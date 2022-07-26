</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Rocket Mortgage Classic: Stallings chanced in Detroit 
Steven Rawlings
26 July 2022
5 min read ", "name": "Rocket Mortgage Classic: Stallings chanced in Detroit ", "description": "The PGA Tour moves on to Michigan this week for the fourth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Read Steve's preview ahead of Thursday's start ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-stallings-chanced-in-detroit-260722-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rocket-mortgage-classic-2022-tips-and-preview-stallings-chanced-in-detroit-260722-167.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-26T17:22:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-26T17:44:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scxott Stallings at the JDC.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour moves on to Michigan this week for the fourth edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Read Steve's preview ahead of Thursday's start here... Tournament History The Rocket Mortgage Classic replaced the National, formerly the Quicken Loans National, on the PGA Tour schedule three years ago. It was the first PGA Tour event to be staged in Michigan since the final edition of the Buick Open at Warwick Hills back in 2009 and it's the first PGA Tour event to ever be played in Detroit. Venue Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan Course Details Par 72, 7,370 yards Stroke Index in 2021- 70.55 There are two courses at the Detroit Golf Club, the North and the South. Both were designed by Donald Ross and the tournament is predominantly staged at the longer North, although they use the par four first hole of the South Course for the third hole this week. Detroit's fairways are tree-lined and the small Poa Annua greens that will run at around 12 ½ on the Stimpmeter. Detroit is not a stern examination and the 2020 scoring average of 70.06 was the lowest among all par 72s in tournaments with only one course hosting during the 2019-20 season. The cut was five-under-par. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days. Coverage begins behind the Red Button at 12:00 UK time on Thursday and the full coverage begins at 20:00. First Three Winners with Pre-event Exchange Price 2019 - Nate Lashley -25 [1000.0] 2020 - Bryson DeChambeau -23 [6.0] 2021 - Cam Davis (playoff) -18 [120.0] What Will it Take to Win the Rocket Mortgage Classic? With only three editions to evaluate, it's hard to say how much use the stats are but here's the top-five and ties at the first three renewals with all the usual key stats - Driving Distance, Driving Accuracy, Greens In Regulation, Scrambling, Putting Average and Strokes Gained Putting. 2019 1 Nate Lashley -25 DD 43 DA 11 GIR 4 SC 3 PA 2 SGP 2 2 Doc Redman -19 DD 34 DA 47 GIR 18 SC 8 PA 16 SGP 11 T3 Wes Roach -18 DD 30 DA 28 GIR 25 SC 5 PA 13 SGP 31 T3 Rory Sabbatini -18 DD 43 DA 1 GIR 47 SC 25 PA 4 SGP 10 T5 Joaquin Niemann -17 DD 13 DA 5 GIR 2 SC 14 PA 31 SGP 23 T5 Ted Potter Jr -17 DD 65 DA 14 GIR 1 SC 7 PA 38 SGP 6 T5 Patrick Reed -17 DD 35 DA 54 GIR 13 SC 59 PA 5 SGP 30 T5 Brandt Snedeker -17 DD 57 DA 19 GIR 39 SC 4 PA 9 SGP 5 T5 Brian Stuard -17 DD 62 DA 19 GIR 47 SC 47 PA 9 SGP 1 T5 Cameron Tringale -17 DD 27 DA 5 GIR 2 SC 50 PA 31 SGP 35 2020 1 Bryson DeChambeau -23 DD 1 DA 58 GIR 13 SC 29 PA 7 SGP 1 2 Matthew Wolff -20 DD 5 DA 25 GIR 54 SC 61 PA 1 SGP 5 3 Kevin Kisner -18 DD 39 DA 16 GIR 39 SC 13 PA 2 SGP 11 T4 Ryan Armour -16 DD 61 DA 16 GIR 19 SC 39 PA 4 SGP 38 T4 Adam Hadwin -16 DD 56 DA 20 GIR 2 SC 4 PA 44 SGP 25 T4 Tyrrell Hatton -16 DD 54 DA 43 GIR 54 SC 18 PA 5 SGP 6 T4 Danny Willett -16 DD 21 DA 25 GIR 8 SC 15 PA 17 SGP 35 2021 1 Cam Davis -18 DD 7 DA 29 GIR 24 SC 16 PA 15 SGP 22 T2 Troy Merritt -18 DD 48 DA 1 GIR 24 SC 30 PA 2 SGP 2 T2 Joaquin Niemann -18 DD 24 DA 37 GIR 24 SC 1 PA 22 SGP 8 T4 Hank Lebioda -17 DD 35 DA 57 GIR 60 SC 3 PA 4 SGP 4 T4 Alex Noren -17 DD 43 DA 18 GIR 41 SC 4 PA 18 SGP 15 The stats don't tell us an awful lot and the driving metrics are a bit confusing. Length was irrelevant three years ago but the first and second ranked first and fifth for Driving Distance in 2021 and last year's winner, Cam Davis, ranked seventh for DD, narrowly edging out Troy Merritt in a playoff, who ranked 48th for DD. Having spent lockdown bulking up, the story of the 2021 renewal was how far the winner, Bryson DeChambeau, hit it off the tee. He averaged an incredible 329.8 yards off the tee but found only 33 of 56 fairways. He still managed to rank 13th for Greens In Regulation and he won the tournament on the greens with the flatstick. Greens In Regulation hasn't been an especially key stat in any of the three renewals and although Scrambling wasn't a key stat two years ago, with the first two home ranking 29th and 61st, it has been in each of the other two renewals. Essentially though, this is a straightforward low scoring birdie-fest and putting has been key. The first two winners ranked first and second for Strokes Gained Putting and four of the top-five in the Putting Average rankings finished inside the top-five and ties at both of the first two renewals. Merritt ranked second for both SGP and PA when finishing second 12 months ago. Is There an Angle In? Form at Donald Ross courses often transfers well so check out results at East Lake, home of the Tour Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, which hosts the Wyndham Championship, and Aronimink, which staged the BMW Championship in 2018, won by Keegan Bradley, as well as the National way back in 2010 and 2011. Of those events listed, the Wyndham is the most useful. Sedgefield specialist, Webb Simpson, led here at halfway in 2020, last year's Wyndham winner, Kevin Kisner, clearly loves it here and one of the Tour's lesser lights, Doc Redman, has form at both venues. The Country Club of Jackson - home to the Sanderson Farm Championship may also be worth a close look. Although they fell away a bit over the weekend, three SFC winners were in the top-ten at the halfway stage in the first edition of this event - Cameron Champ, Ryan Armour and Peter Malnati - and the runner-up at the SFC back in October, Nick Watney, who very rarely contends nowadays, sat second after round one here in 2019. The composite used at Jackson for the SFC was designed by Dick Wilson so it didn't come up in my initial research three years ago (looking at other Donald Ross courses) but it was extensively remodelled in 2008 by John Fought - a designer described as being heavily influenced by Ross - so form there might be worthy of close inspection. Check out the Bubble Boys again With just two events to go before the FedEx Cup Series kicks off with the FedEx St Jude Championship in a couple of weeks' time, those in and around the top-125 on the Fed-Ex Cup standings may find a bit extra over the next fortnight. Scott Piercy sat at 138th in the standings prior to last week's 3M Open and after finishing tied for fourth, he's now up to 112th. Although Piercy capitulated on the back-nine on Sunday, he traded at long odds-on having been a huge outsider before the off and it would be no surprise to see someone bobbing around that all important 125 mark to contend again here. Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four 2020 - Nate Lashley - Led by six [1.22] 2020 - Bryson DeChambeau - T2 and three off the lead [3.5] 2021 - Cam Davis - T3, trailing by a stroke [8.0] In-Play Tactics This will be a low scoring event and making up lots of ground will be tough. Lashley won the first edition wire-to-wire and DeChambeau and Cam Davies were never far away. DeChambeau sat tied for fourth and one off the lead after round one, tied third and still just one back after round two and he sat tied for second with a round to go. Davies trailed by five in a tie for 21st after round one but he sat sixth and two back at halfway and he just one off the lead with a round to go. The two players that Davis beat in extra time - Niemann and Merritt - were always in the van too. Niemann was tied for the lead after rounds two and three and Merritt was tied third and one back at halfway and tied with Nieman after 54 holes. Market Leaders With the season drawing to a close, and with the final major of the year completed just over a week ago, I'm quite surprised to see a fairly strong line-up here. Patrick Cantlay heads the market following his fourth at the Scottish Open and his eighth in the Open Championship but the reigning FedEx Cup champion has never played here before and is probably in the field with the upcoming Playoff Series firmly in mind. Last week's winner, Tony Finau, is a surprising entrant. He's been here only once before (53rd in 2020) and it's never easy to win back-to-back so he makes little appeal. The Open runner-up, Cameron Young, and the major specialist, Will Zalatoris, are undoubtedly the two best players yet to win on the PGA Tour and of the two I prefer the first named, who finished tied for second at the aforementioned SFC, but I'm more than happy to leave both out before the off. Selection I really like Kevin Kisner and last week's fancy, Cameron Champ, here but both have been very well backed. I'll check out the market again tomorrow to see if they've drifted enough to get them onside and I'll also have a couple of picks for the Find Me a 100 Winner column tomorrow but for now my sole selection is Scott Stallings at [80.0], who's playing too well to ignore at that price. With improving course form reading 64-39-25, Stallings has finished eighth at the Travelers Championship and fourth in the John Deere Classic in each of his last two starts. Selection: Scott Stallings @ [80.0]
*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter Read Steve's preview ahead of Thursday's start here...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"With improving course form reading 64-39-25, Stallings has finished eighth at the Travelers Championship and fourth in the John Deere Classic in each of his last two starts."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><h2>Tournament History</h2></strong><p>The <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.201383505">Rocket Mortgage Classic </a>replaced the National, formerly the Quicken Loans National, on the PGA Tour schedule three years ago. </p><p>It was the first PGA Tour event to be staged in Michigan since the final edition of the Buick Open at Warwick Hills back in 2009 and it's the first PGA Tour event to ever be played in Detroit. </p><p><strong><h2>Venue</h2></strong></p><p>Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan</p><p><strong><h2>Course Details</h2></strong></p><p>Par 72, 7,370 yards <br> Stroke Index in 2021- 70.55</p><p>There are two courses at the <strong>Detroit Golf Club</strong>, the North and the South. Both were designed by Donald Ross and the tournament is predominantly staged at the longer North, although they use the par four first hole of the South Course for the third hole this week.</p><blockquote>Detroit's fairways are tree-lined and the small Poa Annua greens that will run at around 12 ½ on the Stimpmeter. </blockquote><p>Detroit is not a stern examination and the 2020 scoring average of 70.06 was the lowest among all par 72s in tournaments with only one course hosting during the 2019-20 season. The cut was five-under-par.</p><p><img alt="DETROIT 2022 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/DETROIT%202022%201.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/detroit_city_airport">Weather Forecast</a></strong></p><p><strong><h2>TV Coverage</h2></strong></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days. Coverage begins behind the Red Button at 12:00 UK time on Thursday and the full coverage begins at 20:00. </p><p><strong><h2>First Three Winners with Pre-event Exchange Price</h2></strong></p><p>2019 - Nate Lashley -25 1000.0 <br> 2020 - Bryson DeChambeau -23 <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br> 2021 - Cam Davis (playoff) -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Rocket Mortgage Classic?</h2></strong></p><p>With <strong>only three editions to evaluate</strong>, it's hard to say how much use the stats are but here's the top-five and ties at the first three renewals with all the usual key stats - Driving Distance, Driving Accuracy, Greens In Regulation, Scrambling, Putting Average and Strokes Gained Putting.</p><p><strong>2019</strong><br> 1 Nate Lashley -25 DD 43 DA 11 GIR 4 SC 3 PA 2 SGP 2<br> 2 Doc Redman -19 DD 34 DA 47 GIR 18 SC 8 PA 16 SGP 11<br> T3 Wes Roach -18 DD 30 DA 28 GIR 25 SC 5 PA 13 SGP 31<br> T3 Rory Sabbatini -18 DD 43 DA 1 GIR 47 SC 25 PA 4 SGP 10<br> T5 Joaquin Niemann -17 DD 13 DA 5 GIR 2 SC 14 PA 31 SGP 23<br> T5 Ted Potter Jr -17 DD 65 DA 14 GIR 1 SC 7 PA 38 SGP 6<br> T5 Patrick Reed -17 DD 35 DA 54 GIR 13 SC 59 PA 5 SGP 30<br> T5 Brandt Snedeker -17 DD 57 DA 19 GIR 39 SC 4 PA 9 SGP 5<br> T5 Brian Stuard -17 DD 62 DA 19 GIR 47 SC 47 PA 9 SGP 1<br> T5 Cameron Tringale -17 DD 27 DA 5 GIR 2 SC 50 PA 31 SGP 35</p><p><strong>2020</strong><br> 1 Bryson DeChambeau -23 DD 1 DA 58 GIR 13 SC 29 PA 7 SGP 1<br> 2 Matthew Wolff -20 DD 5 DA 25 GIR 54 SC 61 PA 1 SGP 5<br> 3 Kevin Kisner -18 DD 39 DA 16 GIR 39 SC 13 PA 2 SGP 11<br> T4 Ryan Armour -16 DD 61 DA 16 GIR 19 SC 39 PA 4 SGP 38<br> T4 Adam Hadwin -16 DD 56 DA 20 GIR 2 SC 4 PA 44 SGP 25<br> T4 Tyrrell Hatton -16 DD 54 DA 43 GIR 54 SC 18 PA 5 SGP 6<br> T4 Danny Willett -16 DD 21 DA 25 GIR 8 SC 15 PA 17 SGP 35</p><p><strong>2021</strong><br> 1 Cam Davis -18 DD 7 DA 29 GIR 24 SC 16 PA 15 SGP 22<br> T2 Troy Merritt -18 DD 48 DA 1 GIR 24 SC 30 PA 2 SGP 2<br> T2 Joaquin Niemann -18 DD 24 DA 37 GIR 24 SC 1 PA 22 SGP 8<br> T4 Hank Lebioda -17 DD 35 DA 57 GIR 60 SC 3 PA 4 SGP 4<br> T4 Alex Noren -17 DD 43 DA 18 GIR 41 SC 4 PA 18 SGP 15</p><p>The stats don't tell us an awful lot and the driving metrics are a bit confusing. Length was irrelevant three years ago but the first and second ranked first and fifth for Driving Distance in 2021 and last year's winner, <strong>Cam Davis</strong>, ranked seventh for DD, narrowly edging out Troy Merritt in a playoff, who ranked 48th for DD. </p><p><img alt="cam davis wins rm classic 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/cam%20davis%20wins%20rm%20classic%202021.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Having spent lockdown bulking up, the story of the 2021 renewal was how far the winner, Bryson DeChambeau, hit it off the tee. He averaged an incredible 329.8 yards off the tee but found only 33 of 56 fairways. He still managed to rank 13th for Greens In Regulation and he won the tournament on the greens with the flatstick.</p><p>Greens In Regulation hasn't been an especially key stat in any of the three renewals and although Scrambling wasn't a key stat two years ago, with the first two home ranking 29th and 61st, it has been in each of the other two renewals.</p><blockquote>Essentially though, this is a straightforward low scoring birdie-fest and putting has been key.</blockquote><p>The first two winners ranked first and second for Strokes Gained Putting and four of the top-five in the Putting Average rankings finished inside the top-five and ties at both of the first two renewals. Merritt ranked second for both SGP and PA when finishing second 12 months ago.</p><p><strong><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2></strong></p><p>Form at <strong>Donald Ross courses</strong> often transfers well so check out results at East Lake, home of the Tour Championship, <strong>Sedgefield Country Club</strong>, which hosts the Wyndham Championship, and Aronimink, which staged the BMW Championship in 2018, won by Keegan Bradley, as well as the National way back in 2010 and 2011. </p><p>Of those events listed, the Wyndham is the most useful. Sedgefield specialist, Webb Simpson, led here at halfway in 2020, last year's Wyndham winner, <strong>Kevin Kisner</strong>, clearly loves it here and one of the Tour's lesser lights, Doc Redman, has form at both venues. </p><blockquote>The Country Club of Jackson - home to the Sanderson Farm Championship may also be worth a close look.</blockquote><p>Although they fell away a bit over the weekend, three SFC winners were in the top-ten at the halfway stage in the first edition of this event - Cameron Champ, Ryan Armour and Peter Malnati - and the runner-up at the SFC back in October, <strong>Nick Watney</strong>, who very rarely contends nowadays, sat second after round one here in 2019.