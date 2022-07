This week's golf begins at Fairmont St Andrews with the Hero Open. Steve Rawlings has all the stats and info you need to have a successful week.

Our man makes two early picks both and both at pretty chunky odds. Andy Sullivan is one of them and of the Englishman, Steve says: "Sullivan loves a low-scoring birdie-fest and he's a very decent links player - catching the eye last week at Hillside when finishing eighth after shooting 65-69 over the weekend."

Back Andy Sullivan to win the Hero Open @ 55.0 55.0

Scottish golfer David Law is the headline selectin for Matt Cooper in his each-way tipping column.

Matt has plenty of reasons for backing Law, including an impressive batch of relevant form: "Playing this type of golf he landed the Scottish Amateur at Royal Troon and also Western Gailles, he has a Tartan Tour win at Murcar Links, and he's also got a victory on the second tier at Spey Valley, an inland course that plays fast; a modern heathland design much as this week is a modern linksy design."

Back David Law each-way to win the Hero Open @ 41.0 41.0

Dave Tindall picks out his weekly trio to follow in the First Round Leader betting, and this week he is in Scotland for the Hero Open.

His headline selection is links lover Eddie Pepperell, of whom Dave says: "Pepperell has a history of playing well in Scotland as shown by seven top 20s in his last 11 starts there, four of those doubling as top 10s.

"One of the top 20s came on this week's course - Fairmont St Andrews - when he posted tied 16th in the 2020 Scottish Championship.

"It's not a true, classic links but it plays like one and Pepperell looks capable of getting out of the blocks quickly."

Dave's other selections are Matthew Southgate and Daan Huizing.

Back Eddie Pepperell each-way to be Hero Open FRL @ 51.050/1 51.0

If you want to do your own homework, Andy Swales provides his course and current form charts.

Andy picks out an interesting fact for in-play punters, saying: "One current trend on the DP World Tour this season is that tournament winners have been starting those events pretty well - in fact much better than in previous years.

"Of the 24, 72-hole strokeplay events played on Tour during 2022, over 80% of champions have been within three strokes of the lead at the conclusion of the opening round."

Many would like to forget it's happening but those Saudi petrodollars must be played for and as our Matt Cooper is chasing a LIV hat-trick, we asked him to cover the latest instalment.

The 17.016/1 shot Patrick Reed is his headline pick this week and Matt makes a very good case, saying: "Those rowdy and raucous New York galleries? He loves them. He's played in New York and New Jersey 11 times, finished top 20 on seven occasions and claimed victory twice.

"A feverish atmosphere? He loved it in the Ryder Cup, whipping it up when it was insufficiently fiery.

"Controversy? One of the most astounding elements of his many cheating accusations is that, far from being cowed by them, he has thrived when looked upon with suspicion."

Back Patrick Reed each-way to win the LIV Golf Invitational @ 17.0 17.0

Dave Tindall is on his regular beat covering the PGA Tour action, and it's maiden Maverick McNealy that Dave is backing to win his first pro tournament.

Dave says: "Detroit Golf Club looks an ideal venue for him and we have actual evidence rather than smart guesswork as the American has finished tied eighth (2020) and tied 21st (2021) in his two appearances here.

"I love bentgrass greens," McNealy said last week and we're on a bentgrass/poa mix this week. He backed those words up by finishing 3rd for SG: Putting on these surfaces in 2020 and again had positive numbers last year."

Back Maverick McNealy each-way to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic @ 34.0 34.0

The PGA Tour is in Michigan this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Like the Hero Open it should be a birdie fest and Steve Rawlings has found a big priced play in Scott Stallings.

Of Stallings, Steve says: "For now my sole selection is Scott Stallings at 80.0, who's playing too well to ignore at that price.

"With improving course form reading 64-39-25, Stallings has finished eighth at the Travelers Championship and fourth in the John Deere Classic in each of his last two starts."