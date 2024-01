Stars eye four-in-a-row

MCG pitch has been dicey

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades

Tuesday 2 January, 08;15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades team news

Stars made room for Dan Lawrence by demoting Sam Harper for the clash against the Strikers. It paid off with the Essex man hitting 50 from 26 as Stars chased 211. Marcus Stoinis was the hero though with 59 from 19 in an extraordinary return to form. Jonathan Merlo missed out.

Probable XI: Rogers, Lawrence, Webster, Maxwell, Stoinis, Harper, Cartwright, Imad, Paris, Rocchiccioli, Steketee

As soon as Renegades get their selection right with the axing of Nic Maddinson, they won a game. But their previous foly is exposed as he may now have to return with Joe Clarke (injury) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (inelgible) out. Mujeeb is out for the season after his No Objection Certificate from the Afghan Cricket Baord was torn up. Kane Richardson should be fit after training fully.

Probable XI: De Kock, S Marsh, Fraser-McGurk, Finch, Maddison, Wells, Sutherland, Richardson, Rogers, Zampa, Siddle

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades pitch report

In the last 21 men's T20 matches more than 160 in the first dig has been busted just seven times. Stars were roled for 101 versus Perth earlier this term. Shorting the first-innings 20-overs line at 161.5 seems straightforward, then. Do beware, though, that showers could reduce overs and therefore void that market. Under 10.5 sixes at 4/61.67 at the MCG is one of the most reliable strategies going.

Stars are 1.824/5 favourites and punters could be forgiven for giving that a swerve. The resurgence is noted but we're not sure they're value at odds-on.

We'd be very keen to take them on for a fourth-straight win if Renegades can resist the urge to recall Maddinson and get RIchardson on the park. Wait for team news,

Shaun Marsh could well get the opening gig in the absence of Clarke so Sportsbook's 4/15.00 about a man who's been seeing it like a football makes sense. Stoinis is 13/27.50 for Stars with Glenn Maxwell 16/54.20.