</p><p>The composite used at Jackson for the SFC was designed by Dick Wilson so it didn't come up in my initial research three years ago (looking at other Donald Ross courses) but it was extensively remodelled in 2008 by John Fought - a designer described as being heavily influenced by Ross - so form there might be worthy of close inspection.</p><p><strong><h2>Check out the Bubble Boys again</h2></strong></p><p>With just two events to go before the FedEx Cup Series kicks off with the FedEx St Jude Championship in a couple of weeks' time, those in and around the top-125 on the Fed-Ex Cup standings may find a bit extra over the next fortnight.</p><p><strong>Scott Piercy</strong> sat at 138th in the standings prior to last week's 3M Open and after finishing tied for fourth, he's now up to 112th. </p><blockquote>Although Piercy capitulated on the back-nine on Sunday, he traded at long odds-on having been a huge outsider before the off and it would be no surprise to see someone bobbing around that all important 125 mark to contend again here. </blockquote><p><strong><h2>Winner's Position and Exchange Price Pre-Round Four</h2></strong></p><p>2020 - Nate Lashley - Led by six <b class="inline_odds" title="2/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.22</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/9</span></b><br> 2020 - Bryson DeChambeau - T2 and three off the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b><br> 2021 - Cam Davis - T3, trailing by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b></p><p><strong><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2></strong></p><blockquote>This will be a low scoring event and making up lots of ground will be tough.</blockquote><p>Lashley won the first edition wire-to-wire and DeChambeau and Cam Davies were never far away.</p><p>DeChambeau sat tied for fourth and one off the lead after round one, tied third and still just one back after round two and he sat tied for second with a round to go. Davies trailed by five in a tie for 21st after round one but he sat sixth and two back at halfway and he just one off the lead with a round to go. </p><p><strong>The two players that Davis beat in extra time - Niemann and Merritt - were always in the van too.</strong> Niemann was tied for the lead after rounds two and three and Merritt was tied third and one back at halfway and tied with Nieman after 54 holes. </p><p><strong><h2>Market Leaders</h2></strong></p><p>With the season drawing to a close, and with the final major of the year completed just over a week ago, I'm quite surprised to see a fairly strong line-up here. </p><p><strong>Patrick Cantlay heads the market</strong> following his fourth at the Scottish Open and his eighth in the Open Championship but the reigning FedEx Cup champion has never played here before and is probably in the field with the upcoming Playoff Series firmly in mind.</p><p>Last week's winner, <strong>Tony Finau</strong>, is a surprising entrant. He's been here only once before (53rd in 2020) and it's never easy to <span class="highlight-back">win back</span>-to-back so he makes little appeal.</p><p>The Open runner-up, <strong>Cameron Young</strong>, and the major specialist, <strong>Will Zalatoris</strong>, are undoubtedly the two best players yet to win on the PGA Tour and of the two I prefer the first named, who finished tied for second at the aforementioned SFC, but I'm more than happy to leave both out before the off. </p><p><strong><h2>Selection</h2></strong></p><p>I really like <strong>Kevin Kisner</strong> and last week's fancy, <strong>Cameron Champ</strong>, here but both have been very well backed. I'll check out the market again tomorrow to see if they've drifted enough to get them onside and <strong>I'll also have a couple of picks for the Find Me a 100 Winner column tomorrow</strong> but for now my sole selection is <strong>Scott Stallings at <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b></strong>, who's playing too well to ignore at that price.</p><blockquote>With improving course form reading 64-39-25, Stallings has finished eighth at the Travelers Championship and fourth in the John Deere Classic in each of his last two starts. </blockquote><p><strong>Selection:<br> Scott Stallings @ <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b></strong></p><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.201383505" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 28 July, 12.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Patrick Cantlay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580960">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="13.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580960">13.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Will Zalatoris</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Will Zalatoris" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13581101">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Will Zalatoris" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13581101">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="19" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">19</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="19.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">19.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cam Davis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39518595">34</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cam Davis" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39518595">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Kisner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469252">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Kisner" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469252">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="42" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469610">42</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469610">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keegan Bradley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580959">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580959">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22629539">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22629539">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28483254">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Maverick McNealy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496383">48</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Maverick McNealy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496383">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Tringale</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Tringale" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469315">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Tringale" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469315">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Kirk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469251">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469251">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denny Mccarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470449">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470449">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Webb Simpson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496424">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Webb Simpson" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496424">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Hadwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496432">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Hadwin" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496432">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496417">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496391">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Champ</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753598">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Champ" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753598">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Woodland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496403">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496403">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joohyung Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joohyung