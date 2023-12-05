</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/luton-town-v-arsenal-tips-and-predictions-gunners-to-steamroll-hatters-on-tuesday-night-031223-200.html">Luton Town v Arsenal: Back an easy Gunners win and an 11/2 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-news-and-tips-200723-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Cooper 5/2 to leave next after Heckingbottom sacked</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-3-1-scorer-and-14-1-bet-builder-spurs-v-west-ham-041223-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 3/1 scorer and 14/1 Bet Builder at Spurs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/cheltenham-festival-focus-33-1-albert-bartlett-chance-has-better-days-ahead-031223-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: 33/1 Albert Bartlett chance has Better Days Ahead</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-7-2-have-a-positive-wednesday-with-the-nap-at-kempton-051223-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 Have a Positive Wednesday with the NAP at Kempton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-dunlops-filly-can-breeze-in-with-ryan-booked-for-tuesday-double-041223-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Dunlop's filly can breeze in with Ryan booked for Tuesday double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Five chanced at Leopard Creek at up to 419/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Burmester backed at 9/1 for hat-trick </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-15-301123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is it third time lucky for odds-on Scheffler?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/big-bash-team-by-team-guide-scorchers-the-team-to-beat-041223-194.html">Big Bash Team-by-team Guide: Scorchers the team to beat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/west-indies-v-england-first-odi-tips-englands-reserves-a-dreadful-price-021223-194.html">West Indies v England First ODI Tips; England's reserves a dreadful price</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-fifth-t20-tips-get-ready-for-a-run-fest-021223-194.html">India v Australia Fifth T20 Tips: Get ready for a run fest</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">UK Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-rishi-sunak-is-not-certain-to-survive-as-pm-until-the-next-election-301123-171.html">UK Politics: With Tories at rock-bottom, Sunak could face a confidence vote</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-betting-spring-election-backed-after-jeremy-hunts-autumn-statement-221123-204.html">Next General Election Betting: Spring election backed after autumn statement</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-betting-odds-trump-favourite-as-right-wing-milei-wins-in-argentina-201123-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump favourite as right-wing Milei wins in Argentina</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-13-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-291123-1063.html">NFL Week 13 Tips: Back Niners to win revenge bid in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-mond-241123-1063.html">NFL Week 12 Tips: Steelers a sound bet & a QB double in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-monda-151123-1063.html">NFL Week 11 Tips: Count on the Cowboys; Chiefs to pinch Super Bowl rematch</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Find Me a 100 Winner: Five chanced at Leopard Creek at up to 419/1</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-05">05 December 2023</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Find Me a 100 Winner: Five chanced at Leopard Creek at up to 419/1", "name": "Find Me a 100 Winner: Five chanced at Leopard Creek at up to 419/1", "description": "Our man's picked out five outsiders in the Alfred Dunhill Championship as he seeks another triple-figure priced winner...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-05T16:05:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-05T17:11:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Our man's picked out five outsiders in the Alfred Dunhill Championship as he seeks another triple-figure priced winner... Five chanced at the Alfred Dunhill Championship Read Matt Cooper's each-way column here Read my Alfred Dunhill Championship preview here A small profit was made last week with [100.0] pick, Renato Paratore, who was matched at the first lay back target of [10.0] on Sunday before eventually finishing tied for second in the South African Open. The Italian never really looked like winning after he'd double-bogeyed the par five fifth in round four but he's one to keep an eye on and a third DP World Tour victory may well be on the cards soon. Paratore is trading at [75.0] this week so he doesn't make the portfolio and neither does fellow Italian, Guido Migliozzi, who trades at [95.0], but I was very tempted to play the 26-year-old three-time DP World Tour winner. As highlighted in the preview, Valderrama form holds up really well here and Guido finished sixth there in 2020 so he was on the radar but so too were plenty of others and a line has to be drawn somewhere. So first up is 22-year-old South African, Ryan Van Velzen, who finished alongside Paratore last week in tied second. Ryan Van Velzen @ [200.0] The 2020 Alfred Dunhill runner-up Jayden Schaper is quite well-fancied after his fifth-place finish in the South African Open last week (currently trading at [36.0]) but it's hard to