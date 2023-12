Pitch could be dicey for bats

Kohler-Cadmore joins Thunder

Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers

Saturday 30 December, 08.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers team news

Thunder have added Tom Kohler-Cadmore to the squad as a replacement for Pakistan's Zaman Khan, who leaves to prepare for a T20 series against New Zealand. A batter for a bowler recognises their weakness. Gurinder Sandhu or Liam Hatcher could take a bowler slot

Probable XI: Bancroft, Hales, J Sangha, Kohler-Cadmore, Davies, Sams, Green, McAndrew, Sandhu, T Sangha

Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr are both named in the squad and it would be a surprise if they didn't use both after defeat by Stars. Abbott played in that game but Kerr was available.

Probable XI: Philippe, Vince, Hughes, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Kerr, Abbott, Dwarshuis, Bird, O'Keefe

Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers pitch report

Four in the last nine first-innings have busted 160 but there have been some very low scores. Four totals have been under 140 and Thunder were bowled out for 15 in the second dig against Strikers at this ground last season. Thunder have had long-standing issues with the bat and against a decent Sixers attack under 163.4 is a play.

Sixers are 1.768/11 against Thunder who are priced at 2.285/4. We are surprised Sixers are not bigger.

The match odds market has been down on them recently and at full-strength they should inflict a fifth-straight derby defeat.

James Vince hit 83 from 55 against Stars so the boosted 7/24.50 from Sportsbook will have appeal for top Sixers bat. Cameron Bancroft is boosted to 11/43.75 for Thunder. Bancroft has been in the runs but he's not been getting them too quickly.

*Read Big Bash analysis here