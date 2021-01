Golf Tips: Best bets for Farmers Insurance Open and Dubai Desert Classic

Farmers Insurance Open: Aussies can rule again at Torrey Pines

The PGA Tour visits Torrey Pines for the annual Farmers Insurance Open this week so read Steve 'The Punter' Rawlings' comprehensive preview to get the full lowdown.

He says: "Leishman appears to be finding form at just the right time following a 24th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and a fourth at the Sony Open, where he ranked second for Greens In regulation."

Farmers Insurance Open Each-Way Tips: Take Scott at Torrey Pines

Dave Tindall makes three each-way selections for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines with eight places paid on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He says: "Scott has seen this venue just twice but, after a decent T26 in that 2008 US Open, he finished runner-up here in 2019."

Farmers Insurance Open 2021: Course and current form guides

Andy Swales provides the essential information on the Torrey Pines course which will, of course, also host the US Open this year. He also fills us in on the players' form and, like Steve, is hot on Leishman's chances.

Andy says: "Last year's champion Marc Leishman found just 48.2% of fairways but still hit 72.2% of greens. All of which suggests the rough is not too damaging, with more importance attached to approach shots, and especially on the South where the greens are reasonably small and harder to locate."

Find Me a 100 Winner: Rising star can shine in the desert

Steve picks three triple-figure priced players to back as the quest for a monster-priced winner continues at the Dubai Desert Classic and Farmers Insurance Open...

He says: "If he can knock a bit more rust off the putter, he can definitely contend, and it would be no surprise if this were one of the last chances we get to back him at a triple figure price."

Dubai Desert Classic: Hot Wallace can putt his way to victory

Steve provides a detailed preview of this week's European Tour event and makes the case for an Englishman to trouble the top of the leaderboard.

He says: "Wallace began the year with a very promising seventh last week in Abu Dhabi where yet again, he putted very nicely indeed - ranking inside the top-10 for both Putting Average and Strokes Gained Putting for the third time in four starts."

Dubai Desert Classic First-Round Leader Tips: Willett can strike early

Which European Tour players could make a strong start on Thursday? Dave Tindall has three each-way picks to be First Round Leader at Emirates GC.

Dave says: "Willett has some momentum after closing with 68 (his lowest 18) in Abu Dhabi and he looks to have an ideal tee-time of 12:10."

Dubai Desert Classic Each-Way Tips: What did Romain ever do for us?

Matt Cooper has three each-way selections for the event at Emirates GC with the Betfair Sportsbook paying eight places.

He says: "Langasque has made ground on the field in five of his eight laps and in four of them he's made a lot of ground."

Dubai Desert Classic: Course and form guide

Andy Swales provides the form stats and course info as well as highlighting a handful of players who could have what it takes to succeed this week in the desert.

Andy says: "Another in-form pro is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, runner-up at Emirates 12 months ago. The South African won back-to-back co-sanctioned European Tour events in his home country before Christmas and tied-12th in Abu Dhabi on Sunday."