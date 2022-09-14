</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Golf Tips: Best bets for Fortinet Championship and Italian Open</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-14">14 September 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Golf Tips: Best bets for Fortinet Championship and Italian Open</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-14">14 September 2022</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Golf Tips: Best bets for Fortinet Championship and Italian Open", "name": "Golf Tips: Best bets for Fortinet Championship and Italian Open", "description": "Get tips and previews from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more golf betting experts for this week's Fortinet Championship and the Italian Open... ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-fortinet-championship-and-italian-open-120922-204.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-fortinet-championship-and-italian-open-120922-204.html", "datePublished": "2022-09-14T11:46:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-09-14T09:53:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Matt Fitzpatrick Italian Open.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Get tips and previews from Steve Rawlings, Dave Tindall and more golf betting experts for this week's Fortinet Championship and the Italian Open... Fortinet Championship: Outsiders chanced in California The 2022/23 PGA Tour season kicks off on Thursday in California with the 16th edition of the Fortinet Championship and Steve Rawlings previews the brand-new season starter. Steve says: "The first two home last year, the 2019 winner, Cameron Champ, and the two-time winner, Brendan Steele, are both Californians and we've also seen Californians Phil Mickelson and Brandt Snedeker contend so that's something to consider. "The two-time PGA Tour winner, Troy Merritt, is an interesting runner this week. He has a mixed bag of course form figures reading MC-MC-15-69-4-MC-MC-16 and he was fourth at TPC San Antonio back in April so with course and correlating course form, I thought he was worthy of inclusion at [75.0]. "Renowned for his accuracy from the tee, Merritt went to college in California, and he was fourth in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February in the Golden State. Steve's bet: Troy Merritt @ [75.0] Fortinet Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Maverick at 22/1 It's the first event of the new PGA Tour season and Dave Tindall has three each-way tips for the opener in California. Dave says: "Maverick McNealy ranked 13th in All-Around last season and only one player in the field was higher. He's also a Californian local and those from the Golden State have an excellent record in this event. "Brendan Steele won back-to-back in 2016 and 2017 while Cameron Champ (2019) and Max Homa (2021) are all part of the Tour's Cali crew. "Given those roots, early exposure to these types of course and his strong all-around game, it makes sense that McNealy gave his backers such a big run here last year. He finished runner-up, shooting 18-under to be pipped by one. "As well as second here, he was also runner-up at Pebble Beach in 2021 and his last two home visits have produce seventh at Riviera and ninth at the Barracuda." Dave's bet: Back Maverick McNealy each-way @ 22/1 Fortinet Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Troy can start fast The new PGA Tour season starts in California and Dave Tindall has three picks to be First-Round Leader. Dave says: "Troy Merritt has a decent record at Silverado with a fourth place in 2018, tied 15th in 2016 and tied 16th last year. Those good finishes were all fuelled by fast starts, his 18-hole position 12th, 6th and 4th respectively in those three events. "Merritt ended his 2021/22 season by making five straight cuts and in his penultimate appearance he opened with a 65 to sit eighth after the first lap of the St Jude Championship. "In fact, three of his last nine rounds have been 65s so he has a nice mix of recent low numbers and fast starts at the course. Merritt is an afternoon starter at 1.27pm." Dave's bet: Back Troy Merritt each-way at 66/1 Fortinet Championship 2022: Course and current form stats For the ninth time in 10 years, the new PGA Tour season will tee-off in California. Words and form stats compiled by Andy Swales. Andy says: "With just a single top-20 player in the field, 24-year-old Sahith Theegala from south California will fancy his chances at Silverado. "The world No 55 made giant strides during 2022, highlighted by a brace of podium finishes on the PGA Tour. Could easily make that step up this week and claim his first PGA Tour title." Andy's Player to Watch: Sahith Theegala @ [30.0] *** Italian Open: Rory a hot favourite in Rome The DP World Tour moves from England to Italy and to next year's Ryder Cup venue. Read Steve Rawlings' comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start. Steve says: "The early offerings in excess of [6.0] about Rory McIlroy were soon snaffled up on Sunday night and I'm not surprised. "He has the disadvantage of playing here for the first time this week but having come up a whisker short on Sunday with his eagle putt on the 18th green at Wentworth, and having won the Tour Championship on his penultimate start, Rory's playing some of the best golf of