</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-news-and-tips-200723-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Cooper 5/2 to leave next after Heckingbottom sacked</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/luton-town-v-arsenal-tips-and-predictions-gunners-to-steamroll-hatters-on-tuesday-night-031223-200.html">Luton Town v Arsenal: Back an easy Gunners win and an 11/2 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-including-3-1-scorer-and-14-1-bet-builder-spurs-v-west-ham-041223-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets including 3/1 scorer and 14/1 Bet Builder at Spurs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/cheltenham-festival-focus-33-1-albert-bartlett-chance-has-better-days-ahead-031223-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: 33/1 Albert Bartlett chance has Better Days Ahead</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-dunlops-filly-can-breeze-in-with-ryan-booked-for-tuesday-double-041223-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Dunlop's filly can breeze in with Ryan booked for Tuesday double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-captain-guinness-can-stick-it-to-jonbon-in-betfair-tingle-creek-041223-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Captain Guinness can stick it to Jonbon in Betfair Tingle Creek</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/">Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Burmester backed at 9/1 for hat-trick </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-15-301123-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is it third time lucky for odds-on Scheffler?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-hero-world-challenge-south-african-open-and-australian-open-281123-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Hero World Challenge, South African Open and Australian Open</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/big-bash-team-by-team-guide-scorchers-the-team-to-beat-041223-194.html">Big Bash Team-by-team Guide: Scorchers the team to beat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/west-indies-v-england-first-odi-tips-englands-reserves-a-dreadful-price-021223-194.html">West Indies v England First ODI Tips; England's reserves a dreadful price</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-fifth-t20-tips-get-ready-for-a-run-fest-021223-194.html">India v Australia Fifth T20 Tips: Get ready for a run fest</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">UK Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-rishi-sunak-is-not-certain-to-survive-as-pm-until-the-next-election-301123-171.html">UK Politics: With Tories at rock-bottom, Sunak could face a confidence vote</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-betting-spring-election-backed-after-jeremy-hunts-autumn-statement-221123-204.html">Next General Election Betting: Spring election backed after autumn statement</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-betting-odds-trump-favourite-as-right-wing-milei-wins-in-argentina-201123-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump favourite as right-wing Milei wins in Argentina</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-13-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-thursday-sunday-291123-1063.html">NFL Week 13 Tips: Back Niners to win revenge bid in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-12-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-mond-241123-1063.html">NFL Week 12 Tips: Steelers a sound bet & a QB double in Philly</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-11-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-thursday-sunday-monda-151123-1063.html">NFL Week 11 Tips: Count on the Cowboys; Chiefs to pinch Super Bowl rematch</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Burmester backed at 9/1 for hat-trick </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-05">05 December 2023</time></li> <li>5 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Alfred Dunhill Championship: Burmester backed at 9/1 for hat-trick ", "name": "Alfred Dunhill Championship: Burmester backed at 9/1 for hat-trick ", "description": "After a busy week with three events, we've got just one to concentrate on this week - the Alfred Dunhill Championship - and our golf betting expert Steve Raw...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-05T12:18:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-05T13:40:00+00:00", "articleBody": "After a busy week with three events, we've got just one to concentrate on this week - the Alfred Dunhill Championship - and our golf betting expert Steve Rawlings is here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start... Greens-In-Reg the key stat at Leopard Creek Valderrama form a big plus Early start on Thursday could be advantagous Tournament History First staged in January 2000, at this year's Joburg Open venue - Houghton Golf Club - and won by the now retired Anthony Wall, the Alfred Dunhill Championship moved to its current venue, Leopard Creek, in 2004. The Alfred Dunhill Championship is co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour and it's the third of three events in-a-row here following