Kim" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25788617">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joohyung Kim" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25788617">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Hubbard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469242">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Hubbard" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469242">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendan Steele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendan Steele" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496422">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brendan Steele" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496422">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Pendrith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22948438">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Pendrith" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22948438">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Stallings</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469301">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469301">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Troy Merritt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469272">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Troy Merritt" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469272">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496421">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496421">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jhonattan Vegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jhonattan Vegas" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496415">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jhonattan Vegas" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496415">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke List</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469259">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luke List" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469259">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Tarren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15546668">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Callum Tarren" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15546668">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rickie Fowler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20562557">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="20562557">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Smalley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27685367">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Smalley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27685367">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wyndham Clark</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469208">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469208">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joel Dahmen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joel Dahmen" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469211">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joel Dahmen" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469211">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Kuchar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469611">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Kuchar" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469611">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Svensson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470403">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Svensson" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470403">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danny Willett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496389">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496389">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mackenzie Hughes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15281129">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mackenzie Hughes" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15281129">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kurt Kitayama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470480">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470480">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doug Ghim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746485">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doug Ghim" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746485">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Streelman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469306">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Streelman" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469306">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Gotterup</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Gotterup" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35804565">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Gotterup" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="160" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35804565">160</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Hardy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469233">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Hardy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469233">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>C.T. Pan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580969">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="C.T. Pan" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580969">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Rodgers</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469295">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Rodgers" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469295">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Beau Hossler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Beau Hossler" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470417">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Beau Hossler" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470417">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chesson Hadley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13473770">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chesson Hadley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13473770">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Palmer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469284">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Palmer" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469284">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harris English</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469216">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469216">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Greyson Sigg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15997055">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Greyson Sigg" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15997055">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Frittelli</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469661">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dylan Frittelli" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469661">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Thorbjornsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Thorbjornsen" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19818036">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michael Thorbjornsen" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19818036">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trey Mullinax</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469276">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469276">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lee Hodges</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21635452">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21635452">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sepp