Welcome to our brand-new site...

It is with great pleasure that I can introduce you to the all-new Betting.Betfair.com.

I have been working on B.B (as we call it) in all its various guises since 2006 and I have never been as excited about our website than I am now.

Over the last few months we have been working extremely hard with a huge group of colleagues to produce the site you see today.

Optimised for mobile users

What we have now is a site that is optimised for mobile traffic but also delivers for desktop and tablet users.

Whatever device you're using to read B.B you will enjoy a cleaned up homepage with easy links to your favourite sports.

Betfair branded

Betfair Sportsbook customers will recognise the icons at the top of the homepage that will take them to Football, Racing, Golf and beyond with our design cues coming from the main Betfair sites.

In terms of layout we have retained our top story carousel so we can present readers with our five best stories across the day's biggest events.

Further down the page, where we used to display a feed of recently published content, B.B readers are now able to navigate quickly to whichever sport interests them via homepage swimlanes which show the latest stories in each.

So whether it is tips from Tony Calvin, Steve Rawlings or Ed Hawkins you're looking for you can now find them quickly and easily.

Out bottom footer links you through to our betting platforms, popular podcasts and Youtube page.

We have retained plenty of your favourite features too with best bets showing you the pick of our writers' wagers, a podcast swimlane to our latest shows and our most read carousel steering you to our most popular content.

Finally we are really keen to hear your views so please do give us any feedback you may have, positive or negative! Email us at copy@betfair.com with your views.

