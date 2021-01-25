Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Your form guide for this week's event at Emirates Golf Club
A second straight week of desert golf as the European Tour travels across the UAE for the Dubai Desert Classic. Words and stats by Andy Swales...
"Another in-form pro is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, runner-up at Emirates 12 months ago. The South African won back-to-back co-sanctioned European Tour events in his home country before Christmas and tied-12th in Abu Dhabi on Sunday."
The European Tour remains in the Middle East for the 32nd instalment of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
All but two previous editions have been held at Emirates Golf Club, which once again takes centre stage this coming week.
The players have journeyed around 70 miles north from Abu Dhabi to compete in what is the oldest and longest-running European Tour event on the Arabian Peninsula.
Course details
Opened in 1988, the Majlis Course at Emirates is largely flat and laid out a few miles south of Dubai City centre.
Designed by American architect Karl Litten, it was the first grass course to be opened in the Middle East.
Water comes into play on eight holes, while the greens are reasonably tame and uncomplicated.
In typically dry desert conditions, the game's longer-hitters have generally thrived at Emirates, providing they also have a hot putter.
At last year's event, 24-year-old Australian Lucas Herbert secured the biggest triumph of his career by playing solid golf from tee-and-green.
He was seventh in the category Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green and fifth for Greens in Regulation. He was also top-12 for Driving Distance.
It was a similar story in 2019, when American winner Bryson DeChambeau was third in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green and fourth for Greens in Regulation.
Man of the moment
Last week's winner in Abu Dhabi, Tyrrell Hatton, tees it up again as the new world No 5.
The 29-year-old from High Wycombe is now the highest-ranked British and Irish golfer, and second best European behind Spaniard Jon Rahm.
However, he's not the highest-rated pro taking part this week, as this honour belongs to world No 4 American Collin Morikawa who makes his Emirates debut - a course on which Hatton has posted two podium finishes.
Another in-form pro is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, runner-up at Emirates 12 months ago.
The South African won back-to-back co-sanctioned European Tour events in his home country before Christmas and tied-12th in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
With regards to Driving Distance, the 26-year-old held a mid-ranking position on the European Tour last season, but was among the leading handful of putters.
Back in top 100
Further down the current World Ranking list at 83 is former No 16 Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
The Spaniard endured his poorest year for more than a decade during 2020, and even slipped out of the world's top 100. However, the 36-year-old will be encouraged by finishing fourth in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, his best result since October 2019.
Cabrera-Bello is a former champion at the Emirates where he has also been a runner-up.
Another golfer moving in the right direction again is Englishman Matt Wallace who won three times on the European Tour during 2018 and reached a career-high No 23 the following summer.
The Englishman seemed to lose some of his sparkle last season and he even slipped out of the top 50.
But he bounced back by posting a brace of runner-up finishes late in the year and tied-seventh on Sunday, ending the tournament eighth in the category Strokes Gained: Putting.
Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Emirates Form (2011-20)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|W49
|W48
|W47
|Collin Morikawa
|7
|7
|10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1
|8
|23
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|MC
|1
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|7
|10
|37
|Paul Casey
|8
|Victor Perez
|46
|7
|Shane Lowry
|MC
|50
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12
|14
|1
|1
|15
|Lee Westwood
|62
|2
|MC
|Justin Rose
|57
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|25
|36
|8
|4
|Sergio Garcia
|47
|11
|Ian Poulter
|MC
|43
|50
|Matt Wallace
|7
|29
|2
|37
|Robert MacIntyre
|16
|23
|19
|6
|Andy Sullivan
|25
|10
|2
|MC
|Henrik Stenson
|46
|36
|23
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|5
|13
|Danny Willett
|16
|32
|30
|MC
|Lucas Herbert
|25
|Aaron Rai
|25
|51
|50
|Martin Kaymer
|MC
|14
|37
|Thomas Pieters
|41
|36
|25
|Graeme McDowell
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|59
|Thomas Detry
|MC
|29
|37
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|25
|51
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|61
|Jazz Janewattananond
|25
|57
|37
|John Catlin
|MC
|54
|George Coetzee
|11
|29
|40
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|16
|36
|1
|20
