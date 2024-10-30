Betfair Exchange November Newsletter: Trump favourite in key US election markets

More than £100m bet in Exchange winner election market

Trump favourite in most swing states

New markets added to US Politics

First markets with no delays on passive bets to be offered end of 2024

Election winner market hits £100m on the Exchange

The Exchange's US Election winner market experienced the highest amount wagered on the market in 24 hours since the 2020 election finished, with £4.2 million bet on one day in the last week of October. The election winner market has surpassed the £100 million mark which is expected to rise in the days leading up to election night.

Last time out in 2020 there was almost £100 million bet on the Exchange winner market in the week prior to the election date, with an additional £50 million worth of volume on the day itself.

Get the latest data including current prices and commentary from our experts in our daily update on Betting.Betfair.

Swings states leaning towards Trump

Donald Trump opened up at 4/61.67 on the Betfair Exchange on 25 October, indicating a 60% chance of winning the 2024 election. His short price could be down to the fact that currently all but one of the seven swing states are now looking red, the key battlegrounds where the election will be won and lost.

Kamala Harris remains the outsider at [13/8] and her price indicates she has work to do across the board. Harris will be hoping the recent rallies in Atlanta and Houston, which included star-studded support from Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, and Beyonce, will help her win on 5 November.

New Betfair Exchange politics markets

We have been continuously reviewing our politics markets and have recently added some new markets of interest. Trump/Harris Electoral College Votes Tie? matched £150k in the first 24 hours of being live on the Exchange. Odds of 26/127.00 suggest a 269-269 tie in the Electoral College is unlikely.

A second iteration of Vote Percentage markets has been loaded to cover a greater distribution of vote percentages. Click the links to view the markets for Harris Vote Percentage 2 and Trump Vote Percentage 2.

No delays on Passive Bets

We're looking to be able to offer our first markets with no delays on passive bets towards the end of this year.

A 'passive' bet is when a bet is sent into the market and is not going to match initially. Instead of entering the delay it will go straight into the market.

The initial experimentation will begin with Tennis only, starting with ITF matches before offering other tiers. Initially we'll be looking to offer match odds, set one and set two winner, available for all customers across all products.

We're planning a series of experiments to take us up until March 2025, although there will be tech improvement alongside the experiments to be able to eventually scale the product and offer into other sports.

