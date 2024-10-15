Big Winners on Betfair: Golf punter scoops £30K with £10 each-way double

Betfair punter wins £30K as Bradbury triumphs in Paris

McCarty comes good in Utah to complete double

Get tips for this week's golf events from our experts

A Betfair golf bettor won more than £30K with a stunning £10 each-way double success on last week's PGA Tour and DP World Tour events.

The lucky punter backed the winners at the Open de France and the Black Desert Championship to sink one of the most spectacular golf bets we've seen for a while.

They placed each-way bets on Matt McCarty and Dan Bradbury at 35/136.00 and 80/181.00 respectively and when the pair triumphed in Paris and Utah the results were spectacular.

£10 each-way double ➡️ over £30k 💰



A Betfair punter won BIG over the weekend thanks to Matt McCarty and Dan Bradbury! ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/BzH7Z8nejF -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 15, 2024

McCarty won by three shots when playing in his only his third PGA Tour event. As Steve Rawlings wrote in his weekend golf betting de-brief:

"McCarty had been promoted to the PGA Tour after three wins in six weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour over the summer and he went odds-on to get off the mark on the PGA Tour after a birdie at the first hole on Sunday."

Englishman Bradbury held his nerve to seal a famous victory and Steve said:

"He made a brilliant par at the penultimate hole after his approach finished short of the green and after flirting with the water off the tee again on the 18th hole, he played a safe approach before two-putting for par to post 16-under to edge out Winther and Germany's Yannik Paul in the clubhouse on -15."

Backing winners in golf tournaments is not easy which is why Betting.Betfair has assembled a crack team of experts to preview each event and recommend their best bets every week.

This week, it's on to the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas for the PGA Tour while the DP World Tour heads to Spain for the Andalucia Masters.

Will you be the next big winner? Read this week's previews to get the lowdown on what's coming up.