the Joburg Open and last week's South African Open, which were both won by Dean Burmester. Venue Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa. Course Details Par 72, 7249 yardsStroke index in 2022 - 72.14 Set on the edge of the Kruger National Park, the spectacular Gary Player designed Leopard Creek opened in 1996. The signature hole is the par five 13th, which has a green that overlooks Crocodile River, but that's far from the only highlight - the course is visually stunning from start to finish. Harry the Hippo, who used to reside in the lake adjacent to the 16th hole, is sadly no more but the camera operators frequently catch sight of leopard, impala, zebra, crocodile and many other species and Leopard Creek is an interesting venue. Regardless of the result, the Alfred Dunhill Championship is an event I always enjoy watching. There was no event here in 2018 as the course underwent a complete overhaul. The fairways and rough used to be Kikuyu but that's all gone now - replaced by a cynodon warm-season Bermuda grass and the greens were changed from Creeping Bent to a genetically engineered ultradwarf Bermuda, called Champion G-12 - the same strain planted at Quail Hollow prior to the 2017 US PGA Championship in North Carolina. The fairways, which are undulating and lined with natural bush and trees, now run faster and firmer, bringing bunkers back in to play. Leopard Creek has now been used for 18 previous editions of this event and Darren Fichardt, Nicholas Lawrence, Hennie Otto and Andrew McLardy all won the Sunshine Tour's Tour Championship here soon after the turn of the century but on the evidence of the last four renewals, Leopard Creek is a different course now. Charl Schwartzel once won here with a winning total of 24-under-par (in 2012) and the average winning score of the six winners prior to the renovation, was more than 19-under-par but with absolutely nowhere to hide, the course averaged 74.34 for the week in 2019 and Pablo Larrazabal's winning score was -8. David Lipsky managed to get to 14-under-par in the first edition after the changes but he put in a truly incredible putting performance. He had 12 one-putts on Sunday alone and he was one of only four men to beat Larrazabal's eight-under-par total. Bezuidenhout managed to get to -14 in 2020 but he was four strokes clear of the rest and getting to double-digits under-par here isn't as easy as it once was. The course did average a whole stroke less last year than in did it 2020 (no event in 2021 due to covid related travel restrictions) though, when huge outsider, Ockie Strydom, won by two in -18. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports form 10:00 on all four days, beginning on Thursday Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices 2022 - Ockie Strydom -18 [180.0] 2021 - Event cancelled 2020 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout -14 [20.0] 2019 - Pablo Larrazabal -8 [60.0] 2018 - David Lipsky -14 [270.0] 2017 - Event cancelled 2016 - Brandon Stone -21 [30.0] 2015 - Charl Schwartzel -15 [6.6] 2015- Branden Grace -20 [25.0] What Will it Take to Win the Alfred Dunhill? With the course changing so much, this is a very difficult event to evaluate statistically. Brandon Stone won the final edition before the alterations in 21-under-par but in the four years since, last year's winner, Strydom, is the only man to get anywhere near that total. The first winner following the course changes, David Lipsky, ranked 33rd for Driving Distance and 64th for Driving Accuracy and Pablo Larrazabal wasn't too straight either. He ranked 43rd for DA and 19th for DD. In contrast, the 2020 winner, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, ranked 36th for Distance and 10th for Accuracy and Strydom almost hit the pre-change averages for both metrics, ranking 18th for DD and 20th for DA. The nine winners before the course alterations had an average Driving Distance ranking of 21.77 and an average Driving Accuracy ranking of exactly 20 so we can probably conclude that neither driving metric is critical. Prior to the changes, Greens In Regulation was always a key stat. When Spain's Pablo Martin won back-to-back editions in 2009 and 2010, he only ranked 33rd and 41st for Greens In Regulation but he was the only winner in the nine renewals before the alterations to rank outside the top-11 for that stat. Lipsky only ranked 53rd for GIR in 2018 but I'm inclined to think that will transpire to be an anomaly. Larrazabal ranked third in 2019, Bez ranked second in 2020 and the top-six last year ranked fifth, seventh, first, third, 11th and 45th. It's clearly a key stat. Prior to 2018, the most crucial stat had been Scrambling. Schwartzel only ranked 29th in 2015 and in 2014, Branden Grace had only ranked 19th but Brandon Stone ranked sixth in 2016 and Grace was the first winner in seven years to rank outside the top-three for Scrambling. It hasn't been quite as important since the changes. Lipsky ranked 16th, Larrazabal only 33rd and Bezuidenhout ranked seventh three years ago. The top-six last year ranked only 30th, 11th, 40th, 49th, 38th and sixth for Scrambling. Either side of the course changes, putting has always been an important factor. Stone's putting figures weren't