Straka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470521">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470521">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nate Lashley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470500">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nate Lashley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470500">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>J.J. Spaun</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469300">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="J.J. Spaun" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469300">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Lipsky</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469692">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Lipsky" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="220" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469692">220</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470402">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patton Kizzire</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469253">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patton Kizzire" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469253">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Knox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469619">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Knox" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="590" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469619">590</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stewart Cink</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469672">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="270" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469672">270</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hank Lebioda</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hank Lebioda" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304437">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hank Lebioda" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304437">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyler Duncan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470532">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyler Duncan" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470532">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469663">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Smotherman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918889">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Smotherman" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918889">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>James Hahn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13540915">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="James Hahn" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13540915">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vince Whaley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vince Whaley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41738460">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vince Whaley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="760" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41738460">760</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Gligic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524979">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michael Gligic" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="370" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13524979">370</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Piercy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="250" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580971">250</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Piercy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580971">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harry Higgs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22391158">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harry Higgs" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="340" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22391158">340</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19548348">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Wu" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19548348">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469312">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="380" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469312">380</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Glover</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469228">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="390" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469228">390</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hayden Buckley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19843134">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hayden Buckley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19843134">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jonathan Byrd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jonathan Byrd" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469198">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jonathan Byrd" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469198">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470526">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470526">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Garrick Higgo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Garrick Higgo" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16698920">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Garrick Higgo" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16698920">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Huh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Huh" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469243">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Huh" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469243">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthias Schwab</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481333">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthias Schwab" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481333">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Peter Malnati</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469267">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Peter Malnati" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469267">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stephan Jaeger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="390" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470523">390</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stephan Jaeger" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="550" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470523">550</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kelly Kraft</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469254">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kelly Kraft" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469254">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danny Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danny Lee" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469256">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Danny Lee" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469256">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brice Garnett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470429">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brice Garnett" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470429">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joseph Bramlett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joseph Bramlett" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16984069">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joseph Bramlett" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16984069">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charley Hoffman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469237">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Charley