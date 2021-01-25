To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Your form guide for this week's event at Emirates Golf Club

Emirates Golf Club made its European Tour debut in 1989
Emirates Golf Club is dwarfed by many of the sky scrapers which populate Dubai's central business district

A second straight week of desert golf as the European Tour travels across the UAE for the Dubai Desert Classic. Words and stats by Andy Swales...

"Another in-form pro is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, runner-up at Emirates 12 months ago. The South African won back-to-back co-sanctioned European Tour events in his home country before Christmas and tied-12th in Abu Dhabi on Sunday."

The European Tour remains in the Middle East for the 32nd instalment of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

All but two previous editions have been held at Emirates Golf Club, which once again takes centre stage this coming week.

The players have journeyed around 70 miles north from Abu Dhabi to compete in what is the oldest and longest-running European Tour event on the Arabian Peninsula.

Course details

Opened in 1988, the Majlis Course at Emirates is largely flat and laid out a few miles south of Dubai City centre.

Designed by American architect Karl Litten, it was the first grass course to be opened in the Middle East.

Water comes into play on eight holes, while the greens are reasonably tame and uncomplicated.

In typically dry desert conditions, the game's longer-hitters have generally thrived at Emirates, providing they also have a hot putter.

At last year's event, 24-year-old Australian Lucas Herbert secured the biggest triumph of his career by playing solid golf from tee-and-green.

He was seventh in the category Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green and fifth for Greens in Regulation. He was also top-12 for Driving Distance.

It was a similar story in 2019, when American winner Bryson DeChambeau was third in Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green and fourth for Greens in Regulation.

Man of the moment

Last week's winner in Abu Dhabi, Tyrrell Hatton, tees it up again as the new world No 5.

The 29-year-old from High Wycombe is now the highest-ranked British and Irish golfer, and second best European behind Spaniard Jon Rahm.

However, he's not the highest-rated pro taking part this week, as this honour belongs to world No 4 American Collin Morikawa who makes his Emirates debut - a course on which Hatton has posted two podium finishes.

Another in-form pro is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, runner-up at Emirates 12 months ago.

The South African won back-to-back co-sanctioned European Tour events in his home country before Christmas and tied-12th in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

With regards to Driving Distance, the 26-year-old held a mid-ranking position on the European Tour last season, but was among the leading handful of putters.

Back in top 100

Further down the current World Ranking list at 83 is former No 16 Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

The Spaniard endured his poorest year for more than a decade during 2020, and even slipped out of the world's top 100. However, the 36-year-old will be encouraged by finishing fourth in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, his best result since October 2019.

Cabrera-Bello is a former champion at the Emirates where he has also been a runner-up.

Another golfer moving in the right direction again is Englishman Matt Wallace who won three times on the European Tour during 2018 and reached a career-high No 23 the following summer.

The Englishman seemed to lose some of his sparkle last season and he even slipped out of the top 50.