spectacular in 2016. He had a Putting Average ranking of 19th and he ranked 12th for Putts Per GIR but the previous eight winners all had a Putting Average ranking of 11th or better and they all ranked inside the top-12 for Putts Per GIR. Lipsky ranked fourth for PA in 2018, Larrazabal ranked third in 2019 and although he only ranked 19th for Putting Average, Bez holed a number of lengthy putts on Sunday in 2020 and he ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting. Last year's first and second ranked sixth and seventh for PA so a good week with the flat-stick looks imperative. Is There an Angle In? The course hasn't changed a lot visually but the change from kikuyu to Bermuda grass has sped the whole track up (especially the greens) and the transformation has brought the scoring down considerably. This is a much harder test now which is why Valderrama appears to correlate very nicely now... Bezuidenhout won here just weeks after winning at Valderrama and last year's renewal gave the link a boost too. The runner-up, Otaegui, had won at Valderrama two months earlier and two others highlighted the connection. Scott Jamieson, who led after rounds two and three 12 months ago, before a poor final round saw him finish 11th, sat tied for second at the halfway stage of the 2017 Andalucía Masters before eventually finishing sixth and last year's third, Laurie Canter, led the 2021 edition of the Andalucía Masters by three strokes after three rounds before finishing fourth. That form alone is enough to demonstrate the link but there's plenty of other more obscure evidence to suggest the two venues correlate very nicely now. The shock 2018 winner, Lipsky, was fourth at Valderrama in 2021, Will Besseling, who was tied for third behind John Catlin at Valderrama in 2020, was also tied for third in this event in 2021, Justin Harding, who finished alongside Besseling was tied for seventh here in 2019, Connor Syme was eighth in Spain and 11th here and finally, Johannes Veerman finished tied for 10th at Valderrama and tied seventh here in 2019. Is There an Identikit Winner? Charl Schwartzel has won the title four times and he's finished runner-up four times but he's far from the only player to perform consistently well here, so course form used to count for plenty., In addition to Schwartzel and the two-time winner, Pablo Martin, Ernie Els should have won the event back-to-back, Garth Mulroy finished third when defending in 2012 and Richard Sterne, the 2008 winner, finished fourth in 2009. A number of players have back-to-back top-ten finishes and numerous players have multiple placed efforts but we've seen a bit of a change in the last three editions.. Prior to 2018, the previous six renewals had gone the way of a South African, but Zander Lombard was the only one in the first six places in the 2018 edition, the first two home in 2019 were Europeans and although the 2020 edition was won by home hero, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, only two of the top-11 were South Africans and the second and third were Europeans last year. Spaniards seem to enjoy it here and had Otaegui had a better back-nine on Sunday 12 months ago (hit a low of [2.62]), five of the last 15 renewals would have been won by a Spaniard. Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four 2022 - Ockie Strydom - tied for the lead [5.8] 2021 - No event 2020 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout solo third, trailing by three [4.8] 2019 - Pablo Larrazabal led by three strokes [1.84] 2018 - David Lipsky trailed by a stroke [5.9] 2017 - No event 2016 - Brandon Stone led by three strokes [2.12] 2015 - Charl Schwartzel led by five strokes [1.48] 2014 - Branden Grace led by a stroke [2.58] In-Play Tactics After sitting eighth and just three back after round one, last year's winner, Strydom, sat tied for 21st and seven off the lead at halfway following a disappointing 70 in round two, before a sensational 63 on Moving Day saw him tied for the lead with a round to go but his path to victory was unusual as a fast start is nearly always essential here. As many as six of the last nine winners were inside the top-four after day one, seven of the last nine winners have been in front at halfway and nine of the last 12 led with a round to go. Other than Bez, who sat third, the two odd men out sat second and trailed by a stroke. This is not a place to play catch-up and a morning start on Thursday could be a big plus... Rain on Thursday night helped those drawn PM-AM (including the winner) in 2020 as the course played soft on Friday morning but I'd definitely favour the Thursday morning starters as ordinarily, this place gets fast and tough from the get-go. The AM-PM side of the draw averaged 2.85 strokes less than their counterparts last year and four of the top-six (including the winner) began the event on Thursday morning. As many as 19 players broke 70 on Thursday in 2019 and although there wasn't a huge differential between the AM-PM scores over the first two days, it was noticeable how many early starters on Thursday made hay early on with ten of the top-12 after round one enjoying an early start. The eventual third, Besseling, and the winner, Larrazabal, sat first and second