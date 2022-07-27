</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-one-preview-not-the-top-20-1-24-season-prediction-260722-1117.html">EFL League One Preview: 'Not The Top 20' 1-24 Season Predictions</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/wednesday-football-tips-womens-euros-germany-to-popp-up-with-a-goal-240722-1063.html">Wednesday Football Tips: Germany to Popp up with a goal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/championship-2022-23-season-preview-betting-tips-1-24-finishing-positions-predictions-220722-1117.html">Championship 2022-23: The Not The Top 20 podcast 1-24 predictions</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/">Womens Euros 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-at-glorious-goodwood-exclusive-rides-six-of-the-best-on-thursday-270722-368.html">Ryan Moore at Glorious Goodwood: Six of the best on Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-331-nap-at-goodwood-270722-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 33/1 NAP at Goodwood</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/todays-racing-news-value-theory-to-continue-the-johnstons-good-wood-fortune-260722-1081.html">Today's Racing News: Value Theory to continue the Johnston's good-wood fortune</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/">Glorious Goodwood</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-t20-player-tips-markram-the-man-to-follow-260722-194.html">England v South Africa First T20 Player Tips: Markram the man to follow</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/england-v-south-africa-first-t20-tips-saffers-worth-the-risk-260722-194.html">England v South Africa First T20 Tips: Saffers worth the risk</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/west-indies-v-india-third-odi-tips-tried-and-trusted-trades-260722-194.html">West Indies v India Third ODI Tips: Stick with tried and trusted trades for wobbly Windies</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-tips-altitude-gives-hanfmann-a-real-chance-against-griekspoor-260722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Tips: Altitude gives Hanfmann a real chance against Griekspoor</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-kitzbuhel-betting-jarrys-run-of-tie-breaks-set-to-continue-against-martinez-250722-169.html">ATP Kitzbuhel Betting: Jarry's run of tie breaks set to continue against Martinez</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-kitzbuhel-umag-atlanta-betting-tips-isner-capable-of-continuing-atlanta-domination-250722-778.html">ATP Kitzbuhel, Umag, Atlanta Betting Tips: Isner capable of continuing Atlanta domination</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html">Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/hero-open-first-round-leader-tips-pick-pepperell-at-st-andrews-260722-719.html">Hero Open First-Round Leader Tips: Pick Pepperell at St Andrews</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-stallings-chanced-in-detroit-260722-167.html">Rocket Mortgage Classic: Stallings chanced in Detroit </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Debate draw leaves Sunak very weak in the market </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Truss remains odds-on but support for Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-paul-krishnamurty-rates-the-11-candidates-120722-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Paul Krishnamurty rates the 11 candidates</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/spoty-2022-betting-golden-boy-jake-wightman-firmly-in-frame-200722-1171.html">SPOTY 2022 Betting: Golden Boy Jake Wightman firmly in frame</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-favourites-but-adam-promises-havoc-110722-204.html">Love Island 2022: Davide and Ekin-Su favourites but Adam promises havoc</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-davide-and-ekin-su-backed-amid-casa-amor-shake-up-040722-204.html">Love Island: Davide and Ekin-Su backed amid Casa Amor shake-up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-day-9-tips-ashton-to-shine-on-historic-day-for-darts-230722-1133.html">World Matchplay Finals Day Tips: Ashton to shine on historic day for darts</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-21-tips-van-aert-and-groenewegen-likely-champs-elysees-230722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 21 Tips: Van Aert and Groenewegen likely Champs (Elysees)</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-matchplay-semi-final-tips-dimitris-matchplay-love-affair-to-continue-220722-1133.html">World Matchplay Semi-Final Tips: Dimitri's Matchplay love affair to continue</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/joe-dyer/">Joe Dyer</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-07-27">27 July 2022</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic ", "name": "Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic ", "description": "There are three events to go at on the main tours this week and we have rounded up our best tips into one article... ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-27T11:43:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-27T11:44:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/a7667e93e3e14af0e1f971353063a5f632f9c728.