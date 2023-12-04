</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/luton-town-v-arsenal-tips-and-predictions-gunners-to-steamroll-hatters-on-tuesday-night-031223-200.html">Luton Town v Arsenal: Back an easy Gunners win and an 11/2 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-caoimhin-kelleher-downgrade-makes-liverpool-vulnerable-041223-664.html">Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Kelleher downgrade makes Liverpool vulnerable </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-news-and-tips-200723-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Blades to sack Heckingbottom and reappoint Wilder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/cheltenham-festival-focus-33-1-albert-bartlett-chance-has-better-days-ahead-031223-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: 33/1 Albert Bartlett chance has Better Days Ahead</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-captain-guinness-can-stick-it-to-jonbon-in-betfair-tingle-creek-041223-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Captain Guinness can stick it to Jonbon in Betfair Tingle Creek</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-prince-ali-to-rule-at-wolverhampton-for-monday-50-1-double-041223-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Prince Ali to rule at Wolverhampton for Monday 50/1 double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Burmester bids for the hattrick </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-15-301123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is it third time lucky for odds-on Scheffler?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-hero-world-challenge-south-african-open-and-australian-open-281123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Hero World Challenge, South African Open and Australian Open</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/west-indies-v-england-first-odi-tips-englands-reserves-a-dreadful-price-021223-194.html">West Indies v England First ODI Tips; England's reserves a dreadful price</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-fifth-t20-tips-get-ready-for-a-run-fest-021223-194.html">India v Australia Fifth T20 Tips: Get ready for a run fest</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-fourth-t20-tips-back-yadav-for-runs-at-boosted-7-2-301123-194.html">India v Australia Fourth T20 Tips: Back Yadav for runs at boosted 7/2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">UK Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-rishi-sunak-is-not-certain-to-survive-as-pm-until-the-next-election-301123-171.html">UK Politics: With Tories at rock-bottom, Sunak could face a confidence vote</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-betting-spring-election-backed-after-jeremy-hunts-autumn-statement-221123-204.html">Next General Election Betting: Spring election backed after autumn statement</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-betting-odds-trump-favourite-as-right-wing-milei-wins-in-argentina-201123-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump favourite as right-wing Milei wins in Argentina</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-13-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-291123-1063.html">NFL Week 13 Tips: Back Niners to win revenge bid in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-mond-241123-1063.html">NFL Week 12 Tips: Steelers a sound bet & a QB double in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-monda-151123-1063.html">NFL Week 11 Tips: Count on the Cowboys; Chiefs to pinch Super Bowl rematch</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: 150/1 Levy can break the dam</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-04">04 December 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: 150/1 Levy can break the dam", "name": "Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: 150/1 Levy can break the dam", "description": "The DP World Tour stays in South Africa this week for the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC. Hat trick-chasing Dean Burmester heads the betting...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-04T18:46:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-04T19:21:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour stays in South Africa this week for the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC. Hat trick-chasing Dean Burmester heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Mercurial Alexander Levy has course and current form Michael Lorenzo Vera returns to a track he has enjoyed David Ravetto can learn from last week's experience Every now and again golf throws some absolute curveballs at punters. Consider last year's winner of the Dunhill Championship, Ockie Strydom. Ahead of that triumph, the South African had played in the tournament, hosted by Leopard Creek Country Club, seven times and never once ended the week in the top 50. Throughout that spell, he'd played weekend rounds on eight occasions and only twice broken 76. In glorious contrast, 12 months ago, he carded 63-69 to win the tournament by two strokes. Was that more astounding than the fact that he had placed just once in 43 previous starts on the DP World Tour? Or that he won again in February? Or that since he was fourth in the Jonsson Workwear Open that same month he has played four rounds just twice in 15 starts? (And the last of those was in a tournament with no cut.) He wasn't alone in 2023, however. Dale Whitnell carded three rounds of 79 in four tries ahead of a stunning (and comprehensive) victory in Sweden - he then went 15 events without one top 50. Todd Clements won in Czechia and it was his only top 20 in 30 starts for the season. Daniel Gavins had one top 10 in 2023 and it was a win in the UAE. Matthew Baldwin had two top 10s, one of them a win in South Africa. Remarkable record books and the quirks even extend to major winners. 