Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars

Thursday 7 December, 08:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars team news

Heat are boosted by the availability of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne before Test duty. Just as well because Matthew Renshaw and Nathan McSweeney, wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson and allrounder Michael Neser are absent because of the President's XI tour match. Colin Munro is a confirmed arrival from the Abu Dhabi T10. Spencer Johnson is an injury doubt.

Possible XI: Khawaja, Brown, Labuschagne, Munro, Billings, Bryant, Walter, Bartlett, Wildermuth, Kuhnemann, Swepson

Stars have added Olly Stone to their roster with Haris Rauf not quite ready. Usama Mir has been named in the squad, though. Glenn Maxwell has confirmed he will bat at No 4. Liam Dawson is available for three matches only so he probably plays. Joel Paris or Brody Couch replaces Scott Boland as another pace option. They may try to squeeze in Joe Burns as an extra batting option.

Probable XI: Rogers, Harper, Kellaway, Maxwell, Burns, Stoinis, Cartwright, Dawson, Coulter-Nile, Usama/Stone, Paris

Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars pitch report

Eleven of the last 20 first-innings in the Bash have seen 160 or more busted. The same ratio has been won by the team batting first. The par line is overs 166.5. On last year's run rates both teams would come up short.

Heat are 1.855/6 favourites with Stars 2.0811/10. This could be a match settled by the talismen. Heat don't have theirs in Michael Neser, Stars do in the shape of Maxwell.

Man for man Stars look to be capable of making this a choice affair and they're a smidge of value early in the piece.

Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars player bets

Khawaja has been boosted to 11/43.75 for top Heat bat and Maxwell likewise for Stars at the same price. Stars look sure to pen with Tom Rogers and Sam Harper so they are probably ricks at 4/15.00 and 7/24.50 respectively based on batting order.

