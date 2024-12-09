Alfred Dunhill Championship Each-Way Tips: 22/1 Schwartzel a leopard who doesn't change his spots

Four-time winner Charl Schwartzel was second two weeks ago

Gavin Green likes a Player design

Youngster Jonathan Broomhead is in tremendous form

Famous for the wildlife that surrounds it, Leopard Creek Country Club has also witnessed some pretty wild finishes to the Alfred Dunhill Championship down the years.

Those endings tend to fall into one of two camps - either the sublime or the ridiculous.

In the former are a series of outstanding efforts by quality golfers.

Charl Schwartzel's win in 2012 was particularly wild because he turned it into a procession, leading by 10 shots after 54 holes and eventually winning by 12. His wins in 2013 and 2015 were relatively close affairs, in comparison. He won by four strokes each time.

Branden Grace in 2014 and Brandon Stone in 2016 won by seven, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout emulated Schwartzel in winning by four in 2020.

What of the ridiculous?

Back in 2005, the unheralded local Ulrich Van Den Berg carded a third round 65 to open up a two shot lead on the field but the final round was like a golfing version of a vulnerable animal being chased across a haven-free savannah by big game as Ernie Els, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Trevor Immelman hunted him down. The biggest of them all - Els - completed the kill.

Two years later the roles were reversed, as if a lion was sabotaged by something small and cuddly. Els led the clubhouse leader John Bickerton by two shots as he played the 18th hole but somehow contrived to take eight shots and hand the title to the Englishman who admitted he was "in shock" at his triumph.

In 2009 and 2010 the Spaniard Pablo Martin won back-to-back, an extraordinary feat in itself but all the more bizarre because in his first 113 starts on professional tours he landed only three top five finishes - and each of them, including this pair, were wins.

In 2019 another Pablo - Larrazabal - walked part of the final round shoeless because of blisters. He also carded a 75 yet it was good enough for a win albeit with a touch of slapstick.

Ockie Strydom's victory in 2022 revived memories of Martin. He would record only two top 60 finishes in his next 23 starts but one of them was another win (in the Singapore Classic).

What can we expect this week? As always there is a strong head of the market with local men Oosthuizen, Schwartzel, Bezuidenhout, Dean Burmester and Thriston Lawrence essentially the "Big Five".

Can the smaller animals thrive this week? Here are three that might.

The German Matti Schmid appealed but his price is tight for a fellow who is yet to win and, at less than 20/121.00, the other four "Big Five" are out of range for the each-way column but the veteran Charl Schwartzel is the right side of 20s.

On recent form he is deservedly the outsider of the five but he absolutely deserves respect.

In 16 tournament starts on this course he has four wins and five runner-up finishes - the last of them just 12 months ago. He's also been third and fourth in the last five editions.

That's an exceptional bank of track form and he was also the 54-hole leader 12 months ago.

All of this would mean little if we settled for the idea that he's gone flat in recent times.

But he was actually second just two weeks ago in the International Series Qatar when carding a 65 in the second round.

Recommended Bet Back Charl Schwartzel each-way SBK 22/1

It is expected to be boiling hot this week and that might suit Malaysia's Gavin Green.

He closed the 2024 DP World Tour season with two top 15 finishes in his last four starts and he was also T13th last week, after a slow start, when stretching his legs on home soil in the Asian Development Tour Championship.

The key to this pick is that he owns a good record on Gary Player designs which is he is yet to transfer to Leopard Creek.

He carded a 68 to sit tied fifth after 18 holes on his course debut in 2020 before slipping to T47th and he missed the cut last year.

That might mean he doesn't like the place, although making the journey from Asia suggests he's not entirely averse to it in principle.

On other Player designs he has been seventh at Gary Player CC in 2022 when second at halfway.

He was T12th at Blair Atholl last year.

He also has four top 20s at DLF including second in 2017, T16th in 2018, eighth in 2023 and fifth this year.

Recommended Bet Back Gavin Green each-way SBK 70/1

We'll conclude with the young South African Jonathan Broomhead who has a similar Player design profile to Green.

In his case, he's finished fifth, sixth, third and first (last month) at Gary Player CC but two 77s on his Leopard Creeks debut last year saw him miss the cut.

That sparkling quartet of results came on the Sunshine Tour rather than the DP World Tour but it's impressive.

As has been his form since landing the South African Tour Championship in April.

Since and including that result he's netted 13 top 15 finishes in 15 starts including 11 top 10s and three of them have been wins (two of them in his last three starts).

He's yet to contend at this level but it might be a case of sooner rather than later.

Recommended Bet Back Jonathan Broomhead each-way SBK 75/1