Hoffman" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="590" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469237">590</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Streb</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469305">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert Streb" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469305">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Doc Redman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746486">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Doc Redman" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="490" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746486">490</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Thompson" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14525241">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Michael Thompson" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="640" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14525241">640</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chad Ramey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304426">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chad Ramey" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304426">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rory Sabbatini</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory Sabbatini" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469297">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory Sabbatini" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="550" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469297">550</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Armour</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="500" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469185">500</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Armour" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="680" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469185">680</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kramer Hickok</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13587169">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kramer Hickok" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13587169">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Novak</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011967">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Andrew Novak" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011967">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Lower</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="470" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470477">470</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Lower" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470477">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chase Seiffert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chase Seiffert" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13688374">550</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chase Seiffert" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13688374">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Roger Sloan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Roger Sloan" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470511">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Roger Sloan" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="820" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470511">820</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Ryder</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="550" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470514">550</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Ryder" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="690" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470514">690</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="640" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469275">640</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Moore" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469275">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seung-Yul Noh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seung-Yul Noh" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="680" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469280">680</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Seung-Yul Noh" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469280">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zach Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="690" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469247">690</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469247">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Paul Barjon</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Paul Barjon" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="710" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470504">710</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Paul Barjon" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470504">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Stuard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Stuard" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="720" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469309">720</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Stuard" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469309">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Hagy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Hagy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="710" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469232">710</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brandon Hagy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="740" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469232">740</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Gutschewski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Gutschewski" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="730" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470516">730</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scott Gutschewski" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470516">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Percy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="760" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469285">760</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Percy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="930" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469285">930</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Tway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="730" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469316">730</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Tway" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469316">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Chappell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Chappell" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="780" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496407">780</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kevin Chappell" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496407">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Henrik Norlander</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="770" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470460">770</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Henrik Norlander" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470460">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Austin Cook</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470416">800</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Austin Cook" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470416">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dylan Wu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="800" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21918896">800</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dylan Wu" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21918896">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vaughn Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vaughn