Danish Golf Championship Each-Way Tips: 80/1 Nacho Elvira can seal the deal

From the peculiar to the prosaic.

What was the Made in Denmark and then the Made in HimmerLand - both of them odd tournament titles - has now become the Danish Golf Championship which sort of does what it says on the tin in all the ways the past monikers never did.

There's a new venue, too.

The popular Himmerland Hill is bid farewell and we are introduced to the Lübker Golf Resort near Aarhus.

It's a par-71 that is not especially long at 7,026 yards.

There are three nines at the resort called Sand, Sky and Forest which tells us much about the property in that it is set around woodland although it is Sand and Sky, which definitely edge those trees, that will host the championship.

It's a Robert Trent Jones Jr. layout and his designs have hosted many tour events, Bro Hoff Slott, Moscow CC and Yalong Bay among them. But it is the Challenge Tour that has most regularly visited his tests. For example, Geneve in Switzerland, Al Badia in the UAE and Alcanada in Spain (current home of the Grand Final).

Last year's edition of the tournament witnessed one of the great play-offs, contested by Spain's Nacho Elvira and home favourite Rasmus Hojgaard.

The pair played the 18th hole six times and they just could not be split the first five times, usually finding the rough or first cut on the left hand side of the fairway before grinding out pars.

The relentless nature of their golf meant that neither deserved defeat but Elvira was the unlucky man after his approach, a flier, cleared not only the green but the fans behind it and the superstructure too. It actually found out of bounds near the practice ground.

The play-off had not exactly been sublime but it had been captivating. The finale was, however, a little ridiculous.

Elvira was to endure further frustration in his quest to land a second DP World Tour title after the agonies of Himmerland Hill last summer.

He was third in the Qatar Masters and second in the Kenya Open before he finally got over the hump with victory in May's Soudal Open.

We had perhaps seen an indication of his perseverance on that weekend at Himmerland.

He'd led going into the final round but a three-shot advantage had been reduced by two by an 18th hole double bogey and the mistake won't have been helped by the extended delay on the tee box when Ross Fisher took an age to make a decision.

That tee shot isn't easy in normal conditions and now it was made more difficult.

Then, in the final round, a clown in the gallery wandered about delaying Elvira again, but he kept plugging away.

He'll probably be pleased to see the back of that shot and there are reasons to believe that he might like the new test.

Back in 2015 he won the Challenge Tour's Rolex Trophy, his third win of the year, at Geneve GC which as we've already established is a RTJ Jr design.

It took him some time to land the first win on the DP World Tour but when it came it was at Celtic Manor's 2010 Course and while roughly half of that was designed by European Golf Design's Ross McMurray, the other half was originally part of the resort's Wentwood Hills Course which is another RTJ Jr layout.

Elvira has a 5-for-5 record at making the cut there, was second at halfway in 2020 and T12th in 2022.

His first experience of a main tour play-off also came at RTJ Sr's Dar es Salam Course. The father and son will insist they are different designers, as they are, but they do create courses of a certain type.

Elvira followed up May's win with a top seven in the Scandinavian Mixed before he missed three cuts on the bounce. Two were on the linksland which he has rarely troubled the scorers on.

Last week he recorded a much better T28th and he can maintain the improvement this week.

Recommended Bet Back Nacho Elvira E/W SBK 80/1

A 54-hole leader ahead of finishing third on the Challenge Tout three weeks ago, Brandon Robinson-Thompson won by eight on the same circuit a week after that and was contending all last week in Prague before finishing sixth.

Can he repeat the trick of contending and then converting?

He hasn't ended a round outside the top six in those three starts and this is his sixth start in as many weeks so fatigue is a possibility but I'm willing to back him because although his RTJ Jr form book is a small sample it really is rather handy.

On the third tier MENA Tour he was T11th at Madinaty in Egypt in 2023 and the circuit stayed at the course for the following week. This time he won by four strokes (another case of him contending and then converting).

At the end of last year he played in the Challenge Tour's Grand Final at Alcanada and, after a slowish start, improved to fourth.

Recommended Bet Back Brandon Robinson-Thompson E/W SBK 50/1

Huge price, small stake, sneaky feeling.

Sweden's Jonas Blixt is trying to make the most of the PGA Tour's strategic alliance with the DP World Tour. Trying and failing, mostly.

He missed his first 10 cuts and while he's made four in seven since he's yet to crack the top 60.

In fact, he's yet to actually gain strokes on the field with his approach work but last week's effort in Czechia was his best effort yet.

That's by the by, really. What really intrigues is his record on RTJ Jr tracks.

On the PGA Tour he won at CordeValle, on the Korn Ferry Tour he finished third at Le Triomphe and second at Highland Springs, and on the DP World Tour he finished second at Bro Hoff Slot.

Remember: small stake.

Recommended Bet Back Jonas Blixt E/W SBK 500/1

Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.