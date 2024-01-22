</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html&rfr=2573">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-wolves-tips-and-predictions-seagulls-to-win-with-both-teams-scoring-150124-200.html">Brighton v Wolves: Back Seagulls to prevail in entertaining affair</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-jurgen-klopps-liverpool-machine-is-title-contender-220124-664.html">Jones Knows Notebook: Liverpool's coping mechanism gives them title race edge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/leicester-city-v-ipswich-town-tips-back-a-41-shot-in-mondays-top-of-the-table-championship-clash-190124-1117.html">Leicester City v Ipswich Town: Back a 4/1 shot in Monday's top of the table Championship clash</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-11-4-toms-eye-catcher-can-have-punters-in-clover-at-southwell-220124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Tom's eye catcher can have punters in clover at Southwell</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/cheltenham-festival-focus-50-1-could-be-long-gone-for-mares-hurdle-later-this-week-220124-1081.html">Cheltenham Festival Focus: 50/1 could be long gone for Mares Hurdle later this week</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-two-small-bets-on-monday-at-9-1-and-17-2-210124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Two small bets on Monday at 9/1 and 17/2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-dubai-desert-classic-result-and-review-rory-makes-it-four-and-dunlap-surprises-all-220124-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Rory makes it four as Dunlap surprises all </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/farmers-insurance-open-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-220124-167.html">Farmers Insurance Open: The Punter's Preview</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-20-180124-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Leader looks vulnerable in California</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/sat20-and-ilt20-tips-class-act-klaasen-and-dangerous-dre-the-men-to-play-220124-194.html">SAT20 and ILT20 Tips: Class act Klaasen and dangerous Dre the men to play</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-powell-and-salt-confident-top-bat-picks-210124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Powell and Salt confident top-bat picks</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/brisbane-heat-v-adelaide-strikers-big-bash-tips-mean-bowling-units-to-dominate-210124-194.html">Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Mean bowling units to dominate</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-day-10-tips-home-run-beckons-for-tournament-favourite-220124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 10 Tips: How to back Novak at 5/6 v Fritz</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-day-9-tips-serbian-player-can-make-it-competitive-210124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 9 Tips: Serbian player can make it competitive</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-day-8-tips-finely-balanced-fritz-vs-tsitsipas-contest-200124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 8 tips: Finely balanced Fritz v Tsitsipas contest</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/new-hampshire-primary-betting-odds-and-analysis-220124-171.html">New Hampshire Primary: The last significant night of primary season?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/who-will-win-the-us-presidential-election-2024-donald-trump-shortest-price-yet-before-new-hampshire--220124-204.html">US Election: Donald Trump shortest price yet before New Hampshire primary</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/rwanda-crisis-rishi-sunak-exit-date-betting-odds-and-analysis-170124-171.html">UK Politics: Will Rwanda vote destabilise Rishi Sunak?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-divisional-round-playoffs-betting-tips-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in-super-bowl-race-170124-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Allen & Mahomes to serve up play-off classic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-super-bowl-2024-san-francisco-13-8-favourites-before-divisional-round-play-offs-170124-204.html">Super Bowl 2024: San Francisco 13/8 favs before Divisional Round play-offs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-wildcard-weekend-playoffs-betting-tips-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in-super-bowl-race-120124-1063.html">NFL Wildcard Tips: Bills to stump Steelers, Eagles in trouble</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/f0c2091c2c2b2f7113bf6d44b38fa5d1808c81c2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Australian Open Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Horse Racing Cup.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Serial Winners </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/11ec7fa407a9515730d6da819c349f0138d7eeec.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Opta Definitions: How Betfair settle football props bets</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/editor-4/">Editor</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-22">22 January 2024</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Opta Definitions: How Betfair settle football props bets", "name": "Opta Definitions: How Betfair settle football props bets", "description": "There are more football markets than ever on Betfair so here's a list of the Opta definitions that we use to settle props bets...