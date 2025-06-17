Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 109/1 and 189/1

A pair of veterans chanced in Connecticut

Last week's 150.0149/1 fancy at the US Open, Cameron Young, finished tied for fourth but he was never close enough to trade any lower than 18.535/2 unfortunately.

As highlighted in the Travelers Championship preview, Young shot 59 in round three here last year and he could very easily contend again given how well he's playing at present but at 55.054/1, he's nowhere near big enough to be a column pick but that's probably not a bad thing given I found it hard to limit my picks to just three!

Regular play, Nick Taylor, is a tempting price again and I liked the look of both Tony Finau and Harry Hall, but my first pick is the 2023 Open Champion, Brian Harman.

Brian Harman @ 110.0 109/1

As highlighted in the preview, older players, and even veterans, tend to play very well at TPC River Highlands so 38-year-old, Brian Harman, fits the bill nicely. And the older he gets the more he enjoys it here.

He didn't break the top 20 in his first four visits to River Highlands, but he's been an ever present over the last ten years, producing form figures since 2015 reading an extremely impressive 3-MC-35-6-8-MC-5-8-2-9.

So good is his form at TPC River Highlands that he ranks fourth in the tournament's all-time earnings list and he's the only one inside the top nine without a victory at track.

He's gone off the boil a bit since he won the Texas Open and he finished third at the RBC Heritage in April (an event that's also played out on another Pete Dye design) but he clearly loves it here and he shouldn't be trading at a triple-figure price.

Recommended Bet Back Brian Harman (2us) EXC 110.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Ryan Fox @ 150.0 149/1

The in-form Kiwi, Ryan Fox, who's in search of his third victory in six starts, looks to have been badly overlooked in the market given he's been matched at as high as 180.0179/1.

This is Fox's first appearance at TPC River Highlands, but he certainly fits the bill very nicely given he's the same age as Harman and that he's putting so well.

Since winning the Myrtle Beach Classic in a playoff in early May, his first PGA Tour victory, Fox has finished 28th at the US PGA Championship, 20th at the Memorial Tournament and after winning his second title just two weeks ago in extra time in Canada, he finished 19th at Oakmont last week, signing off with one-under-par 69 on Sunday.

Fox ranked first for Putting Average when winning at Myrtle Beach, fourth in Canada, and the man he beat in the playoff there, Sam Burns, who traded at odds-on to win the US Open Sunday, was the only man to finish ahead of him for putting at Oakmont.

He fits the profile of previous winners here nicely and he's impossible to ignore at such a big price.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Fox (2Us) EXC 150.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Kevin Yu @ 190.0 189/1

Given how gruelling a test last week's US Open was, I wanted at least one selection that didn't play at Oakmont.

The 27-year-old Englishman, Harry Hall, is in nice form and he putts brilliantly but he only finished 56th on debut here two years ago and he's yet to win on the PGA Tour so at a slightly shorter price, I'm happy to plump for last year's Sanderson Farms Championship winner, Kevin Yu, who finished 49th on debut two years ago.

That was a decent performance given he sat inside the top 10 at halfway and that it was his first start in nearly five months after he'd had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

This time around, he tees it up in Connecticut on the back of some very useful form and it's all thanks to a big improvement with the putter.

Yu finished only 50th in the US PGA Championship, despite ranking fourth for Putting Average and Strokes Gained: Putting, but prior to that he finished fourth behind Fox in the Myrtle Beach Classic, and after missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament three weeks ago, he finished third at the Canadian Open last time out, missing out on the playoff by a stroke.

Yu again putted nicely last time out, ranking sixth for SG: Putting and first for PA and he looks a great price at 190.0189/1.

His best three performances on the PGA Tour to date are his victory in the Sanderson Farms, his third placed finish last time out in Canada and his tied third in The American Express last year, where he's reached 23-under-par, 18-under-par, and 27-under-par respectively, so he clearly enjoys a low-scoring birdie-fest like this.

Recommended Bet Back Kevin Yu (2Us) EXC 190.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

