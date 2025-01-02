World Darts Championship Semi-Final Tips: MvG is motoring

MvG 9/4 3.25 to win the World Championship

MvG and Dobey to deliver heavy scoring masterclass

Dobey to put in another high quality performance

Three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen is now 9/43.25 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time since 2019, his opponent in the semi-final Chris Dobey is 11/112.00 to secure the biggest tournament win of his career and Stephen Bunting is 15/28.50 to add PDC success to his Lakeside glory. Pre-tournament favourite Luke Littler is available at 4/71.57.

MvG is in the mood

During a vintage MvG performance where he was pushed all the way in a breathtaking encounter with Callan Rydz, the Dutchman proved that he is still able to turn the screw in contests where he is under enormous pressure.

His throw looked great, the 180s were flowing and he took out some important mid-range finishes when his back was against the wall.

Now the only former PDC World Champion left in the field, he's shown gears this tournament that he's just not been able to find in big TV tournaments over recent months and said to me after the game that that was as good as he's felt on a big stage for quite some time.

The Green Machine will be competing in his ninth World Championship semi-final and taking on a player in Chris Dobey, playing in his first.

With the semi-finals first to six and given that I think that this one will also go long, I'm backing 25+ 180s & 3+ Bull Finishes in the Match at 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet Back 25+ 180s & 3+ Bull Finishes SBK 5/1

Composure key from Chris

Hollywood showed tremendous composure and mental strength to close out his match with a double double finish against Gerwyn Price having previously squandered five match darts.

Given the heartache he endured at the same stage of last year's tournament, losing to Rob Cross from 4-0 up, a resilient showing against his Welsh opponent this time around allowed him to enter unchartered territory in this tournament.

One bet I like the look of and one that I'm continuing to back because I think the line is too low, is Chris Dobey to average over 95.5 at 5/61.84. In floor tournaments in 2024 his running average was just shy of 98 and I expect this to be another high quality match.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Dobey to average +95.5 SBK 5/6

He's also hit 35 180s over the course of his four games so far and whilst he has been utilising the 19s to huge effect this tournament, I'm still backing him to hit +13.5 maximums at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Dobey to hit +13.5 180s SBK 5/6