after round one and the two were locked together on the 72nd tee so that fast start really was key as the course just got harder and harder. Only five players broke 70 on Friday and Sunday and only four managed it in round three. Concentrating on those that have started well in the morning on day one could well pay dividends. Market Leaders After back-to-back victories at the Joburg Open and the South African Open, Dean Burmester understandably heads the market, and the only surprise is just how much he's drifted. Matched at a low of [6.4] when the market first opened, the 33-year-old has drifted to a high of [10.5]. Burmester had a poor record at Leopard Creek until last year when he finished seventh, so that would go someway to explaining the drift, and it's never easy to win two events in-a-row, let alone three. But he's in the form of his life and [9/1] is too big to ignore. The next two in the market - Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout - are both former winners of the event and they command plenty of respect. Grace has also finished third and fourth on his last two visits, in 2019 and last year, but I'm more than happy to swerve him this time around. Although he went on to win the South African Open in his very next start, he wasn't anywhere close to his best when he played here back in 2019. He had form figures reading MC-18-MC-W-29-9-W before he finished fourth 12 months ago. So he clearly raises his game at Leopard Creek but his last two efforts on the LIV Golf League have been poor and his 43rd in the Nedbank Challenge last time out was uninspiring too. Bezuidenhout is a little harder to rule out after his ninth in the Joburg and his 17th in the South African Open. But he was very disappointing after a solid start last week. He was hitting the ball brilliantly tee-to-green on Thursday. I backed him in-running on the strength of that first round in the hope a few more putts would drop. But after his 74 on Friday, he was never at the races. Louis Oosthuizen is the only other player trading at less than [20/1] and he's fairly easy to dismiss. With form figures reading 23-25-33-18-44-29, he can't be described as in-form and he failed to win here in his pomp so I'm happy to leave him out of my plans. Selections Obviously, there's a chance that he blows up this week after such a brilliant fortnight, but Dean Burmester must be on cloud nine right now and he might be able to push through and ride the momentum. Back Dean Burmester @ [10.0] Bet now I was happy to have a saver on the favourite and I was more than happy to back Thriston Lawrence at [24.0], who's no bigger than [16/1] on the High Street. The four-time DP World Tour winner doesn't have a strong bank of course form with figures reading MC-MC-MC-49-MC-36 but he's very different player than the one who missed three cuts in-a-row here between 2014 and 2018. On his sole visit to Valderrama he finished sixth, so there's no reason to think he can't play well here. With current form figures reading 5-7-10, the 27-year-old is in terrific form and the drift in the market is too big. Having led by three with a round to go, he really should have won the Joburg Open two weeks ago, but he bounced back nicely enough last week when defending the South African Open title. He signed off with an impressive five-under-par 67 on Sunday, which in tricky conditions, was the lowest round of the day. Back Thriston Lawrence @ [24.0] Bet now You can read all our golf previews here *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester at the SA Open.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester at the SA Open.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester at the SA Open.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester at the SA Open.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester at the SA Open.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester at the SA Open.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester at the SA Open.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Dean Burmester"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Dean Burmester in action at the SA Open last week</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%3A%20Burmester%20backed%20at%209%2F1%20for%20hat-trick%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html&text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%3A%20Burmester%20backed%20at%209%2F1%20for%20hat-trick%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>After a busy week with three events, we've got just one to concentrate on this week - the Alfred Dunhill Championship - and our golf betting expert Steve Rawlings is here with the lowdown ahead of Thursday's start...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Greens-In-Reg the key stat at Leopard Creek</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Valderrama form a big plus</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Early start on Thursday could be advantagous</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>First staged in January 2000, at this year's Joburg Open venue - Houghton Golf Club - and won by the now retired Anthony Wall, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">Alfred Dunhill Championship</a> moved to its current venue, Leopard Creek, in 2004.