Find Me a 100 Winner: Longshots chanced at 119/1 and 399/1 at Alfred Dunhill Championship

Two longshots to watch at 119/1 and 399/1

Last week's 100.099/1 pick, Dan Bradbury, started the Nedbank nicely, playing his first eight holes in four under par and he was matched at a low of 15.014/1. But that was as good as it got unfortunately, and he finished the week in a tie for 36th.

The 25-year-old Englishman is one to consider again this week at a triple-figure price to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship, as are the 2019 winner, Pablo Larrazabal, and the 2022 winner, Ockie Strydom, who both contended to varying degrees at the Nedbank last week.

The promising Sam Bairstow, who might be inspired by seeing the man who beat him in the Amateur Championship final in 2022, Alderich Potgieter, going so close last week, is someone who I suspect will win on the DP World Tour sooner rather than later.

The same can be said of the South African youngster, Robin Williams, but after much deliberation, I'm happy to play just one man trading in the 100s, and that's the recent Australian Open winner, Ryggs Johnston.

Ryggs Johnston @ 120.0 119/1

It was impossible not to be impressed by the way the 24-year-old American closed out the event two weeks ago in Melbourne, but it was no surprise at all to see him start slowly at the Nedbank last week.

His head must have been scrambled after his victory Down Under, so it was hardly surprising to see him kick off the event with rounds of 75 and 77 to sit tied for 59th at halfway.

Trailing by 13, his week was effectively over but he could barely have started round three better, playing his first 11 holes in seven-under-par in very difficult conditions.

He lost his way after that, playing his last seven holes in a calamitous six-over-par. But he returned to the track on Sunday to shoot an impressive four-under-par 68 to climb from outside the top 50 into a tie for 24th and if he picks up from where he left off, he could easily contend again.

As highlighted in the preview, finding greens with regularity and putting nicely are the keys to playing well at Leopard Creek. The fact that he's ranked fourth and 26th for Greens In Regulation, first and fourth for Putting Average and first for Strokes Gained: Putting in the last two weeks bodes well.

What a putt! Ryggs Johnston gets to -18 #AusOpenGolf pic.twitter.com/nw3IAI5scK -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) December 1, 2024

Recommended Bet Back Ryggs Johnson (2Us) EXC 120.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Marcel Schneider @ 400.0 399/1

The forecast suggests that we're going to encounter some extremely hot weather this week with temperature soaring.

It was a tough and testing week at the Gary Player Country Club last week too, so I was happy to play someone here who didn't play last week.

One could argue that anyone who teed it up there has acclimatised themselves to a certain degree, but it was a demanding week with only 13 players ending the week under-par.

I'd think long and hard about playing someone who contended hard in the gruelling conditions. It may make sense to concentrate on one or two who swerved the event entirely. One such player is the 34-year-old German, Marcel Schneider, who was in decent form the last time we saw him.

Schneider, who's won three times on the Challenge Tour, hasn't played since October but a 12th place finish at the Andalucía Masters and a 14th in the Genesis Championship in Korea in his last two starts were enough to see him keep his card for this season and to give him a well-earned rest.

He ranked first and 11th for Greens In Regulation in those last two starts, so his iron play was on point. Refreshed and raring to go for the new season, he's been overlooked at 400.0399/1.

Recommended Bet Back Marcel Schneider (1U) EXC 400.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

