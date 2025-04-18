Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Royals could struggle again

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants

Saturday 19 April 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants team news

Rajasthan Royals were beaten in the Super Over by Delhi Capitals last time. It was their fifth defeat in seven and their third in a row. The struggle is real, largely because they have almost zero options to switch things up with a squad which lacks depth. It might be a good idea to use an Impact Player, something they didn't do against Delhi.

Sanju Samson retired hurt in that game and it would be a major blow if they were to lose their skip for an extended period of time. Samson was feeling pain in his rib and it was slightly odd that the nature of the injury meant he called it quits. If he is ruled out, keeper-batter KS Rathore could come in at the top of the order.

Possible RR XI: Jaiswal, Samson/Rathore, Parag, Rana, Jurel, Hetmyer, Dubey (Farooqi sub), Archer, Theekshana, Deshpande, Sandeep

LSG are defying their critics and are making a strong fist of it in the play-off battle. They downed Gujarat before losing disappointingly to Chennai. But they will argue they are getting stronger.

Tyro pacer Mayank Yadav is apparently fit to reurn to the action in a major boost. Mayank is an out-and-out wicket-taker, something LSG have lacked.

Possible LSG XI: Markram, Marsh (Bishnoi sub), Pooran, Pant, badoni, Samad, Miller, Shardul, Rathi, Akash, Avesh/Mayank

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants IPL pitch report

This is the second game back in Jaipur, opening up a tried and tested method for punting. Before game one versus RCB, over 64% of matches have come in under 15 sixes. It ticked over again with 14 hit. Sportsbook offer under 15.5 at even money. Yes, we do worry about Nic Pooran but it's not as if the study period doesn't include players who could strike it well.

Massive runs are not expected with the surface remarkably consistent for producing scores of between 175 and 200. Sportsbook offer Rajasthan runs at over 176.5.

Royals are 1.9720/21 with Lucknow 1.9620/21. This is a rare choice affair and although we often spend time on these pages arguing this is an odds set-up which would make more sense, this is not one of those matches.

Lucknow are the superior side. The return of Mayank gives the extra option of an x-factor player alongside Nic Pooran and they are a franchise playing without fear. The same cannot be said of Royals who appear to be chaotic in their decision-making. In a tight game at Delhi it was unforgiveable they didn't use all their resources.

Recommended Bet Back LSG EXC 1.96

We are on the meter with Riyan Parag, who has yet to deliver a top-bat win despite excellent two-year returns. Surely with Samson not at his strongest this is the time? Sportsbook offer 4/15.00. Parag had a decent hit against LSG last season and has a fine record at this venue with an average of 41 and strike rate of 152. We also note the 17/29.50 abut David Miller for top LSG bat. It might be too early but Miller is a mid- late-season follow on top bats as pitches get tired. Given this is a surface which is naturally sluggish anyway, he could go well.

Recommended Bet Back Riyan Parag top RR bat SBK 4/1

Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!