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel is a supreme example of the course versus current form debate this week. In the latter, he has not one top five finish since winning the first LIV event last June in London. But in 10 of his 15 starts in this tournament, on this course, he has finished in the top four (and eight times he ended the week in the top two). Beware if you fancy the course form to prevail, though. Since the grass was changed in 2017 (Steve Rawlings provides a detailed rundown of this transformation - see the link at the bottom of the page) Schwartzel has missed two cuts in three starts. "A riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma," Winston Churchill once said. He was talking of another country but his words might be applied to golf and punting on it. It can be a maddening experience, but it's also terrific fun trying to work it all out so let's plough on. Main Bet: Alexander Levy 1pt each-way @ 150/1 The change of grass seemed to suit the Frenchman. Back in 2013 and 2015 he finished T52nd-MC in this event but on his return in 2020 he made a solid start to hit the weekend inside the top 30 and then recorded 68-69 to finish sixth. He had injury problems in 2022 and, after a brief bright start in 2023, he lost his card. But he opened last week's Australian Open with a 66 and closed it with a 67 to grab eighth. He's a five-time winner on the DP World Tour and four of those wins have come straight after he's reacquainted himself with getting in contention. There are some golfers for whom just one flash of the old form would be something of a concern, but Levy is a mercurial sort and the three-figure price is the clincher (in fact, that big quote also clinches top sport for the week). It's also true that a bit of jetlag might be a worry, especially flying east to west, but golfers never cease to confound such notions and the column got a winner when ignoring that exact threat to Lucas Herbert in Japan in April. We'll do so again. Back Alexander Levy each-way @ [150/1] Bet now Next Best: Michael Lorenzo Vera 1pt each-way @ 80/1 It's over a decade since another Frenchman, Michael Lorenzo Vera, made the journey to Leopard Creek but he ought to have fond memories. On debut in 2007 he smoothed his way through the field to finish ninth. Two years later, a third round 66 had him four shots off the Saturday night lead before he ended the week eighth. He closed last season just outside the safety zone but ought to get enough opportunities to regain his card in this campaign. And he actually ended 2023 with some good golf. He was in the top four through three rounds at the Open de Espana before finishing ninth and was fifth at halfway when T26th in the Andalucia Masters. In his preview, Steve Rawlings notes a nice link between results at Leopard Creek and Valderrama which bodes well for MLV who has always liked the tough challenge of Valderrama and was second there in 2019 and the 54-hole leader in 2016. (This week's French theme, by the way, is entirely coincidental.) Back Mike Lorenzo Vera each-way @ [80/1] Bet now Final Bet: David Ravetto 1pt each-way @ 70/1 "I'm loving it, love the place," the Frenchman (yes, another one) said 12 months ago when he ended the second round in second place after opening with a pair of 67s. "I love the design, the par-5s and I heard they changed the grass a few years ago. Well, I like the grass and I'm reading the greens so well." A Saturday 73 tripped him up but a final round 69 earned him ninth and he'll be excited about his return after another good effort last week. He spent the first 54 holes of the South Africa Open inside the top six before a closing 75 left him T17th (he posted on Instagram afterwards: "I'll be back.") It was more proof that he enjoys playing in South Africa. He was seventh in last year's Jonsson Workwear Open, a rare foray onto the main tour that year, and he was also the first round leader in the SDC Championship this year. A bonus (with the caveat that DP World Strokes Gained data is somewhat erratic) is that he was, in theory at least, first for SG Tee to Green last week. Back David Ravetto each-way @ [70/1] Bet now Now read Steve Rawlings on the Dunhill Championship. Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each-way calculator.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/alex levy.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/alex levy.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/alex levy.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Matt Cooper", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt_cooper" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/alex levy.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/alex levy.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/alex levy.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/alex levy.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Alex Levy"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Alexander Levy is a five-time winner on the DP World Tour.