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-22T15:45:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-22T15:35:00+00:00", "articleBody": "There are more football markets than ever on Betfair so here's a list of the Opta definitions that we use to settle props bets... Opta definitions for football props bets Find out exactly where you stand Fouls, shots, saves and more covered here We use Opta to settle our markets on fouls, cards, shots, saves, goalscorers and assists. Although Opta make every effort to ensure their data collection is as accurate as possible, they can sometimes review the statistics and make amendments. So, while it may appear as a shot on target on our site, this could change once the final review is complete. See below for a list of Opta definitions accompanied by short explanations. This will help you understand how your bet will be settled. Firstly, though, let us begin with Betfair's own 90 Minute Payout in our 'Match Odds 90' market. Match Odds 90 For a full explainer, please click here to find all the details on what 90 Minute Payout is all about, and some real examples on which sides we have already paid out on this season. Match Odds 90 Selecting a team to win within the match odds 90 market means your selection(s) will be settled as a winner as the clock hits 90:00, meaning goals scored in stoppage time will not ruin your bet. If your selection is losing at 90:00, but goes on to win within stoppage time, you would also be settled as a winner. Essentially, Betfair pays out on two different match results within games where stoppage time goals change the result from that of 90:00 if you choose 'Match Odds 90' markets. You can use this market for Accas, Bet Builders, or any multiples within football matches, but they only apply to match odds selections, not player related betting. Fouls bets To commit a foul (foul conceded) A Foul Conceded is defined as any infringement penalised as foul play by a referee that results in a free-kick or penalty. Offsides are not given as a foul conceded. Incidents where a match official has played advantage and subsequently cautioned a player, do not contribute towards the total foul count for the player or team. To be fouled (fouls won) A Foul Won is defined as when a player wins a free kick or penalty for their team after being fouled by an opposing player. There are no fouls won for a handball, dive, back pass, illegal restart, dissent, GK 6-second violation or obstruction where a free kick is conceded. These are defined as: Handball - A deliberate hand ball by an opposition player. Dive - A deliberate attempt for an opposition player to deceive the referee and win a free kick. Back pass - A pass picked up by a Goalkeeper when played from a teammate. Illegal restart - An opposition player has consecutive touches directly after a dead ball situation. Dissent - A player shows dissent towards a match official. GK 6-second violation - A Goalkeeper picks up the ball and holds onto it longer than 6 seconds. Obstruction - A player traps the ball between their legs to stop an opposition player from playing the ball. Shown a card bets Cards are collected as yellow, second yellow or red card. Where possible Opta cross-check cards against official (referee) reports to match the official statistics - unless these are clearly incorrect. Shots bets You can bet on teams' and player's shots. Here is how Opta define shots on target, shots off target and blocked shots. Shots on target/Shots off target A shot on target is a deliberate attempt to score that is scored, saved by the goalkeeper or blocked by a last line defending player. A shot off target is a deliberate attempt to score that misses the target, without contact from a player diverting the ball from on target to off target. A shot hitting the frame of the Goal is classified as a Shot Off Target unless the ball subsequently enters the net. Blocked shot A blocked shot is not classified as a Shot Off Target. A blocked shot counts as a shot, and adds to a player and team's total number of shots in a game, but not their shots on target total. Saves bets A Save is when a goalkeeper prevents the ball from entering the Goal with any part of their body when facing an intentional attempt from an opposition player. Saves have the following attributes: Body part - Hands/Feet/Body/Fist. Save type - Caught/Collected/Parried Safe/Parried/Fumble. Goalkeeper position - Diving/Standing/Sliding/Reaching/Stooping Danger area/Fingertip. This includes: Unintentional or misplaced efforts on target from a Goalkeeper's own teammates, but only if the intervention is not perceived to be a routine collection of the ball. If after a goalkeeper's intervention, a more prominent defensive action from a teammate prevents the ball from entering the goal, this will be categorised as a Block for the teammate, not a Save for the Goalkeeper. If the ball goes behind the goal because of a goalkeeper intervention, the match officials must award a corner for it to be recognised as a Save. Goalscorer bets When there is any contention around assigning a Goal to an appropriate player, Opta will apply their own rules, and when applicable will align decisions to the relevant official competition, governing body. Assist bets The final touch from a teammate, which leads to the recipient of the ball scoring a Goal, is an assits. If the assist is deflected by an opposition player, it must be deemed as travelling to the Goal-scorer irrespective of the deflection. In the event of an own Goal, direct free kick Goal and direct corner Goal, an assist will not be awarded. This same rule applies to penalties unless the penalty taker chooses to pass the ball for another player to score. Fantasy Goal Assist When it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Betfair settle assists in line with the FPL. Attributing a collection of assist events outside the