fathom why fellow 22-year-old, Van Velzen, is trading at in excess of [200.0] after he outperformed Schaper on Sunday last week. The pair began the final round of their national open tied for the lead and it wasn't a huge surprise to see both young men fail to break par with so much on the line, but I was very impressed with Van Velzen, who was in-the-mix throughout the week before a birdie at the 72nd hole saw him finish tied for second. Both men look to have a big future and it's certainly the case that we've seen more of Schaper than we have of Van Velzen but he's a two-time winner on the Sunshine Tour and he's been dismissed too readily here. Back Ryan Van Velzen (1.5us) @ [200.0] Bet now Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] &amp; 12u @ [2.0] Dale Whitnell @ [220.0] Matt Cooper runs through some of the outrageous winners witnessed on the DP World Tour lately in his each-way column and his list of unlikely victors includes last year's shock winner Ockie Strydom and the Scandinavian Mixed champ Dale Whitnell. Strydom followed his bizarre win here with victory in the Singapore Classic a couple of months later and I just wonder if Whitnell can emulate him. The 35-year-old's form fell off a cliff after his win in Sweden in June, but he's made his last three cuts and last week's tied 17th was a fair effort. Whitnell isn't a player that contends with regularity so the fact that he finished fourth here on debut way back in 2009, and that he sat tied for third after three rounds 12 months ago bodes well. He tumbled down the leaderboard on Sunday to finish tied for 26th last year but that was before he knew he had the game to win at this level and, just like Van Velzen, he's overpriced at over [200.0]. Back Dale Whitnell (1.5us) @ [220.0] Bet now Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] &amp; 12u @ [2.0] Deon Germishuys @ [250.0] Odds in excess of [200.0] are also too big for one of last week's picks, Deon Germishuys, who's a young player with a high ceiling. Like Whitnell, the 24-year-old has found some form lately and after a string of missed cuts, he's made it through to the weekend in each of his last six starts. Although he ended the week at the foot of the field following a disastrous weekend, the South African sat third after round one last year so the course suits him. I want to be onboard when he gets over the line for the first time. Back Deon Germishuys (1.5us) @ [250.0] Bet now Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] &amp; 12u @ [2.0] Joakim Lagergren @ [330.0] Sweden's Joackim Lagergren will have been a bit disappointed by his performance last weekend when he fell from second to 31st but that wasn't the first time he'd caught the eye of late. He began the Open de France nicely (sat fifth after round one) before withdrawing at halfway and there are reasons to think he can improve on his record at Leopard Creek this week. The 32-year-old Swede, who won the Sicilian Open on the DP World Tour five years ago, finished second to Adrian Otaegui at Valderrama last year and last week wasn't the first time he'd contended in South Africa lately. Lagergren finished sixth in the Johnson Workwear Open back in March, having sat second with a round to go, and he looks a ridiculous price at around the [300.0] mark. Back Joackim Lagergren (1u) @ [330.0] Bet now Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] &amp; 12u @ [2.0] Angel Hidalgo @ [420.0] As highlighted in the preview, Spaniard's have a fine record at Leopard Creek so last but not least, I've backed Angel Hidalgo, who finished fourth behind Otaegui and Lagergren at Valderrama last year. We haven't seen the 25-year-old since he finished 63rd in Qatar in October so it's interesting to see him in the field this week. If the break's done him some good, he might just contend. He's a mercurial character but his fourth at Valderrama and his top-eight finish in the Dubai Desert Classic early this year, along with his top-10 finish in India, show he can turn up at a tough track and perform so I was happy to take a small chance. Back Angel Hidalgo (1u) @ [420.0] Bet now Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] &amp; 12u @ [2.0] Read my Alfred Dunhill Championship preview here *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Joakin Lagergren.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Joakin Lagergren.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Joakin Lagergren.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Joakin Lagergren.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Joakin Lagergren.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Joakin Lagergren.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Joakin Lagergren.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Joakim Lagergren"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Joakim Lagergren - one of five longshot fancies at Leopard Creek</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Find%20Me%20a%20100%20Winner%3A%20Five%20chanced%20at%20Leopard%20Creek%20at%20up%20to%20419%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html&text=Find%20Me%20a%20100%20Winner%3A%20Five%20chanced%20at%20Leopard%20Creek%20at%20up%20to%20419%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Our man's picked out five outsiders in the Alfred Dunhill Championship as he seeks another triple-figure priced winner...