his career at present and he'll soon work it out. "Backing 4/1 chances before the off isn't my idea of fun but he's playing so well that it's impossible to argue he's too short. "There's been plenty of money for one of Matt Cooper's each-way fancies, Min Woo Lee, and I can see why. "He shot 62 around Wentworth on Saturday and he was the halfway leader here last year before tumbling to 12th over the weekend. I thought [60.0] was a fair price last night and I'm clearly not alone as he's 12 points shorter now." Steve's bet: Min Woo Lee @ [60.0] Italian Open Each-Way Tips: Herbert can hoover up in Rome The DP World Tour returns to 2023 Ryder Cup venue Marco Simone for this week's Italian Open and Matt Cooper has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places. Matt says: "Lucas Herbert has been excellent on the DP World Tour in the last three years, with 13 top 30s in 19 starts with two wins (at the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic and the 2021 Irish Open). "Then there are those greens. In that article Jay Townsend says: "The greens are as good as any putting surfaces I have ever seen. If you hit a good putt, it is going in." "And Herbert? He ended the 2021/22 PGA Tour season ranked first for SG Putting." Matt's bet: Back Lucas Herbert 1pt each-way @ 50/1 Italian Open 2022: Form stats for this week&#39;s tournament in Rome Andy Swales provides the course information, the players' form stats and picks his ones to watch at this week's Italian Open... Andy says: "Marco Simone is a parkland course where water comes into play on nine holes, ranging in shape from ponds to streams. Fairways change direction on around half of the holes, with some of the dog-legs more abrupt than others. "With tree-lined fairways, and an undulating layout from tee-to-green, the focus will be more on accuracy than length, while the ability to scramble effectively around these sloping putting surfaces will also be important... "The young Norwegian Viktor Hovland has enjoyed some solid form of late, despite having a low-key season compared to last year. He tied-fifth at Wentworth on Sunday." <strong>Andy's Player to Watch</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/golf/italian-open-2022-betting-12495799">Viktor Hovland @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b></a></blockquote></p> </div> </div> He has a mixed bag of course form figures reading MC-MC-15-69-4-MC-MC-16 and he was fourth at TPC San Antonio back in April so with course and correlating course form, I thought he was worthy of inclusion at <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b>.</p><p>"Renowned for his <strong>accuracy from the tee</strong>, Merritt went to college in California, and he was fourth in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February in the Golden State.</p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/golf/fortinet-championship-2022-betting-12522562">Troy Merritt @ <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fortinet-championship-each-way-tips-make-it-maverick-Mcnealy-at-22-1-130922-719.html">Fortinet Championship Each-Way Tips: Make it Maverick at 22/1</a></h2></strong></p><p>It's the first event of the new PGA Tour season and <strong>Dave Tindall</strong> has three each-way tips for the opener in California.</p><p><strong>Dave says</strong>: "<strong>Maverick McNealy</strong> ranked 13th in All-Around last season and only one player in the field was higher. He's also a Californian local and those from the Golden State have an <strong>excellent record</strong> in this event.</p><p><img alt="Maverick McNealy 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Maverick%20McNealy%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Brendan Steele won back-to-back in 2016 and 2017 while Cameron Champ (2019) and Max Homa (2021) are all part of the Tour's Cali crew.</p><p>"Given those roots, early exposure to these types of course and his strong all-around game, it makes sense that McNealy gave his backers such <strong>a big run here last year</strong>. He finished runner-up, shooting 18-under to be pipped by one.</p><p>"As well as second here, he was also runner-up at <strong>Pebble Beach</strong> in 2021 and his last two home visits have produce seventh at Riviera and ninth at the Barracuda."</p><blockquote><strong>Dave's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fortinet-championship-2022/12522562?selectedMixedItem=-549563540">Back Maverick McNealy each-way @ 22/1</a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/fortinet-championship-first-round-leader-tips-troy-can-start-fast-130922-719.html">Fortinet Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Troy can start fast</a></h2></strong></p><p>The new PGA Tour season starts in California and <strong>Dave Tindall</strong> has three picks to be First-Round Leader.</p><p><strong>Dave says:</strong> "<strong>Troy Merritt</strong> has a decent record at Silverado with a fourth place in 2018, tied 15th in 2016 and tied 16th last year. Those good finishes were all <strong>fuelled by fast starts</strong>, his 18-hole position 12th, 6th and 4th respectively in those three events.</p><p>"Merritt ended his 2021/22 season by making <strong>five straight cuts</strong> and in his penultimate appearance he opened with a 65 to sit eighth after the first lap of the St Jude Championship.</p><p>"In fact, three of his last nine rounds have been 65s so he has a nice mix of recent low numbers and <strong>fast starts at the course</strong>. Merritt is an afternoon starter at 1.27pm."</p><blockquote><strong>Dave's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/fortinet-championship-2022/12522562?selectedMixedItem=-526355424">Back Troy Merritt each-way at 66/1</a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/fortinet-championship-2022-players-form-guide-090922-779.html">Fortinet Championship 2022: Course and current form stats</a></h2></strong></p><p>For the ninth time in 10 years, the new PGA Tour season will tee-off in California. Words and form stats compiled by <strong>Andy Swales</strong>.</p><p><strong>Andy says</strong>: "With just a single top-20 player in the field, 24-year-old <strong>Sahith Theegala</strong> from south California will fancy his chances at Silverado.</p><p>"The world No 55 <strong>made giant strides during 2022</strong>, highlighted by a brace of podium finishes on the PGA Tour. Could easily make that step up this week and claim his first PGA Tour title."</p><blockquote><strong>Andy's Player to Watch</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/golf/fortinet-championship-2022-betting-12522562">Sahith Theegala @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p>***</p><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/italian-open-2022-tips-and-preview-rory-a-hot-favourite-in-rome-130922-167.html">Italian Open: Rory a hot favourite in Rome</a></h2></strong></p><p>The DP World Tour moves from England to Italy and to next year's Ryder Cup venue. Read <strong>Steve Rawlings'</strong> comprehensive preview ahead of Thursday's start.</p><p><strong>Steve says</strong>: "The early offerings in excess of <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> about <strong>Rory McIlroy</strong> were soon snaffled up on Sunday night and I'm not surprised.</p><p>"He has the disadvantage of playing here for the first time this week but having come up a whisker short on Sunday with his eagle putt on the 18th green at Wentworth, and having won the Tour Championship on his penultimate start, <strong>Rory's playing some of the best golf of his career at present</strong> and he'll soon work it out.</p><p><img alt="Rory McIlroy on the 18th at Wentworth.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory%20McIlroy%20on%20the%2018th%20at%20Wentworth.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>"Backing 4/1 chances before the off isn't my idea of fun but he's playing so well that it's impossible to argue he's too short.</p><p>"There's been plenty of money for one of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/italian-open-each-way-tips-herbert-can-hoover-up-in-rome-120922-721.html">Matt Cooper's each-way fancies, Min Woo Lee</a>, and I can see why. </p><p>"He shot 62 around Wentworth on Saturday and he was the halfway leader here last year before tumbling to 12th over the weekend. I thought <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b> was a fair price last night and I'm clearly not alone as he's 12 points shorter now."</p><blockquote><strong>Steve's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/golf/italian-open-2022-betting-12495799">Min Woo Lee @ <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b></a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/italian-open-each-way-tips-herbert-can-hoover-up-in-rome-120922-721.html">Italian Open Each-Way Tips: Herbert can hoover up in Rome</a></h2></strong></p><p>The DP World Tour returns to 2023 Ryder Cup venue Marco Simone for this week's Italian Open and <strong>Matt Cooper</strong> has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places.</p><p><strong>Matt says</strong>: "<strong>Lucas Herbert</strong> has been excellent on the DP World Tour in the last three years, with 13 top 30s in 19 starts with two wins (at the 2020 Dubai Desert Classic and the 2021 Irish Open).</p><p>"Then there are those greens. In that article Jay Townsend says: "The greens are as good as any putting surfaces I have ever seen. If you hit a good putt, it is going in."</p><p>"And Herbert? He ended the 2021/22 PGA Tour season <strong>ranked first for SG Putting</strong>."</p><blockquote><strong>Matt's bet</strong>: <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/italian-open-2022/12495799?selectedMixedItem=-550400480" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Lucas Herbert 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a></blockquote><p><strong><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/italian-open-2022-players-form-guide-100922-779.html">Italian Open 2022: Form stats for this week's tournament in Rome</a></h2></strong></p><p>Andy Swales provides the course information, the players' form stats and picks his ones to watch at this week's Italian Open... </p><p><strong>Andy says</strong>: "Marco Simone is a parkland course where water comes into play on nine holes, ranging in shape from ponds to streams. Fairways change direction on around half of the holes, with some of the dog-legs more abrupt than others.</p><p>"With tree-lined fairways, and an undulating layout from tee-to-green, <strong>the focus will be more on accuracy than length</strong>, while the ability to scramble effectively around these sloping putting surfaces will also be important...</p><p>"The young Norwegian <strong>Viktor Hovland</strong> has enjoyed some solid form of late, despite having a low-key season compared to last year. 