Heat without five players

Putch good for batting

Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat

Saturday 9 December, 08:15

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat team news

Matt Short has been named Adelaide captain and he will open the batting with D'Arcy Short. There is no Rashid Khan, who misses the tournament with injury. Strikers haven't really replaced him. They have only two overseas players in their squad for this game, middle-order batter Adam Hose and Jamie Overton.

Possible XI: M Short, D Short, Lynn, Weatherald, Hose, Wade, J Overton, Bazley, W Agar, Thornton, Boyce

Heat are up and running after hammering Stars. They managed to get Michael Neser fit in time and the talisman produced another strong performance. But they are depleted here. There's no Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson and Matt Renshaw. Colin Munro will lead.

Possible XI: Munro, Brown, Billings, Bryant, Wood, Walter, Bartlett, Neser, Kuhnemann, Johnson, Swepson

Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat pitch report

Adelaide is one of the best batting wickets and in 12 of the last 22 160 or more has been busted in the first dig.

More than 200 has been breached four times. One fears for a Strikers bowling group at home in this tournament and Heat busting a mature par line in the late 160s is on.

Heat have retained their confidence and form that led them to a remarkable run to the final last season. But should they be as short as 1.794/5 considering the player churn?

Possibly not. The key will be the toss. If Strikers get to bat first then the top six is more than good enough on a flat surface to flip the odds by the break.

Trading them with a lay back with 50% added to the origial stake is the strategy.

Trade Strikers batting first from 2.285/4 Bet now

Munro was one run short of a century against Stars and is boosted to 13/53.60 for another top-bat win.

We note the [9/1/ about team-mate Jack Wood, who hit 101 not out from 59 balls for Northern Territory as they beat Pakistan 'A' in Darwin in in August.

For Strikers, Matt Short has been boosted to 13/102.30.

Read all the Big Bash analysis here