But he bounced back by posting a brace of runner-up finishes late in the year and tied-seventh on Sunday, ending the tournament eighth in the category Strokes Gained: Putting.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Emirates Form (2011-20)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47
Collin Morikawa 7 7 10
Tyrrell Hatton 1 8 23
Matthew Fitzpatrick MC 1 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 7 10 37
Paul Casey 8
Victor Perez 46 7
Shane Lowry MC 50
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12 14 1 1 15
Lee Westwood 62 2 MC
Justin Rose 57 MC
Bernd Wiesberger 25 36 8 4
Sergio Garcia 47 11
Ian Poulter MC 43 50
Matt Wallace 7 29 2 37
Robert MacIntyre 16 23 19 6
Andy Sullivan 25 10 2 MC
Henrik Stenson 46 36 23
Sami Valimaki MC 5 13
Danny Willett 16 32 30 MC
Lucas Herbert 25
Aaron Rai 25 51 50
Martin Kaymer MC 14 37
Thomas Pieters 41 36 25
Graeme McDowell MC Wd MC 59
Thomas Detry MC 29 37
Rasmus Hojgaard 25 51 MC
Garrick Higgo MC 14 MC MC 61
Jazz Janewattananond 25 57 37
John Catlin MC 54
George Coetzee 11 29 40 MC
Antoine Rozner 16 36 1 20
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 4 MC 54
Marcus Kinhult MC 32 62
Matthias Schwab 25 14 13
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 41 2
Jorge Campillo MC 57 66 MC
Takumi Kanaya MC 5 1
Romain Langasque 16
Laurie Canter MC 5 MC
Callum Shinkwin 35 36 30
Adri Arnaus 12 10 MC 6 MC
Eddie Pepperell MC 54 50 64
Benjamin Hebert 16 61 MC
Kurt Kitayama 35
Joachim B Hansen MC 43 20 1
Paul Waring MC 25
Renato Paratore MC 60 13
Francesco Laporta MC 2
Adrian Otaegui MC 14 37 20 51
Kalle Samooja MC 23 MC
Wilco Nienaber MC 23 11 12 2
Masahiro Kawamura 57 14 23 MC
Justin Harding 62 48
Joost Luiten 35 43 11 31 MC
Jamie Donaldson MC 36 2 MC
Hao Tong Li MC 56
Min Woo Lee MC
Joakim Lagergren Wd 8
Richard Bland 35 40 2 7
Dean Burmester MC 14 4 MC 18
Gavin Green MC 57 MC 47 74
Sebastian Soderberg 66 19
Jordan Smith 52 47 25
Calum Hill 46 14 13
Brandon Stone MC 23 32 23 4
Ryan Fox MC
Wade Ormsby 12
Guido Migliozzi MC MC
Sean Crocker MC 14 22 2 MC
Sebastian Heisele MC
Ross Fisher MC 51 7
Jason Scrivener 2
Marc Warren 5 32 8
Matthew Southgate 41
Andrew Johnston
Connor Syme 36 10 MC
David Lipsky 5
Robert Rock 57 32 45
Scott Jamieson 16 48 32 6 20
Nicolas Colsaerts 46 37
Pablo Larrazabal MC 48 35 39
Steven Brown MC 8 51 61
Mikko Korhonen 15 30
Andrea Pavan Wd Wd MC
Ross McGowan MC MC MC MC
Chris Paisley 7
Dave Horsey MC 22 31
Justin Walters MC 20 25 30
Richie Ramsay MC
Jeff Winther 61 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC Wd
Alexander Bjork 46 MC
Joel Stalter MC 68 MC
Padraig Harrington 62
Grant Forrest 54 64 6 56
Scott Hend 57 MC MC MC
JaydenTreySchaper 51 2 18
Alexander Levy 25 MC 6 MC
Zander Lombard MC MC MC 15
Victor Dubuisson 25
Richard Sterne 25 25 47 MC
Matthieu Pavon MC 54 58 57 MC
Lorenzo Gagli MC MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 7 MC 11 MC
Ashun Wu MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC 55 MC MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 13
Nino Bertasio 35 MC
James Morrison 46 19
David Drysdale 35 MC MC MC
Julien Guerrier 52 9 MC
Julian Suri MC MC 35 23
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC
Nacho Elvira 16 MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC
Oliver Fisher MC MC MC MC
Oliver Wilson 54 13 61
Alvaro Quiros MC 46 MC 42
Gaganjeet Bhullar MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 41 58
Ashley Chesters MC
Soren Kjeldsen 62 MC
Haydn Porteous MC MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher 16 30
Miguel Angel Jimenez
Eduard Rousaud
Ernie Els
Robert Karlsson MC
David Law MC 25 MC MC
David Hague
David Langley
Richard McEvoy MC MC 25 42
Thomas Bjorn MC
Curtis Knipes
Thomas Aiken MC
David Howell MC Wd MC
Shergo Al Kurdi
Chris Wood MC MC 39
Raphael Jacquelin MC MC MC
Kristoffer Broberg 16
Karim El Hali
Player `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11
Collin Morikawa
Tyrrell Hatton 38 3 3 8 55 MC
Matthew Fitzpatrick 45 16 MC 5 45 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 11 16 6 MC 50 47 MC 10 57