conventional categorisation of Goal Assist. Classifies the final touch from a player on the scoring team as a Fantasy Assist, despite: A heavily deflected pass or cross. Shot on Target saved, rebound scored. Blocked Shot, rebound scored. Shot hit woodwork, rebound scored. Shot off Target, remains in play, rebound scored. Penalty won. Free kick won by foul. Free kick or penalty won from a handball. Event preceding an own Goal (usually shot/pass/cross). Score or be shown a card bets If you back a player To Score or Be Shown a Card your bet wins if they score a goal (not including own goals) that is assigned to them (see Goalscorer above) or are shown a card - yellow or red - by the referee. Score or assist bets If you back a player To Score or Assist your bet wins if they score a goal (not including own goals) that is assigned to them (see Goalscorer above) or register an assist (see Assist above). 90 Minute Payout: Which sides have Betfair paid out on this season? ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/90 min fingerball.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/90 min fingerball.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/90 min fingerball.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Editor", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/editor_4" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/90 min fingerball.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/90 min fingerball.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/90 min fingerball.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/90 min fingerball.728x410.jpg 728w" alt> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Opta%20Definitions%3A%20How%20Betfair%20settle%20football%20props%20bets&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html&text=Opta%20Definitions%3A%20How%20Betfair%20settle%20football%20props%20bets" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><span>There are more football markets than ever on Betfair so here's a list of the Opta definitions that we use to settle props bets...</span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Opta definitions for football props bets</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Find out exactly where you stand</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Fouls, shots, saves and more covered here</h3> </li> <hr><p>We use Opta to settle our<strong> markets on fouls, cards, shots, saves, goalscorers and assists</strong>. Although Opta make every effort to ensure their data collection is as accurate as possible, they can sometimes review the statistics and make amendments. So, while it may appear as a shot on target on our site, this could change once the final review is complete.</p><p>See below for a list of Opta definitions accompanied by short explanations. This will help you understand how your bet will be settled.</p><p>Firstly, though, let us begin with <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-90-minute-payout-which-sides-have-we-paid-out-on-this-season-180923-1171.html">Betfair's own 90 Minute Payout</a> in our 'Match Odds 90' market.</p><h2>Match Odds 90</h2><p></p><p>For a full explainer, please <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-90-minute-payout-which-sides-have-we-paid-out-on-this-season-180923-1171.html">click here</a> to find all the details on what 90 Minute Payout is all about, and some real examples on which sides we have already paid out on this season.</p><h3><strong>Match Odds 90</strong></h3><p><strong></strong></p><p>Selecting a team to win within the match odds 90 market means your selection(s) will be settled as a winner as the clock hits 90:00, meaning goals scored in stoppage time will not ruin your bet.</p><p>If your selection is losing at 90:00, but goes on to win within stoppage time, you would also be settled as a winner. Essentially, Betfair pays out on two different match results within games where stoppage time goals change the result from that of 90:00 if you choose 'Match Odds 90' markets.</p><p>You can use this market for Accas, Bet Builders, or any multiples within football matches, but they only apply to match odds selections, not player related betting.</p><hr><h2>Fouls bets</h2><p></p><h3>To commit a foul (foul conceded)</h3><p><span class="TextRun Highlight SCXW82907563 BCX0" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB" data-contrast="none"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW82907563 BCX0"></span></span></p><p><span class="TextRun Highlight SCXW82907563 BCX0" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB" data-contrast="none"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW82907563 BCX0">A Foul Conceded is defined as any infringement penalised as foul play by a referee that results in a free-kick or penalty.</span></span></p><ul> <li><span class="TextRun Highlight SCXW82907563 BCX0" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB" data-contrast="none"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW82907563 BCX0">Offsides are not given as a foul conceded.</span></span></li> <li><span class="TextRun Highlight SCXW82907563 BCX0" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB" data-contrast="none"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW82907563 BCX0">Incidents where a match official has played advantage and<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW82907563 BCX0">subsequently</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW82907563 BCX0"><span> </span>cautioned a player, do not contribute towards the total foul count for the player or team.</span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW82907563 BCX0"> </span></li> </ul><h3>To be fouled (fouls won)</h3><p></p><p>A Foul Won is defined as when a player wins a free kick or penalty for their team after being fouled by an opposing player.