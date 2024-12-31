World Darts Championship Day 14 Tips: Dobey to deliver

MvG now 4/1 5.00 to win 4th World title

Dobey to improve his doubling

The Bullet to perform

Whilst tournament favourite 8/111.73 Littler had to dig deep and show tremendous battling qualities to overcome Ryan Joyce in the Last 16, three time World Champion Michael van Gerwen posted his 39th Ally Pally average in excess of a ton and looked very convincing, he's now 4/15.00 to go all the way, with 2021 winner Gerwyn Price available at 11/112.00.

Dobey continues to deliver

Coming through an absorbing clash with Kevin Doets, Chris Dobey became just the 10th player in history to reach three successive World Championship quarter-finals, a huge achievement in itself but the number 15 seed will be hoping to avoid the same heartache he experience at this very stage of last year's tournament when he takes on Welshman Gerwyn Price.

His doubling against Doets was a bit of a concern but having switched MO to leave himself on tops instead of 16s towards the end of the match, the 34-year-old was able to find another gear to get over the line.

His treble 19 hitting was a huge asset and despite often opting to switch down the board, he still piled in nine 180s too. Currently averaging 94.39 for the tournament, he's missed 89 darts at double, I expect him to be more clinical against Gerwyn Price and think the line set for his average is a little too low and there is value in backing him to average in excess of 94.5 at [EVS].

Recommended Bet Back Chris Dobey to average +94.5 SBK EVS

I'm also backing Dobey to record just his second ever win over The Iceman and hit the most 180s in the match at 13/102.30.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Dobey to hit the most 180s & win SBK 13/10

Let's go Bunting Mental

Stephen Bunting has been excellent at this year's World Championship and should probably have been talked about more as a potential to go all the way. Whilst he'd probably have been expecting to face Luke Humphries at this stage of the tournament, it is now a two-time winner that stands in his way.

Peter Wright was superb in taking care of Cool Hand Luke and surprised a few people, myself included, with the performance he produced.

Averaging in excess of a ton was quite a rarity for Snakebite in 2024, doing so in televised tournaments just six times in total with half of them ended up being losing averages.

Questions were asked about whether he'd be able to back up the performance put in against Jermaine Wattimena in the previous round and he answered those questions pretty emphatically.

When it comes to their head to head, Snakebite has won their last couple of meetings with The Bullet coming out on top in the three prior.

His finishing has been exceptional throughout this tournament, with 52% checkout success over his three matches but if there's one of the two that I expect to maintain the level produced up to this point, it's the reigning Masters champion, Bunting.

With the unpredictable nature of Snakebite's game in 2024, I wouldn't even want to predict whether this game will go long but I do expect Bunting to perform consistently and average +96.5 at 5/61.84.