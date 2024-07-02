Find Me a 100 Winner: Three chanced between 139/1 and 169/1

A trio of triple-figure priced picks in Munich and Illionois

This week's DP World Tour event, the BMW International Open, has been a decent event for longshots and three of the last six winners went off at a triple figure price.

Whether they're an outsider or not, the BMW International is nearly always won by someone with a hot putter so last week's putting stats at the Italian Open seemed like a good place to start.

Spain's Adri Arnaus ranked number one for Strokes Gained: Putting in Italy last week, where he finished tied for fifth.

That performance came out of the blue after a run of form that saw him produce figures reading MC-MC-MC-MC-25-MC-MC and that's the reason why he can be backed at such a huge price this week.

There's every chance that last week's performance was a flash in the pan but if he kicks on and plays as well here as he did in Italy, he's a cracking price.

Arnaus missed the cut on the only previous visit here back in 2019 but he was in very poor form at the time and, as highlighted in the preview, course form is far from essential here anyway.

Arnaus has only won once on the DP World Tour, but he's twice been beaten in a playoff and I was more than happy to chance him at 140.0139/1.

Recommended Bet Back Adri Arnaus (2Us) EXC 140

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

As highlighted in the preview, form at Colonial and Copperhead crosses over brilliantly with Deere Run so the recent Charles Schwab winner, Davis Riley, is a very obvious candidate.

In addition to his runaway five-stroke victory at Colonial in May, Riley was fourth there in 2022 and he also finished second in the Valspar Championship, at Copperhead, in 2022, so he may just take to Deere Run like a duck to water on debut this week.

In his three starts following his stunning wire-to-wire breakthrough win at Colonial, Riley has missed the cut in the Memorial Tournament, and he's finnished 48th at the Travelers Championship and 57th last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

A period of readjustment after a first PGA Tour success is nothing new and totally understandable but this is definitely a venue at which he can get back on track and his impressive victory in Texas will give him plenty of belief should he start nicely this week in Illinois.

Recommended Bet Back Davis Riley (2Us) EXC 140.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Korn Ferry Tour graduate, Chandler Philips, doesn't take himself too seriously and the 27-year-old Texan would rather be duck shooting than golfing but he's another that may well take to Deere Run at the first time of asking.

There is never a dull moment around @ChandlerPhilli6. pic.twitter.com/JlIOh83w8o -- Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) October 19, 2023

In just his fifth start on the PGA Tour, Philips finished third in the Valspar Championship and his last three appearances have yielded a 12th placed finish in the Charles Schwab behind Riley, a top-ten in the Canadian Open and last week's 67th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Last week's effort was somewhat disappointing on the back of his two top-12 finishes but he clearly doesn't take life or golf too seriously and a bounce back here at a venue that should suit him is perfectly possible.

There were no stats produced when he won the Great Exuma Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour last year but he ranked first for Putting Average when he finished second at the Price Cutter Charity Championship last July and he's ranked third and 20th in his last two starts on the PGA Tour, so he can clearly get hot with the flatstick.

Recommended Bet Back Chandler Phillips (2Us) EXC 170.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

