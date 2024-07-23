Find Me a 100 Winner: Two chanced at 129/1 and 149/1 in 3M Open

A pair of triple-figure priced picks at the 3M Open

Prior to last week's Open Championship, won by 16/117.00 chance, Xander Schauffele, only one of the previous seven winners on the DP World Tour had gone off at a triple figure price (Marcel Siem at the KLM Open) and the previous six PGA Tour winners had all been fairly well fancied so it's been a tough couple of months for the column.

We don't have any DP World Tour action this week but this week's PGA Tour event - the 3M Open - has been a great event for longshots.

This year's favourite, Tony Finau, won here two years ago at 12/113.00 but the first three event winners went off at 220.0219/1, 230.0229/1 and 120.0119/1, and last year's winner, Lee Hodges, was a column selection at 100.099/1.

Hodges would have been a pick this year too if he'd drifted out to 100.099/1 but, so far, he's holding firm at 90.089/1, although he's a fair price with the Sportsbook for each-way fans at industry-best of 80/181.00 with eight places.

Patrick Fishburn enjoys a low scoring affair and although he's not played here before, the venue looks perfect.

All five of his top five finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour came in events where going low was the key to success and when he won the Canada Life Championship by three strokes on the Canada Tour in 2019, he shot a pair of 64s on the weekend after opening the event with rounds of 66 and 65.

Fishburn also looks a great fit statistically.

As highlighted in the preview, the key stats are here have been Greens In Regulation and Strokes Gained: Approach and Fishburn has ranked eighth and first for GIR in each of his last two starts and he ranked eighth for SG: Approach last week when finishing third in the Barracuda Championship.

That top-three finish was preceded by a 15th place in the ISCO Championship two weeks ago and he also played nicely at the event that correlates best with this one - the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At first glance, his tied 25th doesn't look like anything to write home about but he sat in a tie for 100th after a pedestrian 72 in round one.

At 115 in the FedEx Cup standings, he needs to get his skates on if he's to make the Playoffs but this looks a great chance for him to rocket up the rankings.

Recommended Bet Back Patrick Fishburn (2Us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Last year's Valspar Championship winner, Taylor Moore, has lost his way since his excellent top-12 finish at the US PGA Championship in May but he might just be worth chancing here on debut.

He's just missed the cut at both the Scottish Open and the Open Championship but prior to that he'd finished inside the top-10 at the aforementioned Rocket Mortgage Classic for the third year-in-a-row.

He was in poor form when he finished sixth at the RMC on debut in 2022 and he'd missed three cuts in-a-row before he finished fourth there last year, and missed two more straight after.

This venue appears to correlate so nicely with Detroit Golf Club that I was happy to chance Moore at a juicy price given he has a habit of finding form out of the blue.

Moore sits 61st in the FedEx Cup standings so he should make it to the FedEx St Jude Championship in a couple of weeks but he's not entirely safe yet and a strong performance here wouldn't go amiss.

Recommended Bet Back Taylor Moore (2Us) EXC 150.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

