None of the participants at the PGA Tour's pairs event this week - the QBE Shootout - are trading at a triple figure price so that leaves us with the DP World Tour event - Alfred Dunhill Championship and we might be up against it there too.

The 2018 winner, David Lipksy, who went off at around 270.0269/1 four years ago, is the only triple-figure winner of the event in the last decade or so we might be pushing our luck trying to find another but I've picked out three speculative picks ahead of Thursday's start.

As highlighted in the preview, three Spaniards have won four of the last 14 editions of the Alfred Dunhill Championship and since the course has been toughened up, form at one of Spain's finest layouts - Valderrama - has worked out nicely at Leopard Creek so I'm backing a couple of Spanish outsiders with form at Valderrama - starting with the bang-in-form Alejandro Cañizares.

It's not unusual to see a player's form improve on or around a big birthday and with Alejandro's 40th just a month away, the two time DP World Tour winner is in sparkling form.

Cañizares arrives in South Africa after a 12th placed finish in the Australian PGA Championship and a fast finishing fourth in the Australian Open on Sunday and his stats have been sensational Down Under.

His entire game looks in great order and the worst he's ranked for any traditional metric over the last two weeks is 23rd for Driving Distance at the PGA two weeks ago.

Last week he ranked 12th for Greens In Regulation and second for Strokes Gained on Approach, as well 11th for Scrambling and fourth for SG Around the Green and over the last two weeks he's ranked third and second for Putting Average and second and first for SG Putting!

He can't be described as prolific and there were eight years between his first and second victories on the DP World Tour but he's maybe due a third given his victory at the Trophée Hassan II was in 2014.

He has form at Valderrama (two top-11 finishes) and on his last three visits to Leopard Creek he's finished no worse than 26th.

Back 2u Alejandro Cañizares @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Hidalgo seeking to emulate Quiros

Having just graduated from the Challenge Tour, the fresh-faced 23-year-old Spaniard, Alvaro Quiros, took this title on his first start as a full DP World Tour member in 2006 and 24-year-old Spaniard, Angel Hidalgo, looks a reasonable price to emulate him if his excellent fourth at Valderrama in October is anything to go by.

Hidalgo, who won on the Challenge Tour in Germany last year, shot a sensational bogey-free eight-under-par 63 in round two at Valderrama to tie the lead at the Andalucía Masters going into the weekend and he hung around brilliantly to guarantee his place on the DP World Tour this season.

What it means to secure your DP World Tour card for next season @Angel_Hidalgo7 | #EDAM2022 pic.twitter.com/gymYJEkv32 -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 16, 2022

He can't be described as being in form having missed his last two cuts but there's plenty of evidence to suggest this venue will suit him and he's clearly a young man with incredible talent.

Back 1u Angel Hidalgo @ 320.0319/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Two-time winner worth chancing at huge odds

J.B Hansen has lost his way after winning the Joburg Open in November 2020 and the Dubai Championship just over a year ago but I'm happy to take a chance on the 32-year-old Dane at a whopping price given he was bang in-contention here at the last edition of the event in 2020.

Hansen was matched at just 2.0421/20 when he led after the turn in round three, a week after winning the Joburg, but he made an eight on the par four 11th and eventually finished a tired 20th!

It's hard to imagine him contending again this year after a string of missed cuts but I'm happy to take a small chance at 450.0 449/1 .

Back 1u JB Hansen @ 450.0449/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