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "There are three events to go at on the main tours this week and we have rounded up our best tips into one article... Hero Open: Walters worth a wager This week's golf begins at Fairmont St Andrews with the Hero Open. Steve Rawlings has all the stats and info you need to have a successful week. Our man makes two early picks both and both at pretty chunky odds. Andy Sullivan is one of them and of the Englishman, Steve says: "Sullivan loves a low-scoring birdie-fest and he's a very decent links player - catching the eye last week at Hillside when finishing eighth after shooting 65-69 over the weekend." Back Andy Sullivan to win the Hero Open @ 55.0 55.0 Hero Open Each-Way Tips: David to lay down the Law Scottish golfer David Law is the headline selectin for Matt Cooper in his each-way tipping column. Matt has plenty of reasons for backing Law, including an impressive batch of relevant form: "Playing this type of golf he landed the Scottish Amateur at Royal Troon and also Western Gailles, he has a Tartan Tour win at Murcar Links, and he's also got a victory on the second tier at Spey Valley, an inland course that plays fast; a modern heathland design much as this week is a modern linksy design." Back David Law each-way to win the Hero Open @ 41.0 41.0 Hero Open First-Round Leader Tips: Pick Pepperell at St Andrews Dave Tindall picks out his weekly trio to follow in the First Round Leader betting, and this week he is in Scotland for the Hero Open. His headline selection is links lover Eddie Pepperell, of whom Dave says: "Pepperell has a history of playing well in Scotland as shown by seven top 20s in his last 11 starts there, four of those doubling as top 10s. "One of the top 20s came on this week's course - Fairmont St Andrews - when he posted tied 16th in the 2020 Scottish Championship. "It's not a true, classic links but it plays like one and Pepperell looks capable of getting out of the blocks quickly." Dave's other selections are Matthew Southgate and Daan Huizing. Back Eddie Pepperell each-way to be Hero Open FRL @ [51.0] 51.0 Hero Open 2022: Course and current form stats If you want to do your own homework, Andy Swales provides his course and current form charts. Andy picks out an interesting fact for in-play punters, saying: "One current trend on the DP World Tour this season is that tournament winners have been starting those events pretty well - in fact much better than in previous years. "Of the 24, 72-hole strokeplay events played on Tour during 2022, over 80% of champions have been within three strokes of the lead at the conclusion of the opening round." LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Each-Way Tips: Reed can trump the field Many would like to forget it's happening but those Saudi petrodollars must be played for and as our Matt Cooper is chasing a LIV hat-trick, we asked him to cover the latest instalment. The [17.0] shot Patrick Reed is his headline pick this week and Matt makes a very good case, saying: "Those rowdy and raucous New York galleries? He loves them. He's played in New York and New Jersey 11 times, finished top 20 on seven occasions and claimed victory twice. "A feverish atmosphere? He loved it in the Ryder Cup, whipping it up when it was insufficiently fiery. "Controversy? One of the most astounding elements of his many cheating accusations is that, far from being cowed by them, he has thrived when looked upon with suspicion." Back Patrick Reed each-way to win the LIV Golf Invitational @ 17.0 17.0 Rocket Mortgage Classic Each-Way Tips: Take the Maverick approach Dave Tindall is on his regular beat covering the PGA Tour action, and it's maiden Maverick McNealy that Dave is backing to win his first pro tournament. Dave says: "Detroit Golf Club looks an ideal venue for him and we have actual evidence rather than smart guesswork as the American has finished tied eighth (2020) and tied 21st (2021) in his two appearances here. "I love bentgrass greens," McNealy said last week and we're on a bentgrass/poa mix this week. He backed those words up by finishing 3rd for SG: Putting on these surfaces in 2020 and again had positive numbers last year." Back Maverick McNealy each-way to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic @ 34.0 34.0 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Stallings chanced in Detroit The PGA Tour is in Michigan this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Like the Hero Open it should be a birdie fest and Steve Rawlings has found a big priced play in Scott Stallings. Of Stallings, Steve says: "For now my sole selection is Scott Stallings at 80.0, who's playing too well to ignore at that price. "With improving course form reading 64-39-25, Stallings has finished eighth at the Travelers Championship and fourth in the John Deere Classic in each of his last two starts." Back Scott Stallings to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 81.0 81.0 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/a7667e93e3e14af0e1f971353063a5f632f9c728.jpg", "height": 2788, "width": 4956 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Joe Dyer" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/a7667e93e3e14af0e1f971353063a5f632f9c728.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/a7667e93e3e14af0e1f971353063a5f632f9c728.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/a7667e93e3e14af0e1f971353063a5f632f9c728.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/a7667e93e3e14af0e1f971353063a5f632f9c728.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Andy Sullivan golfer "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Will Andy Sullivan out-birdie the field in Scotland?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022/12503859?selectedMixedItem=-401119116" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022\/12503859?selectedMixedItem=-401119116","entry_title":"Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022/12503859?selectedMixedItem=-401119116">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Golf%20on%20Betting.Betfair%3A%20Best%20Bets%20for%20Hero%20Open%20and%20Rocket%20Mortgage%20Classic%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html&text=Golf%20on%20Betting.Betfair%3A%20Best%20Bets%20for%20Hero%20Open%20and%20Rocket%20Mortgage%20Classic%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">There are three events to go at on the main tours this week and we have rounded up our best tips into one article... </p> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-open-golf-2022-tips-and-preview-walters-worth-a-wager-260722-167.