No Maxwell for Stars

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers

Wednesday 13 December, 08.15

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers team news

Stars have suffered a blow with the loss of Glenn Maxwell to injury. Maxwell injured his forearm in the hammering dealt out by Heat. Nathan Coulter-Nile is a doubt with niggle and faces a fitness test. Haris Rauf could be available, though instead of Olly Stone.

Possible XI: Stars Rogers, Harper, Burns, Larkin, Stoinis, Cartwright, Dawson, Usama, Rauf, Steketee, Paris

This game may come too early for Zak Crawley, who is not included in England's T20 squad for the West Indies tour. There's no real need to rush him in to the XI with Stephen Eskinazi and Cooper Connolly more than capable of fast starts. Ashton Agar should be available after Cricket Australia said he should be rested for game one.

Possible XI: Eskinazi, Connolly, Hardie, Inglis, Evans, Turner, Hobson, Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers innings runs

Scorchers have won the last five on the head-to-head busting 180 on the four ocassions they batted first. But our desire to back them for runs is tempered by an MCG pitch which has seen low scores consistently. In the last 20 men's T20 matches more than 160 in the first dig has been busted just seven times. Given Stars are depleted, then, and go up against a crack Perth bowling line-up we're keen to go unders 160 if they bat first.

The 'G has also been low on sixes and going unders the 10.5 line has been a steady strategy for yonks. Sportsbook look likely to be going around 4/51.80 that it's short again.

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers match odds

Perth are no better than 1.564/7 with Stars 2.747/4. It's a big gap so early in the piece. But given the form of the two sides it is hard not to reckon it is justified.

Stars were woeful against Heat and without Maxwell last season they finished rock-bottom.

It could be that although not in the business of tipping up sub 1.608/13 shots we may need to revisit that pledge in this tournament given the poor quality.

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers player bets

The blasters may not get much change out of the MCG surface so a player which can find gaps is worth considering. Ashton Turner maybe at 7/18.00 for Scorchers and Nick Larkin at 11/26.50 for Stars could fit the bill.

