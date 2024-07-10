Scottish Open First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 50/1 to 80/1

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's been a pretty miserable summer so far in the UK and light rain is set to greet the morning starters before grey clouds frame the skies for the rest of the day.

Temperatures are very modest, struggling to reach the 60s, while winds are around 8mph although could gust stronger.

The main takeaway is that there doesn't seem to be much variation throughout the day so it's hard to see any draw bias.

I've gone for Thomas Detry in my outright preview but it's very easy to argue that this is the best market in which to play him.

The Belgian is yet to win on either Tour but has had a piece of the first-round lead four times across the two circuits, the most recent earlier this year at another coastal event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Detry has enhanced his reputation as a fast starter in recent months by sitting fifth after round one of the US PGA and ninth following the opening lap of the US Open.

While he's yet to win, this is the course where he's come closest after losing a play-off in 2021.

The 31-year-old was fourth after day one of that event after a 66 while last year he opened with a 64, good enough for third place after the first round.

Detry, a 66/167.00 chance, tees off from the 1st at 12.59.

Recommended Bet Back Thomas Detry each-way @ SBK 66/1

Robert MacIntyre so nearly gave me a 66/167.00 winner in the outright market last year before Rory McIlroy pinched his pocket with two close birdies and I was close to putting the local man up again .

But the FRL market could be a good place to catch him and his price of 50s appeals.

In his last seven starts, MacIntyre has rewarded first-round leader punters three times.

He set the pace with a Thursday 64 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, was fifth after round one of the US PGA and fuelled his breakthrough Canadian Open win with a 64 that put him fourth after 18 holes.

Also a first-round leader this time last year at the Made in Himmerland, let's back MacIntyre to flourish from his 08.28 tee-time (10th) in a stellar three-ball also featuring Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

Recommended Bet Back Robert MacIntyre each-way @ SBK 50/1

Rickie Fowler loves this part of the world and will enjoy breathing in the Scottish air once more.

He won the 2015 Scottish Open at Gullane, a five-minute drive down the road from The Renaissance Club, and has three other top 10s in this event.

Fowler has been a fast starter too, sitting second after round one at Dundonald in 2017 and Gullane in 2018.

At this week's course, he opened with a 67 last year to sit 15th and added another to be 10th at halfway.

His form this year has been patchy but recent signs are promising and, notably, he's done his best work on day one.

Fowler's first-round 64 at the Travelers Championship put him second after the opening lap while he occupied fourth spot after 18 holes of the Rocket Mortgage Classic last time.

He opens his bid from the 10th at 08.06.

Recommended Bet Back Rickie Fowler each-way @ SBK 80/1