Taylor" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="830" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469313">830</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vaughn Taylor" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="960" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469313">960</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sean OHair</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sean OHair" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46602010">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cole Hammer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cole Hammer" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24487270">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Camilo Villegas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Camilo Villegas" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469319">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Satoshi Kodaira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Satoshi Kodaira" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13667796">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kiradech Aphibarnrat</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kiradech Aphibarnrat" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469655">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Aaron Baddeley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aaron Baddeley" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496394">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Brehm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Brehm" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469195">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wesley Bryan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wesley Bryan" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469197">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Cook</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Cook" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24126407">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joshua Creel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joshua Creel" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23396052">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Donald</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Donald" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469624">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brett Drewitt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brett Drewitt" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469214">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Gainey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Gainey" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470531">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Gay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Gay" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469227">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bill Haas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bill Haas" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496433">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bo Hoag</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bo Hoag" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470424">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Morgan Hoffmann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Morgan Hoffmann" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469238">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sung Kang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sung Kang" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496429">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jim Knous</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jim Knous" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470468">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Kohles</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Kohles" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470418">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Landry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Landry" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470410">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Love III</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Love III" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13497346">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Martin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Martin" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469268">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Matthews</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Matthews" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13524974">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>William McGirt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="William McGirt" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469270">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max McGreevy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max McGreevy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304456">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Geoff Ogilvy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Geoff Ogilvy" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469282">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seth Reeves</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seth Reeves" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470522">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Skinns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Skinns" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470447">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Curtis Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Curtis Thompson" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470441">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Trainer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Trainer" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13702917">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dawie Van Der Walt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dawie Van Der Walt" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470448">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bo Van Pelt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bo Van Pelt" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26186706">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Watney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Watney" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469321">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richy Werenski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richy Werenski" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469324">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jared Wolfe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jared Wolfe" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304442">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wyatt Worthington II</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wyatt Worthington II" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44800831">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Garrigus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Garrigus" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469225">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luke Guthrie</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luke Guthrie" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470486">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Naegel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Naegel" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470434">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erik Flores</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erik Flores" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39215378">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>KK Limbhasut</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="KK Limbhasut" data-market_id="1.201383505" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22365810">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header T&Cs apply. View market Reddit 