</p><p>There are no fouls won for a handball, dive, back pass, illegal restart, dissent, GK 6-second violation or obstruction where a free kick is conceded. These are defined as:</p><ul> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="6" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="1" data-aria-level="1">Handball - A deliberate hand ball by an opposition player.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="6" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="2" data-aria-level="1">Dive - A deliberate attempt for an opposition player to deceive the referee and win a free kick.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="6" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="3" data-aria-level="1">Back pass - A pass picked up by a Goalkeeper when played from a teammate.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="6" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="4" data-aria-level="1">Illegal restart - An opposition player has consecutive touches directly after a dead ball situation.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="6" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="5" data-aria-level="1">Dissent - A player shows dissent towards a match official.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="6" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="6" data-aria-level="1">GK 6-second violation - A Goalkeeper picks up the ball and holds onto it longer than 6 seconds.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="6" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="7" data-aria-level="1">Obstruction - A player traps the ball between their legs to stop an opposition player from playing the ball.</li> </ul><hr><h2>Shown a card bets</h2><p></p><p><span>Cards are collected as yellow, second yellow or red card. Where possible Opta cross-check cards against official (referee) reports to match the official statistics - unless these are clearly incorrect.</span></p><hr><h2>Shots bets</h2><p></p><p>You can bet on teams' and player's shots. Here is how Opta define shots on target, shots off target and blocked shots.</p><h3>Shots on target/Shots off target</h3><p></p><p>A <strong>shot on target</strong> is a<span class="NormalTextRun SCXW49213565 BCX0"> deliberate attempt to score that is </span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW49213565 BCX0">scored, saved by the<span> g</span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW49213565 BCX0">oal</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW49213565 BCX0">keeper or</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW49213565 BCX0"><span> b</span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW49213565 BCX0">lock</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW49213565 BCX0">ed by a last line defending player</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW49213565 BCX0">.</span></p><p><span class="TextRun Highlight SCXW33940348 BCX0" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB" data-contrast="none"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">A <strong>shot off target</strong> is a deliberate attempt to score that misses the target, without contact from a player diverting the ball from on target to off target.</span></span></p><p><span class="TextRun Highlight SCXW33940348 BCX0" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB" data-contrast="none"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">A shot hitting the frame of the<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">Goal</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0"><span> </span>is classified as a<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">Shot Off Target</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0"><span> </span>unless</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0"><span> </span>the ball<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">subsequently</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0"><span> </span>enters the net. </span></span></p><h3>Blocked shot</h3><p></p><p><span class="TextRun Highlight SCXW33940348 BCX0" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB" data-contrast="none"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">A<span> b</span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">lock</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">ed shot</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0"><span> </span>is not classified as</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0"><span> </span>a</span><span> </span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">Shot Off Target</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW33940348 BCX0">. </span></span>A blocked shot counts as a shot, and adds to a player and team's total number of shots in a game, but not their shots on target total.</p><hr><h2>Saves bets</h2><p></p><p>A <strong>Save</strong> is when a goalkeeper prevents the ball from entering the Goal with any part of their body when facing an intentional attempt from an opposition player.</p><p>Saves have the following attributes:</p><ul> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="7" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="1" data-aria-level="1">Body part - Hands/Feet/Body/Fist.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="7" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="2" data-aria-level="1">Save type - Caught/Collected/Parried Safe/Parried/Fumble.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="7" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="3" data-aria-level="1">Goalkeeper position - Diving/Standing/Sliding/Reaching/Stooping Danger area/Fingertip.