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Five chanced at the Alfred Dunhill Championship</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html">Matt Cooper's each-way column here</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship preview here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p>A small profit was made last week with <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b> pick, Renato Paratore, who was matched at the first lay back target of <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> on Sunday before eventually finishing tied for second in the South African Open.</p><p>The Italian never really looked like winning after he'd double-bogeyed the par five fifth in round four but he's one to keep an eye on and a third DP World Tour victory may well be on the cards soon.</p><p>Paratore is trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b> this week so he doesn't make the portfolio and neither does fellow Italian, Guido Migliozzi, who trades at <b class="inline_odds" title="94/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">95.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">94/1</span></b>, but I was very tempted to play the 26-year-old three-time DP World Tour winner.</p><p>As highlighted in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">the preview</a>, Valderrama form holds up really well here and Guido finished sixth there in 2020 so he was on the radar but so too were plenty of others and a line has to be drawn somewhere. So first up is 22-year-old South African, Ryan Van Velzen, who finished alongside Paratore last week in tied second.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Ryan Van Velzen @ <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>The 2020 Alfred Dunhill runner-up Jayden Schaper is quite well-fancied after his fifth-place finish in the South African Open last week (currently trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="35/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">36.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">35/1</span></b>) but it's hard to fathom why fellow 22-year-old, Van Velzen, is trading at in excess of <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b> after he outperformed Schaper on Sunday last week.</p><p>The pair began the final round of their national open tied for the lead and it wasn't a huge surprise to see both young men fail to break par with so much on the line, but I was very impressed with Van Velzen, who was in-the-mix throughout the week before a birdie at the 72<sup>nd</sup> hole saw him finish tied for second.</p><p>Both men look to have a big future and it's certainly the case that we've seen more of Schaper than we have of Van Velzen but he's a two-time winner on the Sunshine Tour and he's been dismissed too readily here.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ryan Van Velzen (1.5us) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Dale Whitnell @ <b class="inline_odds" title="219/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">220.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">219/1</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Matt Cooper runs through some of the outrageous winners witnessed on the DP World Tour lately in his <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html">each-way column</a> and his list of unlikely victors includes last year's shock winner Ockie Strydom and the Scandinavian Mixed champ Dale Whitnell.</p><p>Strydom followed his bizarre win here with victory in the Singapore Classic a couple of months later and I just wonder if Whitnell can emulate him.</p><p><img alt="dale whitnell scandinavian.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/dale%20whitnell%20scandinavian.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The 35-year-old's form fell off a cliff after his win in Sweden in June, but he's made his last three cuts and last week's tied 17<sup>th</sup> was a fair effort.</p><p>Whitnell isn't a player that contends with regularity so the fact that he finished fourth here on debut way back in 2009, and that he sat tied for third after three rounds 12 months ago bodes well.</p><p>He tumbled down the leaderboard on Sunday to finish tied for 26<sup>th</sup> last year but that was before he knew he had the game to win at this level and, just like Van Velzen, he's overpriced at over <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dale Whitnell (1.5us) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="219/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">220.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">219/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Deon Germishuys @ <b class="inline_odds" title="249/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">250.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">249/1</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Odds in excess of <b class="inline_odds" title="199/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">200.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">199/1</span></b> are also too big for one of last week's picks, Deon Germishuys, who's a young player with a high ceiling.</p><p>Like Whitnell, the 24-year-old has found some form lately and after a string of missed cuts, he's made it through to the weekend in each of his last six starts.</p><p>Although he ended the week at the foot of the field following a disastrous weekend, the South African sat third after round one last year so the course suits him. I want to be onboard when he gets over the line for the first time.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Deon Germishuys (1.5us) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="249/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">250.