Charles Schwab Challenge 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 33/1 to 80/1

Introduction to the Charles Schwab Challenge

After three playoffs in the last four editions, there was a five-shot winner in last year's Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not Scottie Scheffler, who finished tied second, but Davis Riley at a three-figure price.

Scheffler returns as a hot 5/23.50 favourite to go one better this year. Having won his last two events by eight and five shots respectively - the latter in last week's US PGA Championship - many will find it hard to look past him.

Perhaps this being played the week after his third major win will derail him but there were similar thoughts after the 2024 Masters when he pitched up at Hilton Head and won the RBC Heritage too.

Back-to-back wins can also be found on Scheffler's CV at Bay Hill and Sawgrass and, of course, he's a local Texan with a huge desire to add this to his list of PGA Tour titles which now stands at 15.

Defending champ Davis returns on the back of tied second at last week's US PGA. He's 40/141.00 to get a win that would scream "obvious" given his combo of course and current form.

Colonial Country Club, nicknamed 'Hogan's Alley' after Ben Hogan won there five times, underwent a revamp ahead of Davis' win last year.

It's still a par 70 but measures 7,289 yards now after the changes.

But, essentially, nothing much is different. Strong Approach numbers work well while the last five winners have ranked 4th, 2nd, 6th, 7th and 8th for SG: Putting.

Three of the last five winners have also ranked in the top six for Off The Tee.

Perhaps pulling up the SG: Tee To Green numbers and noting those who get their strong ranking due to Off The Tee and Approach is a good idea given Around The Green, as is often the case, is not a great pointer.

Aaron Rai certainly fits the bill here as a fine ball-striker and that's the starting point for a punt at 33s.

The Englishman comes in off a very decent tied 19th in the US PGA following a 23rd in the Truist.

Rai ranked first for Approach at Quail Hollow while season-long he's 20th for Approach, 21st Tee To Green and 35th Off The Tee. He's slightly below Tour average for Around The Green.

The man from Wolverhampton is playing here for the fourth year in a row and has some sparks of promise in his finishes of 32-12-68. He was 10th with a round to go in 2023.

This is just his second start of the campaign in Texas but it's a state where he's performed strongly.

Rai has a pair of top sevens in the Houston Open while he was fourth in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year.

It will inevitably come down to putting. He ranked 17th for SGP at the Truist but lost strokes on the greens in the US PGA.

A winner at the Wyndham Championship last year, Rai has something (a PGA Tour victory) that second favourite Tommy Fleetwood does not so there's no reason to panic down the stretch.

With six top 25s in his last nine starts, this steady improver can get in the mix again and make a big challenge.

Recommended Bet Back Aaron Rai each-way (6 Places) SBK 33/1

Ryo Hisatsune (REE-oh hiss-AHT-soon-ay, as his PGA profile informs us) has had a quietly impressive season so far.

He's 38th Tee To Green and is actually in positive numbers in all the Strokes Gained categories.

Japanese golfers grew up playing shorter tree-lined tracks and this should be a good one for him even though he only managed two rounds on debut last year.

A second-round 69 showed he was coming to terms with it and if you look at his other four latest starts in Texas you'll find a fifth in this year's Texas Open and 13th in the 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

Hisatsune has two top fives on the PGA Tour in his last eight starts. They came via that fifth in Texas and also an impressive fourth in the Valspar Championship two tournaments earlier.

He added 18th at the RBC Heritage and last week's 37th in the PGA Championship was a decent knock too.

Hisatsune putted well at Quail Hollow (11th SGP) while he ranked 11th TTG at Myrtle Beach the week before.

Still only 22, he won the prestigious Open de France at Le Golf National in 2023 and really does seem to have a high ceiling.

Take out Scheffler and one or two others and this isn't a strong field.

He's worth a go in the 10 Place market where 80s is on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Ryo Hisatsune each-way (10 Places) @ 80/1 SBK 80/1

Harry Hall made his US PGA debut last week. It was just his second major following a missed cut in the 2022 US Open.

And it was a strong week for the Englishman as he held firm to finish tied 19th after a closing 70.

That followed a top 20 at Myrtle Beach and it seems as if Hall could be in one of his grooves.

Bridging Christmas, he reeled off six straight top 25s on the PGA Tour, three each side of the Festive period.

That stretch included top 10s at the Shriners and The Sentry.

And wind back to July and the man with the flat cap scored a first PGA Tour win when he landed the ISCO Championship.

Either side of that he was 12th and 24th so, again, he played well in bunches.

The extra layer of intrigue is that he was third on his Charles Schwab Challenge debut in 2023.

Hall set the pace with laps of 62 and 66 and was still in front with 18 holes to play.

With Hall, we're coming at it more from a putting point of view as he sits fourth for SG: Putting this season.

But he ranked first for Approach when 26th in the Texas Open last month and has gained strokes tee to green in five of his last six events.

Back him each-way at 66s with 8 Places.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Hall each-way (8 Places) SBK 66/1

