Following a two-week vacation during the first half of September, the PGA Tour swings back into action with this week's tournament in Napa Valley.

Fortinet remain as the tournament sponsor of the season-opening event which will once again be played over the North Course at Silverado.

This will be the ninth consecutive year that Silverado has hosted a tournament on the PGA Tour, having returned to the schedule in October 2014.

All eight were staged between mid-September and mid-October, with the North Course previously part of the Tour calendar between 1968 and 1980.

Course Details

Located around 50 miles north-east of San Francisco, and 60 miles west of Sacramento, Silverado is a resort course where the weather remains fairly hot most of the year.

The North Course opened for business in 1955, before being re-designed by Robert Trent Jones 11 years later.

It underwent another, less rigorous, upgrade just over a decade ago when two-time major winner Johnny Miller added approximately 250 yards to its length, widened a few fairways and repositioned a number of bunkers.

These changes prepared the course for its return to the PGA Tour schedule.

It is largely a flat, parkland layout, with a few changes in elevation and there are plenty of trees.

The small Bentgrass/Poa Annua putting surfaces are usually quick and undulating, while water is only an issue on a couple of holes.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Silverado (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.20: Harry Higgs (10)

69.58: Chez Reavie (24)

69.67: Cameron Percy (12)

69.67: Brendan Steele (24)

69.83: Brandt Snedeker (12)

69.88: Chesson Hadley (16)

69.90: Russell Knox (10)

69.92: Andrew Putnam (12)

70.00: Austin Cook (10)

70.00: Cameron Davis (10)

70.00: Nick Watney (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Max Homa: The reigning champion will head to Silverado full of confidence after posting the third lowest 72-hole total at last month's Tour Championship.

Taylor Montgomery: Has reached the promised land of the PGA Tour via a strong campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour. He will tee-up this week alongside many of the other new Korn Ferry recruits. Montgomery twice finished runner-up during 2022 and he ended his Korn Ferry season with four straight top-10s.

Taylor Pendrith: The Canadian will be satisfied with his first full season on the PGA Tour during which he had to recover from a broken rib which kept him out of action for four months. On his return there has been five top-20 finishes from six starts, including the runners-up spot in Detroit. He will represent the International team at next week's Presidents Cup after being chosen as a Wild Card.

Sahith Theegala: With just a single top-20 player in the field, the 24-year-old from south California will fancy his chances at Silverado. The world No 55 made giant strides during 2022, highlighted by a brace of podium finishes on the PGA Tour. Could easily make that step up this week and claim his first PGA Tour title.

Note: Tour Championship positions relate to 72-hole total, not position after handicap.