</p><p>The Alfred Dunhill Championship is co-sanctioned between the DP World Tour and the Sunshine Tour and it's the third of three events in-a-row here following the Joburg Open and last week's South African Open, which were both won by Dean Burmester.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p></p><p>Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa.</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 72, 7249 yards<br>Stroke index in 2022 - 72.14</p><p>Set on the edge of the Kruger National Park, the spectacular Gary Player designed Leopard Creek opened in 1996. The signature hole is the par five 13th, which has a green that overlooks Crocodile River, but that's far from the only highlight - the course is visually stunning from start to finish.</p><p>Harry the Hippo, who used to reside in the lake adjacent to the 16th hole, is sadly no more but the camera operators frequently catch sight of leopard, impala, zebra, crocodile and many other species and Leopard Creek is an interesting venue. Regardless of the result, the Alfred Dunhill Championship is an event I always enjoy watching.</p><p><img alt="LEOPARD CREEK 1.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/LEOPARD%20CREEK%201.600x337.jpg" width="1283" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>There was no event here in 2018 as the course underwent a complete overhaul. The fairways and rough used to be Kikuyu but that's all gone now - replaced by a cynodon warm-season Bermuda grass and the greens were changed from Creeping Bent to a genetically engineered ultradwarf Bermuda, called Champion G-12 - the same strain planted at Quail Hollow prior to the 2017 US PGA Championship in North Carolina.</p><p>The fairways, which are undulating and lined with natural bush and trees, now run faster and firmer, bringing bunkers back in to play.</p><p>Leopard Creek has now been used for 18 previous editions of this event and Darren Fichardt, Nicholas Lawrence, Hennie Otto and Andrew McLardy all won the Sunshine Tour's Tour Championship here soon after the turn of the century but on the evidence of the last four renewals, Leopard Creek is a different course now.</p><p>Charl Schwartzel once won here with a winning total of 24-under-par (in 2012) and the average winning score of the six winners prior to the renovation, was more than 19-under-par but with absolutely nowhere to hide, the course averaged 74.34 for the week in 2019 and Pablo Larrazabal's winning score was -8.</p><p>David Lipsky managed to get to 14-under-par in the first edition after the changes but he put in a truly incredible putting performance. He had 12 one-putts on Sunday alone and he was one of only four men to beat Larrazabal's eight-under-par total.</p><p>Bezuidenhout managed to get to -14 in 2020 but he was four strokes clear of the rest and getting to double-digits under-par here isn't as easy as it once was.</p><p>The course did average a whole stroke less last year than in did it 2020 (no event in 2021 due to covid related travel restrictions) though, when huge outsider, Ockie Strydom, won by two in -18.</p><hr><p><a href="Wind%20&%20weather%20forecast%20Kruger%20Mpumalanga%20Airport/Nelspruit%20-%20Windfinder"><strong>Weather Forecast</strong></a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports form 10:00 on all four days, beginning on Thursday</p><hr><h2>Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Ockie Strydom -18 <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">180.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">179/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Event cancelled</li> <li>2020 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout -14 <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Pablo Larrazabal -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - David Lipsky -14 <b class="inline_odds" title="269/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">270.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">269/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Event cancelled</li> <li>2016 - Brandon Stone -21 <b class="inline_odds" title="29/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">30.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Charl Schwartzel -15 <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b></li> <li>2015- Branden Grace -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b></li> </ul><hr><h2>What Will it Take to Win the Alfred Dunhill?</h2><p></p><p>With the course changing so much, this is a very difficult event to evaluate statistically.</p><p>Brandon Stone won the final edition before the alterations in 21-under-par but in the four years since, last year's winner, Strydom, is the only man to get anywhere near that total.</p><p>The first winner following the course changes, David Lipsky, ranked 33<sup>rd</sup> for Driving Distance and 64<sup>th</sup> for Driving Accuracy and Pablo Larrazabal wasn't too straight either. He ranked 43<sup>rd</sup> for DA and 19<sup>th</sup> for DD. In contrast, the 2020 winner, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, ranked 36<sup>th</sup> for Distance and 10<sup>th</sup> for Accuracy and Strydom almost hit the pre-change averages for both metrics, ranking 18<sup>th</sup> for DD and 20<sup>th</sup> for DA.