Big Winners on Betfair: Golf punter scoops £30K with £10 each-way double
The latest Big Winner on Betfair was in the golf markets as one shrewd punter won more than £30K with a spectacular each-way double...
-
Betfair punter wins £30K as Bradbury triumphs in Paris
-
McCarty comes good in Utah to complete double
-
Get tips for this week's golf events from our experts
A Betfair golf bettor won more than £30K with a stunning £10 each-way double success on last week's PGA Tour and DP World Tour events.
The lucky punter backed the winners at the Open de France and the Black Desert Championship to sink one of the most spectacular golf bets we've seen for a while.
They placed each-way bets on Matt McCarty and Dan Bradbury at 35/136.00 and 80/181.00 respectively and when the pair triumphed in Paris and Utah the results were spectacular.
£10 each-way double ➡️ over £30k 💰-- Betfair (@Betfair) October 15, 2024
A Betfair punter won BIG over the weekend thanks to Matt McCarty and Dan Bradbury! ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/BzH7Z8nejF
McCarty won by three shots when playing in his only his third PGA Tour event. As Steve Rawlings wrote in his weekend golf betting de-brief:
"McCarty had been promoted to the PGA Tour after three wins in six weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour over the summer and he went odds-on to get off the mark on the PGA Tour after a birdie at the first hole on Sunday."
Englishman Bradbury held his nerve to seal a famous victory and Steve said:
"He made a brilliant par at the penultimate hole after his approach finished short of the green and after flirting with the water off the tee again on the 18th hole, he played a safe approach before two-putting for par to post 16-under to edge out Winther and Germany's Yannik Paul in the clubhouse on -15."
Backing winners in golf tournaments is not easy which is why Betting.Betfair has assembled a crack team of experts to preview each event and recommend their best bets every week.
This week, it's on to the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas for the PGA Tour while the DP World Tour heads to Spain for the Andalucia Masters.
Will you be the next big winner? Read this week's previews to get the lowdown on what's coming up.
Now read Andalucia Masters Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Campillo all set in Sotogrande
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
CJ Cup Byron Nelson: The Punter's Preview
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 30/1 to 40/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Hainan Classic 2025: Form stats for this week's co-sanctioned event
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Hainan Classic Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Aphibarnrat primed in China