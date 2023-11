£5.7bn matched on Exchange in Cricket World Cup

39% increase on betting volume from 2019 World Cup

Experts aim to give cricket bettors edge with webinars

Record-breaking Cricket World Cup on Exchange

The recent Cricket World Cup set new records on the Betfair Exchange as Australia defeated hosts India in a final that was worthy of a thrilling tournament.

Pat Cummins and co. were ecstatic as they upset the odds to defeat the much-fancied India. On the Betfair Exchange, the markets were frenetic and action-packed.

This year's Cricket World Cup easily surpassed the last edition in terms of volume traded on the Betfair Exchange.

A record £5.7bn was matched across the tournament

Volume was up 39% in 2023 on 2019 World Cup

Average volume per game was £118m

Going into the tournament, the popularity of cricket on the Exchange was already rocketing but it reached new heights at the World Cup.

Seven of the top 10 biggest games ever for volume were from the World Cup (the other three were from this year's IPL)

The group stage match between Australia and Pakistan saw £218m traded, making it the second biggest ODI cricket match of all time.

Line markets traded more than £650m across the tournament and 45% of that was on the first innings 50 over line.

The next biggest markets were the first and second innings 10 over line.

It has been an extraordinary year for cricket on the Betfair Exchange.

Watch Betfair's cricket betting webinar

We know one of the biggest obstacles to trading a new sport is getting up to speed with the game and finding an edge in the market. We cannot guarantee the latter but we've brought together three great cricketing minds to start you on your way to building a cricket betting model.

Our Cricket Only Bettor podcast host Ed Hawkins, Ian McHale (Professor of Analytics at University of Liverpool) and Muhammad Asif (Head of Statistics at University of Malakand, Pakistan) will take you through a three-part series on "Forecasting for Cricket Markets".

In part one, Ed, Ian, and Asif will talk about the basics of cricket followed by key stats, scoring factors and the Duckworth & Lewis method which has inspired much of Ian and Asif's research. Find out more here.

Tennis API scores feed

Due to a transfer of ATP tennis data ownership, we will no longer be able to offer the ATP and Challenger tennis feed to API customers from 1 January.

We hope to resume the service by May 2024, pending ongoing negotiations and integrations with the new data rights owner.

This will not impact the WTA events.

We apologise for any disruption to your trading. We are working hard to restore service.