More money set to be bet on Eurovision than Aintree Grand National

Over £130m bet on the Song Contest since 2010

Sweden currently 1/2 favourites on Betfair Sportsbook

UK massive outsiders and favourites to finish bottom!

Tonight's Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is expected to see more than £10m wagered on it, making it the biggest betting event in the entertanment world.

To put that into perspective, the £10m will exceed the £8.5m bet on last month's Grand National, a race that has everyone coming out for a once-a-year punt.

But it appears now that as well as taking their chances in a marathon contest raced over 30 obstacles, the British public are mad keen on having a bet on some weird and wacky singers they've never previously heard of.

Liverpool ready to stage biggest event of the year

Ironically, this year's Eurovision Song Contest is being staged in Liverpool, the same city that hosts the Grand National, and just like last month's Aintree spectacle, bettors are out in force with either their knowledgeable tips or pin-job picks.

Over £3.2m has currently been wagered in the Winner market on the Betfair Exchange, but just like other huge events, a lot of bets will come in on the day and in the hours leading up to the start of tonight's Song Contest.

Incredibly, over £130m has been wagered on Eurovision on the Betfair Exchange since 2010 at an average of around £10m per year, but with the UK hosting tonight's final we could easily see a record amount of money wagered on the entertainment event of 2023.

Most of that money is expected to be on the favourites Sweden, who can be backed at 1/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook, ahead of Finland at 9/4 and last year's winner Ukraine at 9/1.

Get expert tips from our Eurovision Song Contest fan Kevin Hatchard, including Winner, Top 5, Top 10 and Top 15 Finish selections here.

UK entry expected to finish tailed off

As with the Grand National, there can only be one winner tonight, and there will be plenty of contenders finishing well down the field.

Sadly for the United Kingdom entry, Mae Muller is expected to be one of the back markers.

She is available to back at 180.0179/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Song Contest, but she is also the front-runner - available to back at around 5.04/1 - in the to finish 'Last Place' market.

However, if you don't expect the UK to finish rock bottom, but just want to back us to finish above one nation, then it has to be Germany, right?

And who better to get one over our fierce football rivals than someone called Muller. The United Kingdom can be backed at 6/4 to finish above Germany on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom says...

"Eurovision is officially the biggest betting event in the world of showbiz and entertainment. Punters can't get enough of the contest and over £130m has been bet on all the available markets since 2010.

"This year's contest has already seen £3.2m bet on the winner, with that figure estimated to rise to £10m - which puts the total stake above that of the Grand National, crowning Eurovision as a bigger betting event than the most famous horse race.

"More than half of the £3.2m bet on this year's contest has gone for Sweden, whose artist, Loreen, is the odds-on favourite at 1.538/15 to repeat her success in the competition from 2012.

"However, history favours Finland with historic odds giving them the best chance of winning the Song Contest. The average odds of the Eurovision winner on Betfair Exchange in the past 10 years has been 10/3, with Finland the closest to those odds at 7/2."

Watch Eurovision...Only Bettor here

Eurovision superfan Kevin Hatchard hosts this special podcast with the help of specials betting expert Rob Furber and Betfair's own Sam Rosbottom. Watch below.