</p><p>The nine winners before the course alterations had an average Driving Distance ranking of 21.77 and an average Driving Accuracy ranking of exactly 20 so we can probably conclude that neither driving metric is critical.</p><p>Prior to the changes, Greens In Regulation was always a key stat. When Spain's Pablo Martin won back-to-back editions in 2009 and 2010, he only ranked 33rd and 41st for<span> </span>Greens In Regulation but he was the only winner in the nine renewals before the alterations to rank outside the top-11 for that stat.</p><p>Lipsky only ranked 53<sup>rd</sup> for GIR in 2018 but I'm inclined to think that will transpire to be an anomaly. Larrazabal ranked third in 2019, Bez ranked second in 2020 and the top-six last year ranked fifth, seventh, first, third, 11<sup>th</sup> and 45<sup>th</sup>. It's clearly a key stat.</p><p><img alt="Pablo Larrazabal at Leopard Creek.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Pablo%20Larrazabal%20at%20Leopard%20Creek.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Prior to 2018, the most crucial stat had been Scrambling. Schwartzel only ranked 29<sup>th</sup> in 2015 and in 2014, Branden Grace had only ranked 19<sup>th</sup> but Brandon Stone ranked sixth in 2016 and Grace was the first winner in seven years to rank outside the top-three for Scrambling.</p><p>It hasn't been quite as important since the changes. Lipsky ranked 16<sup>th</sup>, Larrazabal only 33<sup>rd</sup> and Bezuidenhout ranked seventh three years ago. The top-six last year ranked only 30<sup>th</sup>, 11<sup>th</sup>, 40<sup>th</sup>, 49<sup>th</sup>, 38<sup>th</sup> and sixth for Scrambling.</p><p>Either side of the course changes, putting has always been an important factor. Stone's putting figures weren't spectacular in 2016. He had a Putting Average ranking of 19<sup>th</sup> and he ranked 12<sup>th</sup> for Putts Per GIR but the previous eight winners all had a<span> </span>Putting Average<span> </span>ranking of 11th or better and they all ranked inside the top-12 for Putts Per GIR.</p><p>Lipsky ranked fourth for PA in 2018, Larrazabal ranked third in 2019 and although he only ranked 19<sup>th</sup> for Putting Average, Bez holed a number of lengthy putts on Sunday in 2020 and he ranked second for Strokes Gained Putting.</p><p>Last year's first and second ranked sixth and seventh for PA so a good week with the flat-stick looks imperative.</p><hr><h2>Is There an Angle In?</h2><p></p><p>The course hasn't changed a lot visually but the change from kikuyu to Bermuda grass has sped the whole track up (especially the greens) and the transformation has brought the scoring down considerably. This is a much harder test now which is why Valderrama appears to correlate very nicely now...</p><p>Bezuidenhout won here just weeks after winning at Valderrama and last year's renewal gave the link a boost too.</p><p>The runner-up, Otaegui, had won at Valderrama two months earlier and two others highlighted the connection.</p><p>Scott Jamieson, who led after rounds two and three 12 months ago, before a poor final round saw him finish 11<sup>th</sup>, sat tied for second at the halfway stage of the 2017 Andalucía Masters before eventually finishing sixth and last year's third, Laurie Canter, led the 2021 edition of the Andalucía Masters by three strokes after three rounds before finishing fourth.</p><p>That form alone is enough to demonstrate the link but there's plenty of other more obscure evidence to suggest the two venues correlate very nicely now.</p><p>The shock 2018 winner, Lipsky, was fourth at Valderrama in 2021, Will Besseling, who was tied for third behind John Catlin at Valderrama in 2020, was also tied for third in this event in 2021, Justin Harding, who finished alongside Besseling was tied for seventh here in 2019, Connor Syme was eighth in Spain and 11<sup>th</sup> here and finally, Johannes Veerman finished tied for 10<sup>th</sup> at Valderrama and tied seventh here in 2019.</p><hr><h2>Is There an Identikit Winner?</h2><p></p><p>Charl Schwartzel has won the title four times and he's finished runner-up four times but he's far from the only player to perform consistently well here, so course form used to count for plenty.,</p><p>In addition to Schwartzel and the two-time winner, Pablo Martin, Ernie Els should have won the event back-to-back, Garth Mulroy finished third when defending in 2012 and Richard Sterne, the 2008 winner, finished fourth in 2009. A number of players have back-to-back top-ten finishes and numerous players have multiple placed efforts but we've seen a bit of a change in the last three editions..</p><p>Prior to 2018, the previous six renewals had gone the way of a South African, but Zander<strong> </strong>Lombard was the only one in the first six places in the 2018 edition, the first two home in 2019 were Europeans and although the 2020 edition was won by home hero, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, only two of the top-11 were South Africans and the second and third were Europeans last year.