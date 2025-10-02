New Zealand v Australia Second T20 Tips: Seifert and Duffy to deliver

Australia too powerful in game one

New Zealand v Australia

Friday 3 October, 07:15

TV: Live on TNT

New Zealand v Australia Second T20 team news

New Zealand have confirmed that Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the series with a cut face and lip after crashing into advertising hoardings in training. It's a blow as their top order looks a little light on quality.

With no Finn Allen, either, the Kiwis are heavily reliant on Tim Seifert for fast starts and they were in early trouble at six for three. They were grateful to Tim Robinson's brilliant century but it merely emphasised how crucial a solid platform was. The 181 total proved to be well short of what was required.

new Zealand may make a change to find room for an extra specialist bowler. The four they went with were hammered anyway and their other options were Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell. Ish Sodhi might be an option. Jimmy Neesham has been called up as Ravindra's replacement.

Possible New Zealand XI: Seifert, Conway, Robinson, Chapman, Mitchell, Jacobs, Bracewell, Foulkes, Jamieson, Henry, Duffy

Australia lost Glenn Maxwell to injury in a late withdrawal and despite also being without Cam Green and Josh Inglis, they looked far from understrength. The damage was done in the first two powerplays with ball and bat respectively.

Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis combined to knock back the Kiwis and then Mitch Marsh took a liking to the home attack. He would go on to top score with 85 from 43. Australia have set the tone to be aggressive from the get go.

We don't expect changes to the XI unless the Aussies decide that Xavier Bartlett's three overs for 30 was a major problem. Sean Abbott stands by.

Possible Australia XI: Head, Marsh, Short, David, Stoinis, Owen, Carey, Dwarshuis, Bartlett, Zampa, Hazlewood

New Zealand v Australia Second T20 pitch report

There was a heavy toss bias at the Bay Oval, Mount Manganui. In the previous 30 domestic matches 67% of games had been won by the chaser. That obviously held true but there didn't appear to be a particular reason for it conditions wise from the evidence we saw in game one. What we can be pretty sure of, though, is that despite low first-innings averages over the same study period of under 150, the wicket looks good to bat on. A side that can recover from early wickets to go at nine an over suggests strokemakers can play through the line with confidence.

Sportsbook have boosted both teams to score 200 to [15/2] and that could be worth a dart. The 5/61.84 that both notch 170 or 13/82.63 that both ream 180 could be stress free. There might the possibility of showers but we don't expect overs will be lost at this stage although the forecast is liable to change.

Australia are 1.511/2 to take a 2-0 lead. It's pretty much bang on the same price that they were before the off for game one. The Kiwis are out at 2.8815/8.

For the first match the hosts were recommended in the chase because of that bias. but we have to change tactics. It would stand to reason that if the pitch is flat again that they side batting second is going to drift significantly. this immediately brings to mind the prospect of getting with the Aussies are 1.804/5 or better. That has appeal. By the same token New Zealand could be chunky indeed by the break.

Overall Australia's power should mean they make it 11 wins in their last 12 and four straight successes over their rivals. And we must not forget the potential issue with new Zealand's fallback bowling options. Perhaps the best time to be with the hosts is in a dead rubber. If there is a desperation to be with the hosts, it might be trade to something closer to 2.10] but the caveat is they would need to be batting first.

Tim Seifert had a 50% win rate on top bat but a failure means we don't write him off. Indeed, it puts him closer to the win zone under our rationale. Robinson aside, there might not be much to beat here on a good track. Let's get involved at an inflated 7/24.50.

Jacob Duffy is the man to chance for top Kiwi bowler. He has been pulled back to a 50% win rate after a blank (14 game study). Taking on the brilliant Matt Henry is always a risk but the stats say that the 3/14.00 is clear value.

Recommended Bet Back Tim Seifert top NZ bat SBK 3/1

Recommended Bet Back Jacob Duffy top NZ bowler SBK 3/1