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20150%2F1%20Levy%20can%20break%20the%20dam&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html&text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20150%2F1%20Levy%20can%20break%20the%20dam" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The DP World Tour stays in South Africa this week for the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC. Hat trick-chasing Dean Burmester heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Mercurial <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469636%26bsmId%3D924.386273103">Alexander Levy</a> has course and current form</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Michael Lorenzo Vera returns to a track he has enjoyed</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>David Ravetto can learn from last week's experience</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>Every now and again golf throws some absolute curveballs at punters.</p><p>Consider last year's winner of the Dunhill Championship, Ockie Strydom.</p><p>Ahead of that triumph, the South African had played in the tournament, hosted by Leopard Creek Country Club, seven times and never once ended the week in the top 50.</p><p>Throughout that spell, he'd played weekend rounds on eight occasions and only twice broken 76.</p><p>In glorious contrast, 12 months ago, he carded 63-69 to win the tournament by two strokes.</p><p>Was that more astounding than the fact that he had placed just once in 43 previous starts on the DP World Tour? Or that he won again in February? Or that since he was fourth in the Jonsson Workwear Open that same month he has played four rounds just twice in 15 starts? (And the last of those was in a tournament with no cut.)</p><p>He wasn't alone in 2023, however.</p><p>Dale Whitnell carded three rounds of 79 in four tries ahead of a stunning (and comprehensive) victory in Sweden - he then went 15 events without one top 50.</p><p>Todd Clements won in Czechia and it was his only top 20 in 30 starts for the season. Daniel Gavins had one top 10 in 2023 and it was a win in the UAE. Matthew Baldwin had two top 10s, one of them a win in South Africa.</p><p>Remarkable record books and the quirks even extend to major winners.</p><p>2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel is a supreme example of the course versus current form debate this week.</p><p>In the latter, he has not one top five finish since winning the first LIV event last June in London.</p><p>But in 10 of his 15 starts in this tournament, on this course, he has finished in the top four (and eight times he ended the week in the top two).</p><p>Beware if you fancy the course form to prevail, though.</p><p>Since the grass was changed in 2017 (Steve Rawlings provides a detailed rundown of this transformation - see the link at the bottom of the page) Schwartzel has missed two cuts in three starts.</p><p>"A riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma," Winston Churchill once said.</p><p>He was talking of another country but his words might be applied to golf and punting on it.</p><p>It can be a maddening experience, but it's also terrific fun trying to work it all out so let's plough on.</p><hr><h3><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469636%26bsmId%3D924.386273103">Main Bet: Alexander Levy 1pt each-way @ 150/1</a></strong></h3><p></p><p>The change of grass seemed to suit the Frenchman.</p><p>Back in 2013 and 2015 he finished T52nd-MC in this event but on his return in 2020 he made a solid start to hit the weekend inside the top 30 and then recorded 68-69 to finish sixth.</p><p>He had injury problems in 2022 and, after a brief bright start in 2023, he lost his card.</p><p>But he opened last week's Australian Open with a 66 and closed it with a 67 to grab eighth.</p><p>He's a five-time winner on the DP World Tour and four of those wins have come straight after he's reacquainted himself with getting in contention.</p><p>There are some golfers for whom just one flash of the old form would be something of a concern, but Levy is a mercurial sort and the three-figure price is the clincher (in fact, that big quote also clinches top sport for the week).</p><p>It's also true that a bit of jetlag might be a worry, especially flying east to west, but golfers never cease to confound such notions and the column got a winner when ignoring that exact threat to Lucas Herbert in Japan in April.</p><p>We'll do so again.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Alexander Levy each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="151.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">150/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">151.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469636%26bsmId%3D924.386273103" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469720%26bsmId%3D924.386273103">Next Best: Michael Lorenzo Vera 1pt each-way @ 80/1</a></strong></h3><p></p><p>It's over a decade since another Frenchman, Michael Lorenzo Vera, made the journey to Leopard Creek but he ought to have fond memories.</p><p>On debut in 2007 he smoothed his way through the field to finish ninth.</p><p><img alt="Mike Lorenzo Vera (720).JPG" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Mike%20Lorenzo%20Vera%20(720).600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Two years later, a third round 66 had him four shots off the Saturday night lead before he ended the week eighth.