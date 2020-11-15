SPOTY Betting: Hamilton back to odds-on favourite after becoming seven-time world champ

In a market of flip-flopping favourites, Lewis Hamilton is back in to 1.8810/11 to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award following his victory in Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix.

From sixth on the grid, Hamilton produced a brilliant drive in treacherous conditions at Istanbul Park, and with the victory clinched his seventh F1 World Championship, equalling the record of German star Michael Schumacher.

In a record-breaking year for the Brit, victory for Hamilton was his 94th career race win, which is now three more than Schumacher whom he surpassed last month, and he's also moved clear at the top of the SPOTY winner market.

Favourites flip-flop with Rashford on the drift

Just a few weeks ago Max Liu reported how a surge of support for Marcus Rashford to win SPOTY moved him to the top of the market, with the Manchester United striker being matched at a low of 1.68/13 to win next month's award.

But following some rumours that Rashford wouldn't make the final shortlist purely on the basis of his free school meals campaign, the 23-year-old's odds began to drift and he is now available to back at 3.7 11/4 .

However it's difficult to envisage the BBC snubbing Rashford, and if he does make the shortlist then it's very possible that another wave of support will come in for him, especially now that the Government have done another U-turn and announced that £170m was being set aside to help feed disadvantaged children over the Christmas holidays.

Hamilton himself had drifted out to 3.711/4 when Rashford was being backed and could drift again if the footballer is confirmed on the SPOTY shortlist, which is usually announced towards the end of November.

Can Fury muscle his way in?

It's looking increasingly likely that either Hamilton or Rashford will win this year's award but one man who could shorten up in the coming weeks is boxer Tyson Fury.

WBC Heavyweight Champion Fury was the early favourite to win SPOTY ever since his stunning victory over Deontay Wilder in February, and having been matched at a low of 1.75/7 he is the third person to trade at odds-on in a fascinating market.

But Fury's inactivity during the year has seen his odds drift, though he is due to fight again on 5 December with German heavyweight Agit Kabayel expected to be his opponent.

You sense however that only a very entertaining performance - both in an out of the ring - and an impressive victory will see the Englishman shorten up significantly from his current odds of 9.617/2 to win SPOTY.

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the only other sportsperson trading at shorter than 50/1, the World Snooker Champion currently available to back at 14.013/1.



*This year's Sports Personality of the Year award will take place on Sunday 20 December and will be broadcast live on the BBC.



