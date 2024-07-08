Scottish Open 2024 Each-Way Tips: Picks from 20/1 to 70/1

Dave Tindall heads into the Scottish Open off the back of a 20/1 21.00 winning tip last week

20/1 21.00 Tom Kim has an excellent course record and arrives in form

70/1 71.00 Erik Van Rooyen has played well on this course

70/1 71.00 Thomas Detry loves this venue and likes big events

If you're north of the border, it doesn't get much better than this.

A fortnight of world-class golf, starting with this week's Scottish Open before the big one: The Open Championship at Royal Troon in Ayrshire.

There's every reason to get a timely tune up on the links these days as this event is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

But not everyone is jetting across the Atlantic and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has chosen to sit this week out.

Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau are among others to go their own way and prepare elsewhere.

The last two winners here also happen to be the two favourites this time.

Rory McIlroy produced a brilliant birdie-birdie finish to pip local hero Robert MacIntyre last year while Xander Schauffele overcame tough conditions in 2022 to win with 7-under.

Both winners ranked 1st for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green, scoring strongly in all three elements of that metric: Around The Green, Approach and Off The Tee.

In fact, starting from 2019, the Tee To Green ranks of the winners read 3rd, 2nd, 4th, 1st, 1st.

Looking at the Around The Green element of that and three of the last four winners were in the top 15 for ATG.

The Renaissance Club, which sits next door to Muirfield, is par 70 measuring just over 7,200 yards.

Wind is its best defence and that explains the disparity in scores.

This week the overall picture suggests light rain and gentle breezes around 8-10mph so nothing severe.

Tom Kim had to put up with various weather conditions at Hoylake last summer but came through the challenge with aplomb.

Despite ending day one outside the cut line, the Korean charged up the leaderboard with rounds of 68, 68, 67 to take a share of second place behind runaway winner Brian Harman.

It shouldn't have come as a surprise given that he'd shown previous strong form on the links with a pair of excellent performances in this event.

The youngster was third on his Renaissance Club debut in 2022 and followed that with sixth last year after entering the final round in second place.

Kim, who also finished 47th in the 2022 Open at St Andrews, said 12 months ago: "I love Scotland. Last year, I really liked how the golf course was set up. Kind of suits my eye a little bit.

"I stayed in Edinburgh last year, the city, a little far from the course, but got to see all the history around the place and obviously the air quality is the best in the world. The fresh air, I could live here. It's absolutely amazing."

Kim had a rather flat first half of 2024 but always looked on the brink of something big and we were on him each-way at both the Canadian Open when he finished fourth and the Travelers Championship where he lost in a play-off to Scottie Scheffler.

He was also ninth with a round to go in the US Open so his form has really flipped. I'm happy to ignore a missed cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago given that it came on the back of his play-off defeat.

Drilling into some stats, he ranked 1st for SG: Tee To Green when runner-up at the Travelers - a Signature Event don't forget - three weeks ago and was also 1st for Greens In Regulation and Scrambling in that same event.

Kim's relative lack of length on this course doesn't hurt him and he should have the conditions to bank what would be a fourth PGA Tour win at the age of just 22. Remarkable really.

Recommended Bet Back Tom Kim each-way SBK 20/1

Erik Van Rooyen has some strong links performances under his belt and that includes some excellent scores in this event.

In 2019 he opened with a pair of 64s to take the halfway lead and was still second with a lap to go before slipping to 14th.

The following year he returned to finish sixth thanks to a sparkling 65 in round four.

He didn't make an impression on the weekend last year but threw in a Friday 63 to jump over 100 places up the leaderboard to 17th and show that he can go low on this par 70.

"I love links golf," he said at this event in 2019. "This is obviously the Home of Golf, Scotland. So yeah, it will be wonderful to get my first win here."

It didn't happen that week but he did get over the line later that summer when winning the Scandinavian Invitation.

And since then he's really kicked on by banking two PGA Tour wins: the 2021 Barracuda Championship and the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship last November.

Top 20 in two of his three Opens, the South African has plenty of notable form in recent times.

He was eighth at February's Mexico Open, runner-up at March's Cognizant Classic in Florida (an event that has been won by numerous Open winners), fourth in the Myrtle Beach Classic and, most recently, sixth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago.

Top 20 for SG: Putting this season, Van Rooyen has plenty of weapons to challenge on turf where he often thrives.

Recommended Bet Back Erik Van Rooyen each-way SBK 70/1

Mention your best-known Thomas Detry fact and it's almost certainly going to be that he hasn't won yet.

I'll see that and raise you this: the picture on his Wiki profile is him from 2009.

A third fact could be that he won the 2018 World Cup of Golf in Melbourne alongside fellow Belgian Thomas Pieters.

A fourth is that his nearest brush with victory came in this very event when he lost a three-way play-off involving winner Min Woo Lee and Matt Fitzpatrick in 2021.

Detry has made five cuts out of five at this venue and followed up his second place in 2021 with a 10th the following year.

Also a runner-up at the Houston Open at the end of March, Detry has made a real impression in the majors this season to show again that he can thrive when the elite gather.

The big-hitting 31-year-old was an excellent tied fourth in the US PGA and followed that with 14th at the US Open after sitting second at halfway.

Detry also made the top four at Pebble Beach at the start of the year to further showcase his liking for golf by the coast.

Speaking about the Renassiance Club last year, he said: "It's my playground here. I always play well. I finished top 10 last year. I just feel good out here.

"I have a lovely little cottage out here on the golf course. I'm staying here with my family and everybody is happy. I feel good."

The vibes are great and he offers plenty of each-way value (1/5, 8 Places) at 70s.

Recommended Bet Back Thomas Detry each-way SBK 70/1

