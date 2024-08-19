The Punter's De-brief: Odds-on shots beaten in both events

Matsuyama rebounds to win in Memphis

Ravetto gets off the mark in Czechia

Read my BMW Championship preview here

Adam Svensson began the final round of the Czech Masters with a one stroke lead and Hideki Matsuyama led the FedEx St Jude Championship by five.

With as many as nine players within three strokes of the leader in Czechia, it looked like we might experience all sorts of in-running drama on the DP World Tour and a routine victory for the frontrunner on the PGA Tour. But that wasn't how it transpired at all.

Svensson started his final round slowly, birdying the two par fives on the easier front nine at the OAKS Course but he was soon passed by pre-event 410.0409/1 chance, David Ravetto, who shot an impressive six-under-par 30 on the front nine.

Having began the final round trailing the Swede by a stroke and trading at 9.417/2, the Frenchman made the turn with a three-stroke lead, but the gap was soon closed to just one when Svensson chipped in for birdie from off the green on the 10th and Ravetto bogeyed the tough 12th.

Odds-on Svensson messes up the 16th

Both men birdied the straightforward par five 13th but Ravetto hit a terrible drive at the par four 14th, way left of the fairway, and Svensson, who had been a well-backed 46.045/1 chance before the off, went odds-on - hitting a low of 1.674/6.

It looked like there might be another change on the leaderboard and the Frenchman looked as though he may be losing a bit of composure, but he made a great par at 14 to maintain his advantage and it all changed at the par five 16th.

Svensson had momentarily drawn alongside the Frenchman at the 15th when he holed for birdie from nine feet, but the Frenchman responded with a birdie of his own from just inside nine feet and when the Swede hit his tee shot deep into the trees at 16, that was effectively the end of his challenge.

Svensson chipped out of the trees before hitting a poor third that missed the green right and, with Ravetto inches away for his birdie four, the Swede missed his bogey putt from two feet!

Both men parred the last two holes and Ravetto went on to win by four over Svensson and by five over Scotland's Richie Ramsay and two more Frenchmen - my 80.079/1 pre-event fancy, Frederic Lacroix and Adrien Saddier.

One of the reasons I'd backed Lacroix was because I thought he may have been inspired by watching the Olympics in his homeland, so I just picked the wrong big-hitting Frenchman.

It looked like length off the tee would be advantageous around the new venue and so it proved. Ravetto, who's the first Frenchman to win on the DP World Tour this year, ranked fourth for Driving Distance.

Matsuyama wins FedEx St Jude Championship

Over in Memphis, pre-event 34.033/1 chance, Matsuyama, who was a 1.261/4 chance with a round to go, was matched at just 1.061/18 when still five in front after 11 holes but things turned sour as he played the 12th.

Matsuyama was questioned about a possible rules infringement at the seventh hole, where he'd stood on the pitch mark, just off the green, that his second shot had caused.

There was a possibility of a two-stroke penalty but although he was cleared of any wrongdoing and no penalty was awarded, the incident appeared to affect him.

With the likes of Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele all keeping the pressure on, the Japanese bogeyed the 12th and the 14th .

Still leading by two over Schaufele and Hovland, Matsuyama hit a poor drive on the par four 15th and, after he'd tapped in for a double-bogey six there after a scruffy run of shots, following Hovland's birdied at the par five 16th, there was a change at the top of the leaderboard.

Matsuyama losing the lead had seemed implausible an hour earlier but those who had hoovered up the long odds-on appeared in trouble.

Schauffele, who very nearly chipped in from off the green on the 18th to tie the lead with Hovland, was matched at a low of 2.89/5 when the Norwegian dropped a shot at the 17th. When Matsuyama failed to birdie the par five 16th, we had a three-way tie at the top.

Norwegian matched at odds-on on the 72nd hole

Matsuyama drifted all the way out to 5.14/1 and Hovland was matched at just 1.674/6 when he hit his approach on the 72nd hole to within nine feet to retake the lead but momentum swung back in favour of the 54-hole leader when he drained a 26-foot birdie putt after missing the fairway on 17.

Just moments later, Hovland missed his birdie putt and, having looked like he'd thrown the tournament away, Matsuyama stood on the 18th tee with a one-shot lead.

And after a brilliantly brave drive, he hit this sensational approach shot to within six feet before holing the birdie putt to win by two.

Matsuyama now heads to Colorado for the BMW Championship and given we've seen someone win two FedEx Cup Playoff events in nine of the last 11 years, and on a staggering 12 occasions in total, he may be worth chancing around the spectacular Jack Nicklaus designed Castle Pines Golf Club.

The Japanese has gone back-to-back before, his first victory on the PGA Tour, 10 years ago, was at the Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village, and he ranked first for Strokes Gained: Putting at Memphis.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter