Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: End of term slogfest incoming

Choice affair for dead rubber

Delhi has been one for batter

Form makes KKR more reliable for runs

Varun in line for strong show

Keep tie trade in mind

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunday 25 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team news

Sunrisers impressed last time out by beating top-two contenders RCB. They batted first and went big, which some would argue is their only way of playing.

Travis Head came back into the XI but it was Ishan Kishan who impressed with 94 off 48. Head was subbed out for Harsh Dubey. There was no room for Kamindu Mendis.

Probable SRH bat XI: Head (Dubey sub), Abhishek, Ishan, Klaasen, Reddy, Verma, Manohar, Cummins, Hasrhal, Unadkat, Malinga

KKR have not been seen since resumption with their contest against RCB washed out. Rovman Powell and Moeen Ali have not returned but the rest of their overseas players should be available. They will make a decision about whether to open with Quinton de Kock or Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Anrich Nortje, who should be fit, and Spencer Johnson are also listed as available. Leggie Shivam Shukla has signed as a replacement for Moeen and could debut.

Possible KKR bat XI: Gurbaz/De Kock, Narine, Rahane, Raghuvanshi, Pandey (Harshit sub), Russell, Rinku, Ramandeep, Shukla, Arora, Varun

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL pitch report

There have been two scores of more than 200 and one of 199 in six this season at the Arun Jaitley. One would expect runs with both teams subscribing to chaos theory. But SRH are more reliable in that regard. In the last ten the opposition is scoring an average of more than 180 and their economy rate is busting ten.

KKR batting first, then, are in line to bust a 20-over runs market in the late 190s. Alternatively you can take the risk that the Sunrisers batting shows up batting first with overs 186.5 available. KKR posted 200 when the sides met earlier in the league with an easy win and 204 on their last visit to the venue. The sixes line at overs 18.5 with Sportsbook is expectant of carnage but statistically it is too high with eight wins at that line in 18.

Recommended Bet Back KKR over 186.5 match runs SBK 5/6

Sunrisers fans with outright vouchers could be forgiven for being absolutely furious. Pathetic before tournament suspension, they have looked a million bucks since resumption handing out heavy defeats to RCB and LSG. Where was this form when it counted?

Never forget. A big-time Charlie squad who can only do it when the pressure is off. no matter what they do here, that will be the epitaph of a dreadful season. The match odds make this a choice affair.

And why not? Both teams have proven to be flaky over the course of the season. As discussed in the pitch report this could very much have an end of term feel with chaos reigning. Don't forget to keep that tie trade onside with both teams going at it without a care in the world.

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL player bets

Travis Head is due a top-bat win but he doesn't fare well in the match-ups, albeit from a vanishingly small study sample. He is [3/1]. KKR's Venkatesh Iyer is another who is overdue but he has been up and down the order and 7/24.50 is too skinny. Varun Chakaravarthy has been one of the more reliable top bowler bets in the last three editions. He razed SRH in the head-to-head with three wickets. With two wins in nine he could be in the win zone at 13/53.60.