</li> </ul><p>This includes:</p><ul> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="15" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="4" data-aria-level="1">Unintentional or misplaced efforts on target from a Goalkeeper's own teammates, but only if the intervention is not perceived to be a routine collection of the ball.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="15" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="5" data-aria-level="1">If after a goalkeeper's intervention, a more prominent defensive action from a teammate prevents the ball from entering the goal, this will be categorised as a Block for the teammate, not a Save for the Goalkeeper.</li> <li data-leveltext="" data-font="Symbol" data-listid="15" data-list-defn-props="{"335552541":1,"335559684":-2,"335559685":720,"335559991":360,"469769226":"Symbol","469769242":8226,"469777803":"left","469777804":"","469777815":"hybridMultilevel"}" aria-setsize="-1" data-aria-posinset="6" data-aria-level="1">If the ball goes behind the goal because of a goalkeeper intervention, the match officials must award a corner for it to be recognised as a Save.</li> </ul><hr><h2>Goalscorer bets</h2><p></p><p><span class="TextRun SCXW252716051 BCX0" lang="EN-GB" xml:lang="EN-GB" data-contrast="auto"><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW252716051 BCX0">When there is any contention around assigning a Goal to<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW252716051 BCX0">an appropriate player</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW252716051 BCX0">, Opta will apply their own rules, and when applicable will align decisions to the relevant official competition, governing body</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW252716051 BCX0">. </span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW252716051 BCX0"> </span></span><span class="EOP SCXW252716051 BCX0" data-ccp-props="{"201341983":0,"335551550":2,"335551620":2,"335559740":259}"> </span></p><hr><h2>Assist bets</h2><p></p><p><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">The<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">final touch</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0"><span> </span>from a teammate, which leads to the recipient of the ball scoring a<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">Goal, is an assits</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">. </span></p><p><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">If the assist is deflected by an opposition player, it must be<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">deemed</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0"><span> </span>as travelling to the<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">Goal</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">-scorer irrespective of the deflection.<span> </span></span></p><p><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">In<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">the<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">event of</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0"><span> </span>an own<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">Goal</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">, direct free kick<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">Goal</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0"><span> </span>and direct corner<span> </span></span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">Goal</span><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0">, an assist will not be awarded. This same rule applies to penalties unless the penalty taker chooses to pass the ball for another player to score.<span> </span></span></p><h3><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0"><span>Fantasy Goal Assist</span></span></h3><p><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0"><span></span></span></p><p><span class="NormalTextRun SCXW233361811 BCX0"><span>When it comes to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), Betfair settle assists in line with the FPL.</span></span></p><p>Attributing a collection of assist events outside the conventional categorisation of Goal Assist. Classifies the final touch from a player on the scoring team as a Fantasy Assist, despite:</p><ul> <li>A heavily deflected pass or cross.</li> <li>Shot on Target saved, rebound scored.</li> <li>Blocked Shot, rebound scored.</li> <li>Shot hit woodwork, rebound scored.</li> <li>Shot off Target, remains in play, rebound scored.</li> <li>Penalty won.</li> <li>Free kick won by foul.</li> <li>Free kick or penalty won from a handball.</li> <li>Event preceding an own Goal (usually shot/pass/cross).</li> </ul><hr><h2>Score or be shown a card bets</h2><p></p><p>If you back<strong> </strong>a player<strong> To Score or Be Shown a Card</strong> your bet wins if they score a goal (not including own goals) that is assigned to them (see Goalscorer above) or are shown a card - yellow or red - by the referee.</p><hr><h2>Score or assist bets</h2><h2></h2><p>If you back<strong> </strong>a player<strong> To Score or Assist</strong> your bet wins if they score a goal (not including own goals) that is assigned to them (see Goalscorer above) or register an assist (see Assist above).</p><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/betfairs-90-minute-payout-which-sides-have-we-paid-out-on-this-season-180923-1171.html">90 Minute Payout: Which sides have Betfair paid out on this season?