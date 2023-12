Turner out for series

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades

Tuesday 26 December, 10.15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades team news

Scorchers have been dealt a blow with the loss of skip Ashton Turner for the season. They have depth in the squad which means they should cope but it's a little unsettling for them. Nick Hobson probably comes in to nail the finishing role. Stephen Eskinazi or Sam Whiteman are other options. Aaron Hardie leads.

Possible XI: Crawley, Connolly, Hardie, Inglis, Evans, Hobson, Agar, Tye, Behrendorff, Richardson, Morris

Renegades have been denied the opportunity to make a potential season-defining switch with Aaron Finch ruled out with a back issue. Finch could have taken over leadership from the ineffective Nic Maddinson with a fit-again Shaun Marsh back in contention. Peter Siddle is another pace option.

Possible XI: De Kock, Clarke, S Marsh, Fraser-McGurk, Maddinson, Wells Sutherland, Rogers, Richardson, Mujeeb, Zampa

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades pitch report

Thirteen of the last 23 first-innings at the Optus have busted 160 with eleven won by the chaser but eight of those came in the last nine. Those are some significant trends. With Renegades unable to defend 183 against Hobart and other signs of profligacy, Perth to bust a par line in the early 170s is on.

Perth are 1.574/7 with Renegades 2.727/4. There's nothing surprising in the least about those prices.

We can um and ah about whether Renegades are worth the risk on the basis that Quinton de Kock might fancy somethign special on this track, and the outcome, possibly, is a back-to-lay of Renegades at the break at around even money if they bat first.

Otherwise Perth should be too strong for a Renegades outfit struggling to get the right combinations and plans in place.

De Kock should fancy Perth's flat and fast track so a boosted 13/53.60 with Sportsbook that he top scores has appeal. Zak Crawley, as he showed against Hobart, finds this surface perfect for his strokeplay. He has been boosted to 11/43.75 for Perth top bat.