Paul Casey 9 37
Victor Perez 16 29
Shane Lowry 11 12 MC MC 66
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 69
Lee Westwood 50 7 MC 23 MC 9 5 2 15
Justin Rose
Bernd Wiesberger MC MC 32 32 16 4 9 59 24 MC
Sergio Garcia 23 3 32 1 MC 17 20
Ian Poulter 16 3 6 15
Matt Wallace MC 2 37
Robert MacIntyre 8
Andy Sullivan Dq MC 6 MC 2 4 MC 12
Henrik Stenson 37 MC 6 2 6 13 29 26 20 MC
Sami Valimaki
Danny Willett 43 MC 54 1 13 13 MC 33 48
Lucas Herbert 1 7
Aaron Rai 71 29 MC
Martin Kaymer 16 24 19 23 MC 4 13 31
Thomas Pieters 37 29 32 23 MC 42
Graeme McDowell MC MC 13 MC 9
Thomas Detry 32 48 22 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard MC
Garrick Higgo
Jazz Janewattananond MC
John Catlin
George Coetzee MC 38 MC 7 26 MC 5
Antoine Rozner
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC 6 11 2 MC 41 17 1 20
Marcus Kinhult MC MC
Matthias Schwab 23 64
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 8 MC MC 19 MC 42
Jorge Campillo MC 56 MC 23 50 47 23 49 51
Takumi Kanaya
Romain Langasque 27 20
Laurie Canter
Callum Shinkwin 58 56 MC MC
Adri Arnaus 3 29
Eddie Pepperell 11 38 MC 63 MC MC 68
Benjamin Hebert 45 MC MC MC 40 MC MC
Kurt Kitayama 6 71
Joachim B Hansen 58 61 40 MC MC
Paul Waring MC 3 MC MC 67 13 MC 48
Renato Paratore MC MC MC 42 26 13
Francesco Laporta
Adrian Otaegui 45 MC 22 65 MC
Kalle Samooja 27 16
Wilco Nienaber
Masahiro Kawamura 56
Justin Harding 37 7
Joost Luiten 66 MC MC 23 8 47 23 MC 33 MC
Jamie Donaldson 45 MC MC 20 37 16 48
Hao Tong Li MC 12 1 39
Min Woo Lee
Joakim Lagergren MC MC MC 23 MC
Richard Bland MC 36 55 MC Ret MC
Dean Burmester 3 48 22
Gavin Green 27 MC 45 32 MC
Sebastian Soderberg 70 MC
Jordan Smith 32 29 MC 23
Calum Hill
Brandon Stone MC MC MC 7 MC
Ryan Fox 30 MC MC 63
Wade Ormsby MC 64 MC 42 26 67
Guido Migliozzi MC
Sean Crocker 58 MC MC
Sebastian Heisele 66
Ross Fisher MC 24 45 MC 26 20 MC 66 10
Jason Scrivener 58 7 6 39
Marc Warren 71 MC MC MC 13 MC 17 MC 20
Matthew Southgate MC 69 57 56
Andrew Johnston MC 24 45 45 35
Connor Syme MC
David Lipsky 11 MC 6 42 63 27
Robert Rock MC MC MC MC 33 9 5 7 51 20
Scott Jamieson 32 MC 51 60 45 74 48 26 5
Nicolas Colsaerts 50 48 51 MC 40 32 9 28
Pablo Larrazabal MC 20 MC MC 54 20 41 49 42 MC
Steven Brown MC MC
Mikko Korhonen 30 38 61 MC
Andrea Pavan MC MC MC MC
Ross McGowan MC MC
Chris Paisley MC 56 5 15 MC MC
Dave Horsey MC MC 22 MC 36 MC MC 59 MC 59
Justin Walters MC MC 32 65 26
Richie Ramsay 58 56 6 60 MC Wd MC 51 31
Jeff Winther 37
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 51 MC 61
Alexander Bjork 45 20 6
Joel Stalter
Padraig Harrington 50
Grant Forrest 16
Scott Hend MC 48 37 42 8 MC 29
JaydenTreySchaper MC
Alexander Levy MC MC 4 49 40 29 67
Zander Lombard 58 MC
Victor Dubuisson MC 38 MC MC MC 31
Richard Sterne MC MC 67 MC 54 2 37 59
Matthieu Pavon 11 24 Dq MC
Lorenzo Gagli 43 15 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 29 MC MC MC MC 29 MC 71 MC
Ashun Wu 6 38 37 MC 24
Shubhankar Sharma MC 29 61
Thorbjorn Olesen 7 29 32 8 MC 5 3 42 MC
Nino Bertasio 66 73 45 49
James Morrison MC MC MC 23 40 MC MC MC MC
David Drysdale 58 MC Dq 54 MC MC 45 28 59
Julien Guerrier 32
Julian Suri
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC 32 19 MC 32 54 17
Nacho Elvira 16 MC MC 11 MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC 45 MC 63 9 MC 24 MC
Oliver Fisher MC MC MC MC 50 MC 67 MC MC
Oliver Wilson MC 61 MC MC
Alvaro Quiros MC 3 MC MC 4 20 54 37 Won
Gaganjeet Bhullar 50 38 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 32 20
Ashley Chesters MC 67 51
Soren Kjeldsen 37 MC MC 8 MC 29 MC 5 MC
Haydn Porteous MC 48 19 MC 8
Stephen Gallacher MC 67 57 9 MC 3 1 1 2 10
Miguel Angel Jimenez 16 MC 19 MC MC MC 79 40
Eduard Rousaud
Ernie Els 12 MC 18 55 MC
Robert Karlsson 45 38 51 MC MC MC 37
David Law 50
David Hague
David Langley
Richard McEvoy MC MC 57 MC
Thomas Bjorn Ret 29 MC MC MC 13 MC 9 MC
Curtis Knipes
Thomas Aiken MC 55 51 42 9 7
David Howell MC MC MC 63 25 MC 30 37 MC
Shergo Al Kurdi
Chris Wood MC MC 19 8 23 30 20 10
Raphael Jacquelin MC 61 13 59 27 65 30 MC 20
Kristoffer Broberg MC MC 42 29 MC
Karim El Hali