</a></h3><p></p><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Opta%20Definitions%3A%20How%20Betfair%20settle%20football%20props%20bets&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html&text=Opta%20Definitions%3A%20How%20Betfair%20settle%20football%20props%20bets" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/new-betfair-sportsbook-app-update-now-and-get-the-benefits-110923-6.html">New Betfair Sportsbook App: Update now and get the benefits</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/B_B Legacy Ramp Up.450x253.jpeg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/B_B%20Legacy%20Ramp%20Up.jpeg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/exclusive-new-offer-on-betfair-celebrate-early-with-90-minute-payout-on-all-football-matches-200723-6.html">Exclusive Announcement: Betfair launches new 90:00 Minute Payout on match odds </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/1931237306ca6eece9a39ce398c1ae5e15c37f20.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/1931237306ca6eece9a39ce398c1ae5e15c37f20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-promotions-opt-in-for-free-bets-money-back-and-more-250123-6.html">Betfair Promotions: Opt-in to get free bets, money back and more</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betfair-announcements/Opt_In-1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/Opt_In-1280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/new-hampshire-primary-betting-odds-and-analysis-220124-171.html">New Hampshire Primary: The last significant night of primary season?</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-cap-du-nord-can-win-at-doncaster-if-fired-up-220124-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Cap Du Nord can win at Doncaster if fired up</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/sat20-and-ilt20-tips-class-act-klaasen-and-dangerous-dre-the-men-to-play-220124-194.html">SAT20 and ILT20 Tips: Class act Klaasen and dangerous Dre the men to play</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-granada-v-atletico-madrid-la-liga-betting-tips-preview-best-bets-multiple-picks-210124-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Back Atleti duo in 9/2 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-diary-multiple-runners-before-a-big-saturday-at-cheltenham-220124-9.html">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Multiple runners before a big Saturday at Cheltenham</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/">More What’s New on Betfair?</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Betfair Announcements</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/exchange-news/">Exchange News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/social-competition-rules/">Social Competition Rules</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/">Betting Apps</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/">What’s New on Betfair?</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open an Account Using Promo Code <strong>ZBHC01</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook</li> <li><strong>Get</strong> - £/€20 in Free Bets</li> <li>T&Cs apply</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">GET STARTED</a></div> <p></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block_header"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a><br/> </header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div style="display:none;" class="ticker-wrap"> <div class="ticker"> <div class="ticker__item">INSERT WORDS HERE</div> </div> </div> <style> @-webkit-keyframes ticker { 0% { -webkit-transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0); transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0); visibility: visible; } 100% { -webkit-transform: translate3d(-100%, 0, 0); transform: translate3d(-100%, 0, 0); } } @keyframes ticker { 0% { -webkit-transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0); transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0); visibility: visible; } 100% { -webkit-transform: translate3d(-100%, 0, 0); transform: translate3d(-100%, 0, 0); } } .ticker-wrap { width: 100%; overflow: hidden; height: 4rem; background-color: #000; padding-left: 100%; box-sizing: content-box; } .ticker { --duration: 25s; display: inline-block; height: 4rem; line-height: 4rem; white-space: nowrap; padding-right: 100%; box-sizing: content-box; -webkit-animation-iteration-count: infinite; animation-iteration-count: infinite; -webkit-animation-timing-function: linear; animation-timing-function: linear; -webkit-animation-name: ticker; animation-name: ticker; -webkit-animation-duration: var(--duration); animation-duration: var(--duration); } .ticker__item { display: inline-block; padding: 0; font-size: 1.25rem; font-weight: bold; color: #ffb80c; } </style> <script> $(".ticker-wrap").detach().insertBefore(".takeover_adverts"); </script> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/">Betfair Announcements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/">What’s New on Betfair?</a> </li> <li> Opta Definitions: How Betfair settle football props bets </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/", "name": "Betfair Announcements" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/", "name": "What’s New on Betfair?" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html", "name": "Opta Definitions: How Betfair settle football props bets" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html&rfr=2573">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html&rfr=2573">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetfair-announcements%2Fwhats-new-on-betfair%2Fopta-definitions-how-betfair-settle-football-props-bets-110124-272.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v84a3a4012de94ce1a686ba8c167c359c1696973893317" integrity="sha512-euoFGowhlaLqXsPWQ48qSkBSCFs3DPRyiwVu3FjR96cMPx+Fr+gpWRhIafcHwqwCqWS42RZhIudOvEI+Ckf6MA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"849b574e4b8a1ffd","b":1,"version":"2024.1.0","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256"}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>