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hero Open: Walters worth a wager</a></h2><p>This week's golf begins at <strong>Fairmont St Andrews</strong> with the<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.201383512" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Hero Open</a>. Steve Rawlings has all the stats and info you need to have a successful week.</p><p>Our man makes two early picks both and both at pretty chunky odds. <strong>Andy Sullivan</strong> is one of them and of the Englishman, Steve says: "Sullivan <span>loves a low-scoring birdie-fest and he's a very decent links player - catching the eye last week at Hillside when finishing eighth after shooting 65-69 over the weekend."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Andy Sullivan to win the Hero Open @ 55.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.201383512" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">55.0</a></div><p><span></span></p><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/hero-open-each-way-tips-david-lay-down-law-of-the-linksland-250722-721.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hero Open Each-Way Tips: David to lay down the Law</a></h2><p>Scottish golfer <strong>David Law </strong>is the headline selectin for Matt Cooper in his each-way tipping column.</p><p>Matt has plenty of reasons for backing Law, including an impressive batch of relevant form: "<span>Playing this type of golf he landed the Scottish Amateur at</span><strong><span> </span>Royal Troon</strong><span> and also </span><strong>Western Gailles</strong><span>, he has a Tartan Tour win at </span><strong>Murcar Links</strong><span>, and he's also got a victory on the second tier at </span><strong>Spey Valley</strong><span>, an inland course that plays fast; a modern heathland design much as this week is a modern linksy design."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back David Law each-way to win the Hero Open @ 41.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/hero-open-2022/12503857?selectedMixedItem=-400852949&_gl=1*n9ghh2*_ga*MTA0Njc3ODY2OC4xNjU2NDEzODIw*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY1ODkxMDkxMi4xNTE4LjEuMTY1ODkxNzE5Ni4xMw.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">41.0</a></div><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/hero-open-first-round-leader-tips-pick-pepperell-at-st-andrews-260722-719.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hero Open First-Round Leader Tips: Pick Pepperell at St Andrews</a></h2><p><strong>Dave Tindall</strong> picks out his weekly trio to follow in the <strong>First Round Leader</strong> betting, and this week he is in Scotland for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/hero-open-2022/12503857?selectedMixedItem=-373382762" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hero Open</a>.</p><p>His headline selection is links lover Eddie Pepperell, of whom Dave says: "Pepperell has a history of playing well in Scotland as shown by seven top 20s in his last 11 starts there, four of those doubling as top 10s.</p><p>"One of the top 20s came on this week's course - Fairmont St Andrews - when he posted<span> </span><strong>tied 16th</strong><span> </span>in the 2020 Scottish Championship.</p><p>"It's not a true, classic links but it plays like one and Pepperell looks capable of getting out of the blocks quickly."</p><p>Dave's other selections are <strong>Matthew Southgate </strong>and <strong>Daan Huizing</strong><span>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Eddie Pepperell each-way to be Hero Open FRL @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/hero-open-2022/12503857?selectedMixedItem=-373382762&_gl=1*1qjz3j3*_ga*MTA0Njc3ODY2OC4xNjU2NDEzODIw*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY1ODkxMDkxMi4xNTE4LjEuMTY1ODkxNDM5My41OQ.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">51.0</a></div><p></p><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/hero-open-2022-players-form-guide-220722-779.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Hero Open 2022: Course and current form stats</a></h2><p>If you want to do your own homework, Andy Swales provides his course and current form charts.</p><p>Andy picks out an interesting fact for in-play punters, saying: "One current trend on the DP World Tour this season is that tournament winners have been starting those events pretty well -<span> </span><strong>in fact much better than in previous years.</strong></p><p>"Of the 24, 72-hole strokeplay events played on Tour during 2022,<span> </span><strong>over 80% of champions have been within three strokes</strong><span> </span>of the lead at the conclusion of the opening round."</p><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-bedminster-each-way-tips-reed-can-trump-the-field-270722-721.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Each-Way Tips: Reed can trump the field</a></h2><p>Many would like to forget it's happening but those Saudi petrodollars must be played for and as our Matt Cooper is chasing a LIV hat-trick, we asked him to cover the latest instalment.</p><p>The <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b> shot Patrick Reed is his headline pick this week and Matt makes a very good case, saying: "Those rowdy and raucous New York galleries?<span> </span><strong>He loves them.</strong><span> </span>He's played in New York and New Jersey 11 times, finished top 20 on seven occasions and<span> </span><strong>claimed victory twice</strong>.</p><p>"A feverish atmosphere? He<span> </span><strong>loved it</strong><span> </span>in the Ryder Cup, whipping it up when it was insufficiently<strong><span> </span>fiery</strong>.</p><p><strong>"Controversy?</strong><span> </span>One of the most astounding elements of his many cheating accusations is that, far from being cowed by them, he has<strong><span> </span>thrived when looked upon with suspicion</strong>."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Patrick Reed each-way to win the LIV Golf Invitational @ 17.