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">249/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Joakim Lagergren @ <b class="inline_odds" title="329/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">330.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">329/1</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Sweden's Joackim Lagergren will have been a bit disappointed by his performance last weekend when he fell from second to 31<sup>st</sup> but that wasn't the first time he'd caught the eye of late.</p><p>He began the Open de France nicely (sat fifth after round one) before withdrawing at halfway and there are reasons to think he can improve on his record at Leopard Creek this week.</p><p>The 32-year-old Swede, who won the Sicilian Open on the DP World Tour five years ago, finished second to Adrian Otaegui at Valderrama last year and last week wasn't the first time he'd contended in South Africa lately.</p><p>Lagergren finished sixth in the Johnson Workwear Open back in March, having sat second with a round to go, and he looks a ridiculous price at around the <b class="inline_odds" title="299/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">300.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">299/1</span></b> mark.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Joackim Lagergren (1u) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="329/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">330.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">329/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Angel Hidalgo @ <b class="inline_odds" title="419/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">420.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">419/1</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>As highlighted in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">the preview</a>, Spaniard's have a fine record at Leopard Creek so last but not least, I've backed Angel Hidalgo, who finished fourth behind Otaegui and Lagergren at Valderrama last year.</p><p>We haven't seen the 25-year-old since he finished 63<sup>rd</sup> in Qatar in October so it's interesting to see him in the field this week. If the break's done him some good, he might just contend.</p><p><img alt="Hidalgo at the Scando Mixed.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Hidalgo%20at%20the%20Scando%20Mixed.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He's a mercurial character but his fourth at Valderrama and his top-eight finish in the Dubai Desert Classic early this year, along with his top-10 finish in India, show he can turn up at a tough track and perform so I was happy to take a small chance.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Angel Hidalgo (1u) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="419/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">420.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">419/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></p><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html"><strong>Read my Alfred Dunhill Championship preview here</strong></a></h3><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter<span> </span><a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>STEVE'S 2023 FIND ME A 100 WINNER P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 234.5 Us<p>Returned: 566 Us</p><p>P/L: +331.5 Us</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Find%20Me%20a%20100%20Winner%3A%20Five%20chanced%20at%20Leopard%20Creek%20at%20up%20to%20419%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffind-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html&text=Find%20Me%20a%20100%20Winner%3A%20Five%20chanced%20at%20Leopard%20Creek%20at%20up%20to%20419%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Burmester backed at 9/1 for hat-trick </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester at the SA Open.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Dean%20Burmester%20at%20the%20SA%20Open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-hero-world-challenge-south-african-open-and-australian-open-281123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Hero World Challenge, South African Open and Australian Open</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Collin Morikawa at East Lake.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Collin%20Morikawa%20at%20East%20Lake.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/south-african-open-first-round-leader-tips-selections-from-50-1-to-80-1-281123-719.html">South African Open First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 50/1 to 80/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/GAVIN GREEN.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/GAVIN%20GREEN.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner-five-chanced-at-leopard-creek-at-up-to-429-1-051223-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Five chanced at Leopard Creek at up to 419/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: 150/1 Levy can break the dam</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-players-form-guide-281123-779.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/south-african-open-first-round-leader-tips-selections-from-50-1-to-80-1-281123-719.html">South African Open First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 50/1 to 80/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1701817260" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Find Me a 100 Winner: Five chanced at Leopard Creek at up to 419/1
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
UK Snooker
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket