished 14th in his first start of the year, at the Sony Open, so a decent week is not out of the question.

Back Keith Mitchell 1u @ 280.0279/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

Aaron a Wise play at a big price

I was going to stick to just three picks this week but having listened to the Lost Fore Words podcast, I felt compelled to add Aaron Wise to the portfolio.

Tom suggested there could be a correlation between Bay Hill and the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Texas and it looks like he could be on to something.

The exposed layout has only hosted the Byron Nelson a couple of times but a number of players have form at the two venues already. Every finished second there last year and Leishman finished runner-up to Wise there 12 months earlier, with, coincidentally, Branden Grace and Keith Mitchell tied for third.

Wise has only played here twice before, finishing 41st and 40th but he sat second after round one on his debut appearance in 2018 and although he hasn't played well in his first two outings this year, missing the cut at the American Express and finishing 66th in Phoenix, he finished runner-up to the brilliant Viktor Hovland in Mexico just three starts ago.

Back Aaron Wise 1u @ 280.0279/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

I'll be back on Friday with the In-Play Blog.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

STEVE'S 2021 FIND ME A 100 WINNER P/L

Staked: 41 units
Returned: 12.5 units
P/L: -28.5 units

Back Kevin Kisner 2 u @ 120.0119/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back Branden Grace 1 ½ u @ 200.0199/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back Keith Mitchell 1u @ 280.0279/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5
Back Aaron Wise 1u @ 280.0279/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021: Arnold Palmer Invitational 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 4 March, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rory McIlroy
Bryson Dechambeau
Viktor Hovland
Tyrrell Hatton
Patrick Reed
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Sungjae Im
Paul Casey
Francesco Molinari
Hideki Matsuyama
Jordan Spieth
Tommy Fleetwood
Jason Kokrak
Sam Burns
Jason Day
Billy Horschel
Louis Oosthuizen
Will Zalatoris
Harris English
Marc Leishman
Kevin Na
Max Homa
Justin Rose
Cameron Tringale
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Cameron Davis
Rickie Fowler
Talor Gooch
Kevin Kisner
Corey Conners
Matthew NeSmith
Wyndham Clark
Alex Noren
Si Woo Kim
Emiliano Grillo
Lanto Griffin
Luke List
Ian Poulter
Brendon Todd
Branden Grace
Byeong Hun An
Cameron Champ
Sebastian Munoz
Charley Hoffman
Keegan Bradley
Henrik Norlander
Chris Kirk
Will Gordon
Robert MacIntyre
Victor Perez
Dylan Frittelli
Matt Jones
Shane Lowry
Maverick McNealy
Matt Wallace
Zach Johnson
Erik Van Rooyen
Adam Hadwin
Keith Mitchell
Aaron Wise
Charles Howell III
Brendan Steele
Patrick Rodgers
Kyle Stanley
JT Poston
Doug Ghim
Harold Varner III
Henrik Stenson
Lucas Glover
Patton Kizzire
Sepp Straka
Bernd Wiesberger
John Huh
Russell Knox
Andrew Putnam
Adam Long
Charl Schwartzel
Nick Taylor
Danny Willett
Tom Hoge
Lee Westwood
Joel Dahmen
Doc Redman
Danny Lee
Martin Laird
Chez Reavie
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Peter Malnati
Sung Kang
CT Pan
Steve Stricker
Jazz Janewattananond
Rory Sabbatini
Hudson Swafford
Richy Werenski
Cameron Percy
Denny Mccarthy
Brandt Snedeker
Graeme McDowell
Bo Hoag
Tyler McCumber
Matt Every
Robby Shelton
Mark Hubbard
Brian Stuard
Austin Cook
Jason Dufner
Camilo Villegas
John Augenstein
Tyler Duncan
Robert Gamez
Brian Gay
Paul Goydos
Padraig Harrington
Jim Herman
Tim Herron
Kramer Hickok
Kamaiu Johnson
Anirban Lahiri
Rod Perry
Matthias Schmid
Robert Streb
Kristoffer Ventura
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Golf Bets

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles