Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Sai and GT have the fizz to go deep
Ed Hawkins finds two long-term bets ahead of the action from Ahmedabad with Gujarat expected to take the points...
Gujarat 1.855/6 favourites on Betfair Exchange
Ahmedabad surface reliable for bats
Hosts have bowling edge
Time to back GT for final
Sudharsan underrated for orange cap
Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals
Saturday 19 April, 11:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals IPL team news
Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to replace the injured Glenn Phillips. Given GT's reluctance to pick Phillips or even use their full quota of overseas players suggests Shanaka will be carrying drinks.
Even in the continued absence of Kagiso Rabada, Gujarat have not turned to Gerald Coetzee. Washington Sundar, in and out of the side, batted at No 4 in defeat by Lucknow last time out.
Probable Gujarat XI: Sai, Gill, Buttler, Sundar, Rutherford (Prasidh sub), Tewatia, Shahrukh, Rashid K, Arshad, Sai Kishore, Siraj
Delhi Capitals made hard work of beating Rajasthan Royals in their last game, needing a Super Over to get the points. They really should have had enough over the full 20 overs to get the job done.
That coupled with defeat by Mumbai Indians in their previous game suggests they are having a bit of a wobble. And is this the game when they finally drop jake Frasrer-McGurk, whose horror run continues?
Possible Delhi XI: Du Plessis, Porel (Mukesh sub), Nair, Rahul, Stubbs, Axar, Ashutosh, Vipraj, Starc, Kuldeep, Mohit
Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals IPL pitch report
All three matches at Ahmedabad this season have been won by the defender, busting the 66% chase bias previously. That could be down to the ball change negating the dew factor. It could also be that the surface is very flat. Scores in first-innings of 243-196-217 suggest pressure on the chaser.
The 20-over par line is set at over 196.5. Gujarat are slightly more reliable in terms of run rate with 10 their average to Delhi's 9.8. Gujarat are also the meaner bowling outfit. To that end the overs 186.5 for the hosts on total runs at 5/61.84 with Sportsbook has appeal.
Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals IPL match prediction
Gujarat are 1.865/6 with Delhi Capitals 2.1211/10. These odds seem about fair. We have a suspicion, largely because of their tight bowling, that Gujarat might be the best outfit in the competition so it feels hard to argue that the odds are wrong.
They keep churning out results and if they could just bite the bullet and strengthen that middle-order with the option of Shanaka, they could really go places. The 3.309/4 on the Exchange that they reach the final has appeal. Mumbai, Punjab and RCB are all rated shorter and we have them down as superior across multiple metrics.
Top IPL runscorer
It's a good idea to revisit the futures markets once a tournament is underway in case value is lurking. Step forward Sai Sudharsan as a great pick to win the Orange Cap this season with Gujarat.
He is available at 5.004/1 on the exchange with money also there at 4.003/1. It's worth an interest because, like his team, he seems to be unfashionable and underrated.
Sai is the most consistent batter in the competition. He has one score below 49 this season and is only 28 runs behind Nic pooran, the leader. Gujarat could get extra games with Lucknow in a battle for play-off and that could make all the difference.
Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals IPL special bets
Sportsbook offer 66/167.00 that both teams score 200 and Shubman Gill and KL Rahul top score for their teams. It's worth a small interest largely because all factors check out. The pitch is flat and both batters have the class and reliability to notch.
And if you subscribe to the view that GT are the superior team on a decent track, the 11/43.75 that both teams score 180 and the hosts win will see plenty of interest.
Recommended bets