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-invitational-bedminster-2022/12503954?selectedMixedItem=-380599688&_gl=1*qyjixb*_ga*MTA0Njc3ODY2OC4xNjU2NDEzODIw*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY1ODkxMDkxMi4xNTE4LjEuMTY1ODkxNzg5OS4zOA.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">17.0</a></div><p class="entry_header__title"></p><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rocket-mortgage-classic-each-way-tips-take-maverick-approach-250722-719.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rocket Mortgage Classic Each-Way Tips: Take the Maverick approach</a></h2><p>Dave Tindall is on his regular beat covering the PGA Tour action, and it's maiden Maverick McNealy that Dave is backing to win his first pro tournament.</p><p>Dave says: "<strong>Detroit Golf Club</strong><span> </span>looks an ideal venue for him and we have actual evidence rather than smart guesswork as the American has finished<span> </span><strong>tied eighth</strong><span> </span>(2020) and<span> </span><strong>tied 21st</strong><span> </span>(2021) in his two appearances here.</p><p><span>"I love bentgrass greens," McNealy said last week and we're on a bentgrass/poa mix this week. He backed those words up by finishing<strong> 3rd for SG: Putting</strong> on these surfaces in 2020 and again had positive numbers last year."</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Maverick McNealy each-way to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic @ 34.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022/12503859?_gl=1*1e6rnur*_ga*MTA0Njc3ODY2OC4xNjU2NDEzODIw*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY1ODkxMDkxMi4xNTE4LjEuMTY1ODkxNzQ3MS41NA.." class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">34.0</a></div><p><span></span></p><h2 class="entry_header__title"><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-stallings-chanced-in-detroit-260722-167.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rocket Mortgage Classic: Stallings chanced in Detroit</a></h2><p>The PGA Tour is in Michigan this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Like the Hero Open it should be a birdie fest and Steve Rawlings has found a big priced play in Scott Stallings.</p><p>Of Stallings, Steve says: "For now my sole selection is<span> </span><strong>Scott Stallings at<span> </span><b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span></b></strong>, who's playing too well to ignore at that price.</p><p>"With improving course form reading 64-39-25, Stallings has finished eighth at the Travelers Championship and fourth in the John Deere Classic in each of his last two starts."</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Scott Stallings to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 81.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.201383505" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">81.0</a></div><div class="bet_promo_banner"></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022/12503859?selectedMixedItem=-401119116" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022\/12503859?selectedMixedItem=-401119116","entry_title":"Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022/12503859?selectedMixedItem=-401119116">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Golf%20on%20Betting.Betfair%3A%20Best%20Bets%20for%20Hero%20Open%20and%20Rocket%20Mortgage%20Classic%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fgolf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html&text=Golf%20on%20Betting.Betfair%3A%20Best%20Bets%20for%20Hero%20Open%20and%20Rocket%20Mortgage%20Classic%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tipping-best-bets-for-hero-open-and-rocket-mortgage-classic-270722-205.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-portland-each-way-tips-brandens-coup-de-grace-300622-721.html">LIV Golf Invitational Portland Each-Way Tips: Branden's coup de Grace</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/branden grace liv london.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/branden%20grace%20liv%20london.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-john-deere-classic-and-irish-open-280622-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for John Deere Classic and Irish Open</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/445e00e51c35aa44344f82d92cce87a5da2da9aa.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/445e00e51c35aa44344f82d92cce87a5da2da9aa.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/irish-open-long-odds-golf-tips-course-specialists-chanced-at-deere-run-290622-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Course specialists chanced at Deere Run </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/RYAN MOORE 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/RYAN%20MOORE%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/hero-open-first-round-leader-tips-pick-pepperell-at-st-andrews-260722-719.html">Hero Open First-Round Leader Tips: Pick Pepperell at St Andrews</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/eddie Pepperell tenerife.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/eddie%20Pepperell%20tenerife.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-stallings-chanced-in-detroit-260722-167.html">Rocket Mortgage Classic: Stallings chanced in Detroit </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scxott Stallings at the JDC.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Scxott%20Stallings%20at%20the%20JDC.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-open-golf-2022-tips-and-preview-walters-worth-a-wager-260722-167.html">Hero Open: Walters worth a wager </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Justin walters.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Justin%20walters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1658927594" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Golf on Betting.Betfair: Best Bets for Hero Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket