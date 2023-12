Smith available for Sixers

Showground pitch could be tricky

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades

Friday 8 December, 08:15

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades team news

Steve Smith is available for Sixers but Todd Murphy, who is playing against Pakistan in the tour match, and Hayden Kerr (injury) are out. Sean Abbott is a doubt with a niggle and it would be a surprise if he was risked. Steve O'Keefe is also a doubt with a finger injury. That leaves them potentially short of spin options with Afghan Izharulhaq arriving only yesterday (Wednesday). James Vince is in, though.

Possible XI: Philippe, Smith, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Davies, T Curran, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe, Bird

Quinton de Kock remains with Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 for Renegades' first two games. Mujeeb ur Rahman should be available, though. Shaun Marsh has not been involved in warm-ups so it would be a surprise if he plays. Kane Richardson is a doubt with an injury so pacer Fergus O'Neill may get a debut alongside Vic's team-mate Peter Siddle

Possible XI: Maddinson, Clarke, Fraser-McGurk, Finch, Harvey, Wells, Sutherland, Mujeeb, Zampa, Siddle

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades pitch report

The Showground is the venue where Thunder were routed for 15 by Adelaide Strikers in reply to 139. It was the fourth time that a team batting first had gone under 140 in nine. With both bowling groups potentially depleted, though, that could spoil a par line short in the low 160s.

Sixers are 1.684/6 with Renegades 2.447/5. That's a strong early opinion from the match odds about the latter. We're not sure they can be dismissed quite so early.

The signing of Adam Zampa, of course, is what makes them a potential bet here. Combining Zampa with Mujeeb gives them eight overs of control and wicket-taking threat.

At the least the spin pair can get these odds down and Renegades can trade as short as 1.804/5.

A seven-game streak for Sixers on the thread is not as big a pointer as usual because of missing players.

Jono Wells is a solid wager at 11/112.00 for top Renegades bat. Wells had a disappointing return last season after his witch from renegades but on two-season form he has a win rate of 17%. It's worth the risk that he returns to some sort of form.