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|4
|MC
|54
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|32
|62
|Matthias Schwab
|25
|14
|13
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|41
|2
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|57
|66
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|5
|1
|Romain Langasque
|16
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|5
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|35
|36
|30
|Adri Arnaus
|12
|10
|MC
|6
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|54
|50
|64
|Benjamin Hebert
|16
|61
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|35
|Joachim B Hansen
|MC
|43
|20
|1
|Paul Waring
|MC
|25
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|60
|13
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|2
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|14
|37
|20
|51
|Kalle Samooja
|MC
|23
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|23
|11
|12
|2
|Masahiro Kawamura
|57
|14
|23
|MC
|Justin Harding
|62
|48
|Joost Luiten
|35
|43
|11
|31
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|36
|2
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|56
|Min Woo Lee
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|Wd
|8
|Richard Bland
|35
|40
|2
|7
|Dean Burmester
|MC
|14
|4
|MC
|18
|Gavin Green
|MC
|57
|MC
|47
|74
|Sebastian Soderberg
|66
|19
|Jordan Smith
|52
|47
|25
|Calum Hill
|46
|14
|13
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|23
|32
|23
|4
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|Wade Ormsby
|12
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|14
|22
|2
|MC
|Sebastian Heisele
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|51
|7
|Jason Scrivener
|2
|Marc Warren
|5
|32
|8
|Matthew Southgate
|41
|Andrew Johnston
|Connor Syme
|36
|10
|MC
|David Lipsky
|5
|Robert Rock
|57
|32
|45
|Scott Jamieson
|16
|48
|32
|6
|20
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|46
|37
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|48
|35
|39
|Steven Brown
|MC
|8
|51
|61
|Mikko Korhonen
|15
|30
|Andrea Pavan
|Wd
|Wd
|MC
|Ross McGowan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Paisley
|7
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|22
|31
|Justin Walters
|MC
|20
|25
|30
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|61
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|Wd
|Alexander Bjork
|46
|MC
|Joel Stalter
|MC
|68
|MC
|Padraig Harrington
|62
|Grant Forrest
|54
|64
|6
|56
|Scott Hend
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|JaydenTreySchaper
|51
|2
|18
|Alexander Levy
|25
|MC
|6
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|Victor Dubuisson
|25
|Richard Sterne
|25
|25
|47
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|54
|58
|57
|MC
|Lorenzo Gagli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|7
|MC
|11
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|13
|Nino Bertasio
|35
|MC
|James Morrison
|46
|19
|David Drysdale
|35
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|52
|9
|MC
|Julian Suri
|MC
|MC
|35
|23
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|16
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|Oliver Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|54
|13
|61
|Alvaro Quiros
|MC
|46
|MC
|42
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|41
|58
|Ashley Chesters
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|62
|MC
|Haydn Porteous
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|16
|30
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|Eduard Rousaud
|Ernie Els
|Robert Karlsson
|MC
|David Law
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|David Hague
|David Langley
|Richard McEvoy
|MC
|MC
|25
|42
|Thomas Bjorn
|MC
|Curtis Knipes
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|David Howell
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Shergo Al Kurdi
|Chris Wood
|MC
|MC
|39
|Raphael Jacquelin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|16
|Karim El Hali
|Player
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|`13
|`12
|`11
|Collin Morikawa
|Tyrrell Hatton
|38
|3
|3
|8
|55
|MC
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|45
|16
|MC
|5
|45
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11
|16
|6
|MC
|50
|47
|MC
|10
|57
|Paul Casey
|9
|37
|Victor Perez
|16
|29
|Shane Lowry
|11
|12
|MC
|MC
|66
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2
|69
|Lee Westwood
|50
|7
|MC
|23
|MC
|9
|5
|2
|15
|Justin Rose
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|MC
|32
|32
|16
|4
|9
|59
|24
|MC
|Sergio Garcia
|23
|3
|32
|1
|MC
|17
|20
|Ian Poulter
|16
|3
|6
|15
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|2
|37
|Robert MacIntyre
|8
|Andy Sullivan
|Dq
|MC
|6
|MC
|2
|4
|MC
|12
|Henrik Stenson
|37
|MC
|6
|2
|6
|13
|29
|26
|20
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|Danny Willett
|43
|MC
|54
|1
|13
|13
|MC
|33
|48
|Lucas Herbert
|1
|7
|Aaron Rai
|71
|29
|MC
|Martin Kaymer
|16
|24
|19
|23
|MC
|4
|13
|31
|Thomas Pieters
|37
|29
|32
|23
|MC
|42
|Graeme McDowell
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|9
|Thomas Detry
|32
|48
|22
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|Jazz Janewattananond
