Bank of Utah Championship 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 30/1 to 90/1

Introduction to the Bank of Utah Championship

A first glance of Black Desert Golf Course - host of this week's Bank of Utah Championship - looks like the result of an AI request.

"Build a golf course that's carved into black volcanic rock, has red mountains in the background, verdant green fairways and has Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin bouncing around near the 8th."

Well, maybe not the last bit but Tom Weiskopf's final design (alongside Phil Smith) before he passed away looks like nothing else we see on the PGA Tour.

However, the lack of trees and vast open spaces at least give us an anchor point - desert golf.

So perhaps it was no surprise that a Scottsdale resident, Matt McCarty, won the inaugural edition last year.

This is the middle event of the FedEx Cup Fall series so, for many, the clock is ticking fast as they try and secure membership for 2026.

The par 71 offers lots of scoring opportunities - it has the Weiskopf signature of not one but two drivable par 4s (5th and 14th).

McCarty shot 23-under to win while on day one Adam Svensson burst out of the traps with an opening 11-under 60.

We also saw several players hit all 18 fairways and greens: normally very noteworthy for any PGA Tour golfer but to get four on one day was freakish.

Although 7,421 yards seems nothing out of the ordinary, altitude means it plays much shorter than that.

Temperatures are rather modest (mid-70s) but there are no strong winds so there's a decent chance McCarty's 23-under will be beaten.

One year of course form always leaves us a bit short of desired profiling.

It was thought that bombers would thrive in the wide-open setting but third place in 2024 was shared by two shorter-hitting veterans: Lucas Glover and Kevin Streelman.

Not only that, Glover finished 1st for SG: Tee To Green and 60th for SG: Putting while Streelman almost reversed those stats, ranking 1st for SGP but only 40th TTG. There is more than one way to skin this Utah cat.

But there are some ways to make educated guesses and they would include familiarity of/good form in desert conditions, experience of altitude and current form. McCarty had won three times on the Korn Ferry across July and August in 2024 so was in excellent nick heading to Utah.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout certainly ticks plenty of these boxes.

South Africans grow up playing plenty of golf at altitude and Bezuidenhout captured the 2020 South African Open at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City - a venue nearly 4,500 feet above sea level.

As for desert form, he's shown it on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

In the former he was runner-up in both the 2019 Qatar Masters and 2020 Dubai Desert Classic.

And the 31-year-old's joint-best finish on American soil came in the 2024 American Express when he again finished second having posted 11th at the California desert venue the year before.

After October finishes of 10th at the Sanderson Farms Championship followed by sixth in the Baycurrent Classic a fortnight ago he has some of the best form of this weakish field.

Bezuidenhout boasts five international wins; now it's time to do a Tommy Fleetwood and get his first on American soil.

Recommended Bet Back Christiaan Bezuidenhout each-way (8 Places) SBK 30/1

While Glover managed third place 12 months ago despite a cold putter, the overall picture showed that a bit of flatstick prowess produced results.

The first five on the leaderboard included the 1st, 6th and 7th (McCarty) best putters (using SGP) of the week while, going old-school, McCarty ranked 1st for Putting Average.

Bezuidenhout is 11th for SG: Putting this season so let's also have a punt on Taylor Montgomery, who lies 2nd in that category having topped it last season.

Montgomery was born and raised in fairly nearby Las Vegas and also went to college at UNLV so is more than familiar with desert-style tracks set high above sea level.

He's also in good form after a second, a sixth, an eighth, a 12th, an 18th and two other top 30s in his last nine starts across the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours.

The sixth came at the Sanderson Farms last time out and the eighth he recorded at July's ISCO Championship.

One other clue McCarty left us last year was that he'd finished runner-up at the Utah Championship a few months earlier so he had some State form.

Well, Montgomery did exactly the same in early August, opening 62-64 before finishing runner-up.

It was just his second time playing that Korn Ferry event and he also claimed second place on debut in 2021, again carving out a 62 (R3).

If he gets that putter going, Montgomery could do some damage. We can play him at 50s in the 10 Place market.

Recommended Bet Back Taylor Montgomery each-way (10 Places) SBK 50/1

I was tempted by another South African, Aldrich Potgieter, after June's Rocket Classic winner showed some form again in Japan.

The PGA Tour's longest driver opened with a 77 in the Baycurrent Classic but then shot rounds of 65-68-68 to finish 33rd.

But I'll go slightly left field and play the desert angle with Antoine Rozner.

DP World Tour backers know that the Frenchman is always one to consider on the Middle East Swing.

Let's start in Qatar where he has a win (2021), a fourth (2025) and a sixth (2024) in the Qatar Masters.

In the United Arab Emirates, Rozner owns a victory in the 2020 Golf in Dubai Championship and has posted seven other top 20s since.

His most recent starts in that part of the globe show sixth in last year's Abu Dhabi Championship followed by third in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Okay, he's not had the best of times since getting his chance on the PGA Tour this year but 15 cuts out of 18 is solid.

And it's worth a mention that his best finish of 13th (CJ Cup Byron Nelson) came on another Weiskopf course, Craig Ranch, proving again that he likes the open visuals.

Two starts ago, Rozner finished 12th in his home Open de France so that will have given him some confidence.

He needs a big finish to try and secure another season in America and this is likely his best opportunity.

Let's have the benefit of 10 Places and play him at 90s.

Recommended Bet Back Antoine Rozner each-way (10 Places) SBK 90/1