</p><p>Spaniards seem to enjoy it here and had Otaegui had a better back-nine on Sunday 12 months ago (hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="13/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.62</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13/8</span></b>), five of the last 15 renewals would have been won by a Spaniard.</p><hr><h2>Winner's Position and Price Pre-Round Four</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Ockie Strydom - tied for the lead <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - No event</li> <li>2020 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout solo third, trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Pablo Larrazabal led by three strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></li> <li>2018 - David Lipsky trailed by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - No event</li> <li>2016 - Brandon Stone led by three strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Charl Schwartzel led by five strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="40/85"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.48</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">40/85</span></b></li> <li>2014 - Branden Grace led by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="8/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.58</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/5</span></b></li> </ul><hr><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>After sitting eighth and just three back after round one, last year's winner, Strydom, sat tied for 21<sup>st</sup> and seven off the lead at halfway following a disappointing 70 in round two, before a sensational 63 on Moving Day saw him tied for the lead with a round to go but his path to victory was unusual as a fast start is nearly always essential here.</p><p><img alt="Ockie Strydom wins at Leopard Creek.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ockie%20Strydom%20wins%20at%20Leopard%20Creek.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy">As many as six of the last nine winners were inside the top-four after day one, seven of the last nine winners have been in front at halfway and nine of the last 12 led with a round to go. Other than Bez, who sat third, the two odd men out sat second and trailed by a stroke. This is not a place to play catch-up and a morning start on Thursday could be a big plus...</p><p>Rain on Thursday night helped those drawn PM-AM (including the winner) in 2020 as the course played soft on Friday morning but I'd definitely favour the Thursday morning starters as ordinarily, this place gets fast and tough from the get-go.</p><p>The AM-PM side of the draw averaged 2.85 strokes less than their counterparts last year and four of the top-six (including the winner) began the event on Thursday morning.</p><p>As many as 19 players broke 70 on Thursday in 2019 and although there wasn't a huge differential between the AM-PM scores over the first two days, it was noticeable how many early starters on Thursday made hay early on with ten of the top-12 after round one enjoying an early start.</p><p>The eventual third, Besseling, and the winner, Larrazabal, sat first and second after round one and the two were locked together on the 72<sup>nd</sup> tee so that fast start really was key as the course just got harder and harder.</p><p>Only five players broke 70 on Friday and Sunday and only four managed it in round three. Concentrating on those that have started well in the morning on day one could well pay dividends.</p><hr><h2>Market Leaders<p></p></h2><p><p> </p></p><p></p><p>After back-to-back victories at the Joburg Open and the South African Open, Dean Burmester understandably heads <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212">the market</a>, and the only surprise is just how much he's drifted.<p></p></p><p>Matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b> when the market first opened, the 33-year-old has drifted to a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="19/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19/2</span></b>.<p></p></p><p>Burmester had a poor record at Leopard Creek until last year when he finished seventh, so that would go someway to explaining the drift, and it's never easy to win two events in-a-row, let alone three. But he's in the form of his life and <b class="inline_odds" title="10.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10.00</span></b> is too big to ignore.<p></p></p><p>The next two in the market - Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout - are both former winners of the event and they command plenty of respect.<p></p></p><p>Grace has also finished third and fourth on his last two visits, in 2019 and last year, but I'm more than happy to swerve him this time around.<p></p></p><p>Although he went on to win the South African Open in his very next start, he wasn't anywhere close to his best when he played here back in 2019. He had form figures reading MC-18-MC-W-29-9-W before he finished fourth 12 months ago. So he clearly raises his game at Leopard Creek but his last two efforts on the LIV Golf League have been poor and his 43<sup>rd</sup> in the Nedbank Challenge last time out was uninspiring too.