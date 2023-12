Wade and Hales have good record

Hobart may be unbalanced

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder

Monday 1 January, 05:00

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder team news

Ben McDermott is available for Hurricanes despite suffering a neck injury. That means Mac Wright may drop to No 4. If they accomodate both Nikhil Choudhary probably misses out. Or Sam Hain could be dropped. Either way they favour only five bowlers

Probable XI: Wade, Jewell, McDermott, Wright, Hain, David, Anderson, Jordan, Dooley, Ellis, Meredith

Tom Kohler-Cadmore slotted straight in at No 3 as Thunder were saved from defeat by Sixers by the rain. Matthew Gilkes and Jason Sangha made way for him and Liam Hatcher.

Probable XI: Bancroft, Hales, Kohler-Cadmore, Davies, Ross, Sams, Green, McAndrew, Sandhu, Hatcher, T Sangha

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder pitch report

More than 160 has been busted ten times in the last 20 T20 matches at the Blundstone Arena with ten won by the side batting first. Neither batting unit convinces and under 167.5 on the 20-over par line could be popular. Expected cloud cover could help bowlers, too.

These are two poor sides and it is no surprise to see the match odds market struggling to split the pair. Hobart are 1.9620/21 with Thunder 2.0421/20.

Even so, it would take a brave soul to bet the Hurricanes at odds-on. They were well-beaten by Stars last time out at home.

Matthew Wade has been boosted to 11/43.75 for top Hobart bat. Wade has a strong record against Thunder with an average of 42 and strike rate of 147. For Thunder, Alex Hales should be confident. In nine innings against Hobart he has taken 472 runs at 161. Hales is 11/43.75 for top Thunder bat.