</p><p>He closed last season just outside the safety zone but ought to get enough opportunities to regain his card in this campaign.</p><p>And he actually ended 2023 with some good golf.</p><p>He was in the top four through three rounds at the Open de Espana before finishing ninth and was fifth at halfway when T26th in the Andalucia Masters.</p><p>In his preview, Steve Rawlings notes a nice link between results at Leopard Creek and Valderrama which bodes well for MLV who has always liked the tough challenge of Valderrama and was second there in 2019 and the 54-hole leader in 2016.</p><p>(This week's French theme, by the way, is entirely coincidental.)</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mike Lorenzo Vera each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469720%26bsmId%3D924.386273103" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D26491698%26bsmId%3D924.386273103">Final Bet: David Ravetto 1pt each-way @ 70/1</a></strong></h3><p></p><p>"I'm loving it, love the place," the Frenchman (yes, another one) said 12 months ago when he ended the second round in second place after opening with a pair of 67s.</p><p>"I love the design, the par-5s and I heard they changed the grass a few years ago. Well, I like the grass and I'm reading the greens so well."</p><p>A Saturday 73 tripped him up but a final round 69 earned him ninth and he'll be excited about his return after another good effort last week.</p><p>He spent the first 54 holes of the South Africa Open inside the top six before a closing 75 left him T17th (he posted on Instagram afterwards: "I'll be back.")</p><p>It was more proof that he enjoys playing in South Africa.</p><p>He was seventh in last year's Jonsson Workwear Open, a rare foray onto the main tour that year, and he was also the first round leader in the SDC Championship this year.</p><p>A bonus (with the caveat that DP World Strokes Gained data is somewhat erratic) is that he was, in theory at least, first for SG Tee to Green last week.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back David Ravetto each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="71.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">70/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">71.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D26491698%26bsmId%3D924.386273103" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">Now read Steve Rawlings on the Dunhill Championship.</a></strong></h3><hr><p>Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each-way calculator</a>.</p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469636%26bsmId%3D924.386273103">Back Alexander Levy 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="151.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">150/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">151.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469720%26bsmId%3D924.386273103">Back Michael Lorenzo Vera 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D26491698%26bsmId%3D924.386273103">Back David Ravetto 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="71.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">70/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">71.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20150%2F1%20Levy%20can%20break%20the%20dam&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html&text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20150%2F1%20Levy%20can%20break%20the%20dam" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-open-and-south-african-open-each-way-tips-25-1-ferguson-a-player-281123-721.html">Australian Open and South African Open Each-Way Tips: 25/1 Ferguson a Player</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Ewen%20Ferguson%20in%20Ireland.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-joburg-open-each-way-tips-60-1-arnaus-can-hit-reset-201123-721.html">Australian PGA Championship and Joburg Open Each-Way Tips: 60/1 Arnaus can hit reset</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adri Arnaus.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Adri%20Arnaus.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/dp-world-tour-championship-each-way-tips-70-1-valimaki-is-friend-of-the-earth-131123-721.html">DP World Tour Championship Each-Way Tips: 70/1 Valimaki is friend of the Earth</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sami valimaki at the Czech masters.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sami%20valimaki%20at%20the%20Czech%20masters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: 150/1 Levy can break the dam</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-players-form-guide-281123-779.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/hero-world-challenge-result-and-review-scheffler-cruises-to-hero-success-on-pga-tour-041223-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Putting revival sees Scheffler go in again </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/south-african-open-first-round-leader-tips-selections-from-50-1-to-80-1-281123-719.html">South African Open First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 50/1 to 80/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1701728485" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: 150/1 Levy can break the dam
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
UK Snooker
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket