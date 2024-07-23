3M Open 2024 Each-Way Tips: Picks from 33/1 to 50/1

40/1 41.00 Adam Hadwin has course form and incentive

After two glorious weeks of golf in Scotland featuring brilliant wins for local man Robert MacIntyre at the Scottish Open and Xander Schauffele in The Open at Royal Troon, it's back to regular PGA Tour fayre this week.

With the thought of no more major golf until next April's Masters, it's easy to feel somewhat flat for a low-key tournament like this but every week in golf betting offers an interesting puzzle to solve so let's get cracking.

The 3M Open is one of two events, along with next week's Wyndham Championship, before - where did the time go?! - we head into the three post-season playoff events.

Naturally, due to its scheduling, the field is weak although there are a couple of top 20 players lining up: 2022 3M champion Tony Finau and new Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.

It's a new event that only came onto the schedule in 2019 and all five winners have been home American players: Matthew Wolff, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau and Lee Hodges.

TPC Twin Cities is a 7,431-yard, par-71 designed by Arnold Palmer and last year Hodges posted 24-under although he was seven clear of everyone else.

Previous winning scores ranged from 15-under to 21-under so the birdie count needs to be high.

Stats-wise, three of the five winners, including the last two, ranked 1st for SG: Tee To Green and four of that quintet were in the top four for SG: Approach.

Performance on the greens hasn't always been everything with Wolff and Finau ranking 39th and 42nd respectively for Strokes Gained: Putting. Then again the other three champions were 1st, 1st and 4th.

On the Scoring stats, Par 4s jump off the page. All five winners played those holes in double digits under par and ranked in the top four for Par 4 Scoring.

One big story this week is the race to make the playoffs.

But there's another narrative in town: qualifying for the Presidents Cup.

For Canadian golfers, it's a particular carrot due to the late-September tournament being held at Royal Montreal.

Local legend Mike Weir captains the International team and will have wildcards up his sleeve but all the Canadian golfers will want to qualify without a pick.

I like a couple to shine this week and I'll start with Adam Hadwin.

The 36-year-old missed the cut at Royal Troon but a positive spin can be put on that in terms of giving him extra prep time for this.

And a week earlier there was plenty of encouragement to be found in four rounds in the 60s at the Scottish Open, including a 65 on day two.

Prior to that 34th, Hadwin was 27th at the Travelers - a Signature Event - and last month he played some fine golf to take third at Memorial where he ranked 2nd for SG: Tee To Green.

A big part of his appeal here is course form.

Hadwin was fourth in 2019 after opening 64-66 and he followed that with sixth in 2021.

Right now, Hadwin ranks 11th in the Presidents Cup standings so needs a big week to jump into the top six who qualify automatically.

A playoff loser at last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic - another birdie-fest which correlates well with this event - his ability to shoot numbers could take him far here.

Back in 2019, he also had the pressure/incentive of making a Presidents Cup team.

Sat 19th in the standings and with work to do ahead of his fourth place, he said. "For sure. That was certainly a goal coming in this year was to play my way back onto that team again. I had a ton of fun in New York a couple years ago and I know that heading down to Melbourne will be just an awesome experience in front of those fans."

Hopefully he can be inspired to shine at TPC Twin Cities once more.

Recommended Bet Back Adam Hadwin each-way SBK 40/1

The same logic with Hadwin applies to his fellow Canadian Mackenzie Hughes too.

Hughes is also on the outside looking in, ranking 16th when scrolling down the International team qualifying charts for the Presidents Cup.

But he appears to be moving in the right direction.

At last week's Open Championship, Hughes was the leading Canadian, his 16th place nudging him ahead of the Corey Conners.

It was achieved with a closing 68 and that should have sent him back across the Atlantic in good heart.

Hughes was the second best putter at Royal Troon while his 11th place for Approach could also be significant as that was a definite uptick on what had gone before.

Mindset is also important and Hughes' past experiences may act as a learning curve.

Talking about his relationship with International skipper Mike Weir, Hughes said a couple of months ago: "Mike's been great. I think he knew how much I wanted to be on the team last time in Charlotte (2022), and I was in his ear a lot kind of prior to those picks. I wouldn't say I was begging, but I was definitely kind of pleading my case. He knew how much I wanted it.

"I think it affected me last time. I had a pretty good season going and then I think like the last six, seven weeks before the picks came in I just didn't really play that great. I felt like that was hanging over my shoulder every day. I felt like those picks were coming and I wanted to be there so badly. So I think that affected me.

"He's reached out a few different times to just basically tell me that, like, you know, to go play golf and to not worry about it, to kind of make sure that I'm not chasing it too hard, because he knows how much I want it. That's been great."

His 16th at Royal Troon is a good sign that Hughes is more relaxed this time, as was his seventh at the Canadian Open in June which came two starts on from a top six at Quail Hollow.

Third at the Valspar earlier this season, Hughes has played TPC Twin Cities twice, finishing 66th in 2019 and 30th last year.

With a 64 in Canada, bookend 65s at the Travellers and a pair of 66s to start the Scottish Open, he's been making plenty of birdies and is worth a punt at 50/151.00.

Recommended Bet Back Mackenzie Hughes each-way SBK 50/1

It's easy to think Cam Davis has had his winning turn recently after he popped up to take first prize at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month.

But I can't get away from him here as a very viable each-way play.

For starters, Rocket Mortgage form, as mentioned, translates well to performance here so winning there was the best possible piece of evidence.

And Davis himself has shown that the link between the two works well.

That was his second Rocket Mortgage win while he's also had another pair of top 20s between those two victories.

And here at the 3M Open, his last four appearances reading back from 2023 show 10th, 16th, 28th, 12th.

Strong approach play has fuelled those three top 16s and he's gained strokes on the greens in all four of the above finishes.

Speaking after his Rocket Mortgage win in Detroit, Davis said: "I've got two more big goals of finishing high on the FedExCup and also trying to get on that Presidents Cup team.

"Just to know that the good golf is in there and was able to come out this week, I want to just keep that rolling. I've still got plenty to play for this year."

In his one start since, Davis came over to the Scottish Open and shot 68-66-66-70 to finish tied 26th and for the second tournament running he ranked 5th for SG: Tee To Green.

There are lots of good signs and perhaps some extra motivation too after not getting in the Royal Troon field despite being first alternate.

At 33s he makes more appeal than some of those shorter in the betting.

Recommended Bet Back Cam Davis each-way SBK 33/1

