Find Me a 100 Winner: Long-shots chanced at huge odds in both main events

Frustration for Steve last week when one of his Find Me a 100 Winner picks, Ben Schmidt, proved his liking for Delhi GC in the DP World India Championship - but only at the weekend when shooting 66-67 for a fast-finishing T11.

Onwards and upwards. Steve is on holiday this week so I'll take a look at the action from Utah and Korea.

Last year's winner of this tournament, Matt McCarty, dropped a pretty big hint about his suitability a few weeks before. Because the host venue, the Black Desert Resort, is at 962m of altitude and McCarty had just won the Boise Open at 824m in Idaho.

The ability to make the most of thin air, or to relish the maths involved with tweaking yardages, is a real factor when playing high above sea level and the German Stephan Jaeger is another former winner of the Boise Open, in his case back in 2020 when he had warmed up for the test by finishing third high in the Colorado mountains a few weeks earlier.

Jaeger was fourth on defence of the Boise title and he finished second behind McCarty 12 months ago after opening 65-63 to hold a one shot halfway lead. A six-time winner on the second tier, he broke through at the top level after going toe-to-toe with Scottie Scheffler to win last year's Houston Open. He's not had a top 10 since May, but his Approach stats last time out were his best of that period and his Putting effort was not far off. A great chance for him to land win number two.

Recommended Bet Back Stephan Jaeger (2us)

We'll take a chance on the Italian whose resurgence has been somewhat stymied by his swift rise to the PGA Tour. However, a couple of factors appeal this week.

The first is that, like McCarty, Manassero is a golfer who is often overpowered by his peers from the tee. And, again like last year's champion, Manassero won at altitude when that factor was somewhat mitigated - in his case at Glendower GC in Johannesburg (it was also a low scoring event like this was last year).

The second is that McCarty's best effort since his win came in the Canadian Open at Toronto GC - and that was also easily Manassero's best effort of the season. He was sixth having shared the 54 hole lead.

Recommended Bet Back Matteo Manassero (1us)

MK (or Minkyu) Kim has a lot of golf under his belt for a 24-year-old. He first played this course when it hosted the 2015 Korea Open - yes, as a 14-year-old.

Two years later, he took UK mini tour golf by storm winning once on the Jamega Tour and twice on the Europro Tour - all three of them inside a month. Within a year, he'd also become the youngest winner on the Challenge Tour.

His progress then stalled and he returned to Korea where he's been a consistent contender and the winner of the nation's Open on this week's course in 2022 and 2024 (he finished fourth in 2023).

He's struggled on the DP World Tour this season with a best of eighth in Qatar. But he was second and fourth in Korea in the summer - and second again last week. If he's to play to his potential at this level this week is a superb opportunity to do so.

Recommended Bet Back MK Kim (2us)

At this huge price, and off the back of a seventh place last week at home in South Africa, the 35-year-old has appeal.

He's always enjoyed Asia. Admittedly, that is mostly China where he has four top six finishes from just eight starts. But, in all of the continent he has made 17 starts and finished top 30 in 14 of them. It's a consistency that trumps the rest of his travels.

His best golf is good enough to win on the PGA Tour (in 2019) and he's also a three-time winner at this level, most recently last year. Off a good week, in a favourite part of the world, he could contend again.

Recommended Bet Back Dylan Frittelli (1us)