|MC
|John Catlin
|George Coetzee
|MC
|38
|MC
|7
|26
|MC
|5
|Antoine Rozner
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|6
|11
|2
|MC
|41
|17
|1
|20
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|23
|64
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|8
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|42
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|56
|MC
|23
|50
|47
|23
|49
|51
|Takumi Kanaya
|Romain Langasque
|27
|20
|Laurie Canter
|Callum Shinkwin
|58
|56
|MC
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|3
|29
|Eddie Pepperell
|11
|38
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|68
|Benjamin Hebert
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|6
|71
|Joachim B Hansen
|58
|61
|40
|MC
|MC
|Paul Waring
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|67
|13
|MC
|48
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|26
|13
|Francesco Laporta
|Adrian Otaegui
|45
|MC
|22
|65
|MC
|Kalle Samooja
|27
|16
|Wilco Nienaber
|Masahiro Kawamura
|56
|Justin Harding
|37
|7
|Joost Luiten
|66
|MC
|MC
|23
|8
|47
|23
|MC
|33
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|45
|MC
|MC
|20
|37
|16
|48
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|12
|1
|39
|Min Woo Lee
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|Richard Bland
|MC
|36
|55
|MC
|Ret
|MC
|Dean Burmester
|3
|48
|22
|Gavin Green
|27
|MC
|45
|32
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|70
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|32
|29
|MC
|23
|Calum Hill
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|30
|MC
|MC
|63
|Wade Ormsby
|MC
|64
|MC
|42
|26
|67
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|58
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Heisele
|66
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|24
|45
|MC
|26
|20
|MC
|66
|10
|Jason Scrivener
|58
|7
|6
|39
|Marc Warren
|71
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|17
|MC
|20
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|69
|57
|56
|Andrew Johnston
|MC
|24
|45
|45
|35
|Connor Syme
|MC
|David Lipsky
|11
|MC
|6
|42
|63
|27
|Robert Rock
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|9
|5
|7
|51
|20
|Scott Jamieson
|32
|MC
|51
|60
|45
|74
|48
|26
|5
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|50
|48
|51
|MC
|40
|32
|9
|28
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|54
|20
|41
|49
|42
|MC
|Steven Brown
|MC
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|30
|38
|61
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ross McGowan
|MC
|MC
|Chris Paisley
|MC
|56
|5
|15
|MC
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|36
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|59
|Justin Walters
|MC
|MC
|32
|65
|26
|Richie Ramsay
|58
|56
|6
|60
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|51
|31
|Jeff Winther
|37
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|51
|MC
|61
|Alexander Bjork
|45
|20
|6
|Joel Stalter
|Padraig Harrington
|50
|Grant Forrest
|16
|Scott Hend
|MC
|48
|37
|42
|8
|MC
|29
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|4
|49
|40
|29
|67
|Zander Lombard
|58
|MC
|Victor Dubuisson
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|54
|2
|37
|59
|Matthieu Pavon
|11
|24
|Dq
|MC
|Lorenzo Gagli
|43
|15
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|71
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|6
|38
|37
|MC
|24
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|29
|61
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|7
|29
|32
|8
|MC
|5
|3
|42
|MC
|Nino Bertasio
|66
|73
|45
|49
|James Morrison
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Drysdale
|58
|MC
|Dq
|54
|MC
|MC
|45
|28
|59
|Julien Guerrier
|32
|Julian Suri
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|32
|19
|MC
|32
|54
|17
|Nacho Elvira
|16
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|63
|9
|MC
|24
|MC
|Oliver Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Alvaro Quiros
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|4
|20
|54
|37
|Won
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|50
|38
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|32
|20
|Ashley Chesters
|MC
|67
|51
|Soren Kjeldsen
|37
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|29
|MC
|5
|MC
|Haydn Porteous
|MC
|48
|19
|MC
|8
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|67
|57
|9
|MC
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|16
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|79
|40
|Eduard Rousaud
|Ernie Els
|12
|MC
|18
|55
|MC
|Robert Karlsson
|45
|38
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|David Law
|50
|David Hague
|David Langley
|Richard McEvoy
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|Thomas Bjorn
|Ret
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|9
|MC
|Curtis Knipes
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|55
|51
|42
|9
|7
|David Howell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|25
|MC
|30
|37
|MC
|Shergo Al Kurdi
|Chris Wood
|MC
|MC
|19
|8
|23
|30
|20
|10
|Raphael Jacquelin
|MC
|61
|13
|59
|27
|65
|30
|MC
|20
|Kristoffer Broberg
|MC
|MC
|42
|29
|MC
|Karim El Hali