<p></p></p><p>Bezuidenhout is a little harder to rule out after his ninth in the Joburg and his 17<sup>th</sup> in the South African Open. But he was very disappointing after a solid start last week.<p></p></p><p>He was hitting the ball brilliantly tee-to-green on Thursday. I backed him in-running on the strength of that first round in the hope a few more putts would drop. But after his 74 on Friday, he was never at the races.<p></p></p><p>Louis Oosthuizen is the only other player trading at less than <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> and he's fairly easy to dismiss.<p></p></p><p>With form figures reading 23-25-33-18-44-29, he can't be described as in-form and he failed to win here in his pomp so I'm happy to leave him out of my plans.<p></p></p><hr><h2>Selections<p></p></h2><p><p> </p></p><p></p><p>Obviously, there's a chance that he blows up this week after such a brilliant fortnight, but Dean Burmester must be on cloud nine right now and he might be able to push through and ride the momentum.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dean Burmester @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>I was happy to have a saver on the favourite and I was more than happy to back Thriston Lawrence at <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b>, who's no bigger than <b class="inline_odds" title="17.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">17.00</span></b> on the High Street.<p></p></p><p>The four-time DP World Tour winner doesn't have a strong bank of course form with figures reading MC-MC-MC-49-MC-36 but he's very different player than the one who missed three cuts in-a-row here between 2014 and 2018. On his sole visit to Valderrama he finished sixth, so there's no reason to think he can't play well here.<p></p></p><p><img alt="Thriston lawrence joburg.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston%20lawrence%20joburg.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>With current form figures reading 5-7-10, the 27-year-old is in terrific form and the drift in the market is too big.<p></p></p><p>Having led by three with a round to go, he really should have won the Joburg Open two weeks ago, but he bounced back nicely enough last week when defending the South African Open title. He signed off with an impressive five-under-par 67 on Sunday, which in tricky conditions, was the lowest round of the day.<p></p></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Thriston Lawrence @ <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.222114212" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h3>You can read <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">all our golf previews here</a></h3><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter<span> </span><a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%3A%20Burmester%20backed%20at%209%2F1%20for%20hat-trick%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Falfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html&text=Alfred%20Dunhill%20Championship%3A%20Burmester%20backed%20at%209%2F1%20for%20hat-trick%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-south-african-open-trio-chanced-at-up-to-199-1-281123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: South African Open trio chanced at up to 199/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/d083513e8e219bdd057ec52e683aa4cc32c47fd7.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/d083513e8e219bdd057ec52e683aa4cc32c47fd7.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2023-betting-tips-and-the-punters-preview-271123-167.html">South African Open: Ferguson fancied at 28/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ewen Ferguson at the British.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ewen%20Ferguson%20at%20the%20British.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-dp-world-tour-result-and-review-odds-on-lawrence-flops-at-the-joburg-271123-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Odds-on Lawrence flops at the Joburg </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester Joburg win.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Dean%20Burmester%20Joburg%20win.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-031223-167.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Burmester backed at 9/1 for hat-trick </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/alfred-dunhill-championship-each-way-tips-1501-levy-can-break-the-dam-041223-721.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: 150/1 Levy can break the dam</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/alfred-dunhill-championship-2023-players-form-guide-281123-779.html">Alfred Dunhill Championship: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/south-african-open-first-round-leader-tips-selections-from-50-1-to-80-1-281123-719.html">South African Open First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 50/1 to 80/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1701787772" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
GET STARTED
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Burmester backed at 9/1 for hat-trick
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
UK Snooker
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket