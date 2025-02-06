Ultimate Guide to Premier League Darts Betting: Odds, schedule, tips and more

Littler the favourite to win Premier League Darts at 6/5 2.20

Last year's runner-up Humphries is 11/4 3.75

Seven-time champ Van Gerwen is 11/2 6.50

How Does Premier League Darts Work?

Eight of the world's best players compete at a different venue every week in a tournament format, featuring four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final, to crown a different winner each night.

The performance of the players in these weekly tournaments translates to points. They receive two points for a semi-final finish, three points if they are the runner-up and five points for winning a final.

These points create a league table and at the end of the 16-weeks, the top four players in the Premier League Darts standings go through to the play-offs. A knockout format, with two semi-finals and a final, will decide who wins the 2025 Premier League Darts.

Who is Playing in Premier League Darts 2025?

Here are the eight Premier League Darts players who will compete in the 2025 competition, along with their Order of Merit Rank at the time that they were selected and details of their previous best performance.

Premier League Darts Player Order of Merit Rank Previous Best Performance Luke Humphries 1 Runner-up (2024) Lute Littler 2 Winner (2024) Michael van Gerwen 3 Winner (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023) Rob Cross 4 Runner-up (2019) Stephen Bunting 5 8th (2015) Gerwyn Price 9 Runner-up (2023) Chris Dobey 10 7th (2023) Nathan Aspinall 11 Runner-up (2020)

When Does the 2025 Premier League Darts Start

The 2025 Premier League Darts begins on Thursday 6th February.

It continues on every Thursday night through the league stage and concludes with the play-offs on Thursday 29th May.

2025 Premier League Darts Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2025 Premier League Darts, so you'll know exactly when to place your bets at Betfair.

We've also included information on the Premier League darts venues and who you can contact if you desire tickets.

Date Stage Venue Thursday, 6 February Night 1 SSE Arena Belfast Belfast Thursday, 13 February Night 2 OVO Hydro, Glasgow Thursday, 20 February Night 3 3Arena, Dublin Thursday, 27 February Night 4 Westpoint Arena, Exeter Thursday, 6 March Night 5 Brighton Centre, Brighton Thursday, 13 March Night 6 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham Thursday, 20 March Night 7 Utilita Arena Cardiff, Cardiff Thursday, 27 March Night 8 Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle Thursday, 3 April Night 9 Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin Thursday, 10 April Night 10 AO Arena, Manchester Thursday, 17 April Night 11 Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam Thursday, 24 April Night 12 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Thursday, 1 May Night 13 Utilita Arena Birmingham, Birmingham Thursday, 8 May Night 14 First Direct Arena Leeds, Leeds Thursday, 15 May Night 15 P&J Live, Aberdeen Thursday, 22 May Night 16 Utilita Arena Sheffield, Sheffield Thursday, 29 May Play-offs The O2, London

Where can I watch the Premier League Darts in 2025?

Viewers in UK and Ireland can watch the Premier League Darts on Sky Sports. Sky will both broadcast the event and provide the Premier League Darts live stream.

Outside of the UK and Ireland, coverage will be provided by DAZN, Viaplay and PDCTV.

What are the Current Premier League Darts Odds For 2025?

The Premier League Darts betting odds for the winner of the tournament are available at Betfair.

In the table below you can see how the odds look before an arrow has been thrown. The world champion Luke Littler is favourite to retain his Premier League title at 6/52.20, with last year's runner-up Luke Humphries at 11/43.75 and the seven-time winner Michael van Gerwen at 11/26.50.

You'll find that the Premier League outright winner odds will be updated throughout the season, creating plenty of opportunities to trade on multiple outcomes.

Premier League Darts Player Premier League Darts Odds Luke Littler 6/52.20 Luke Humphries 11/43.75 Michael van Gerwen 11/26.50 Gerwyn Price 12/113.00 Stephen Bunting 12/113.00 Chris Dobey 16/117.00 Rob Cross 20/121.00 Nathan Aspinall 20/121.00

Other Premier League Darts Betting Markets

There are a range of outright betting markets available for the 2025 Premier League Darts.

Littler is a 4/71.57 shot in the To Reach The Final market, with Humphries at 1/12.00 if you fancy a repeat of the 2024 final.

Van Gerwen lost to Littler in the final of the 2025 World Darts Championship and is 8/52.60 to reach the final of the Premier League for a record-increasing 10th occasion.

With Littler and Humphries in the mix, it's no surprise that the favourite in the Winning Nationality market is English at 1/71.14. Dutch is the second favourite at 5/16.00, with Welsh priced at 14/115.00.

Littler won the league stage last season with 40 points and is the favourite to do so again in the To Top The League market at 4/51.80. Humphries is 9/43.25 and Van Gerwen at 13/27.50.

In the Top 4 Finish market, Littler at 1/71.14, Humphries at 3/101.30 and Van Gerwen at 8/151.53 are all considered certainties to make the play-off spots. The oddsmakers think that Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting are the main contenders for the fourth position at 11/102.11 apiece, with Chris Dobey at 7/42.75, Rob Cross at 15/82.88 and Nathan Aspinall at 11/53.20.

If you're looking to bet on failure rather than success, you can also wager on a player To Not Qualify for the Semi Finals. Aspinall leads the betting at 3/101.30, ahead of Cross at 4/111.36.

Aspinall is also the 6/42.50 favourite To Finish Bottom. Cross is 5/23.50, with Dobey at 13/53.60.

Premier League Darts Tips

Finally, here's some Premier League Darts betting strategy tips to help you to enjoy a profitable season.

Asp Has Premier League Bite

Aspinall is the favourite to finish bottom of the Premier League Darts 2025 at 3/101.30, despite having a strong record in this tournament. A beaten finalist on his Premier League debut in 2020 after finishing third, he was third again in 2021 and finished fifth in both of the last two years.

The Asp struggled with an elbow injury last season, but his consistent, scrappy style has proven to be suited to this format. If we rule out Aspinall from finishing bottom, then consider Cross at 5/23.50 who finished ninth in 2021, Dobey at 13/53.60 - seventh in 2023 - or Price at 9/110.00 who was second from bottom last year.

Recommended Bet Back Chris Dobey to finish bottom of the Premier League SBK 13/5

Bunting Wins Popularity Contest

Bunting had a great 2024 and he's started this year in brilliant form. He's also developed into the most popular PDC player amongst darts fans, who have warmed to his electric walk ons, humble personality and big scoring.

With the "let's go Bunting mental" chant set to reach new heights in huge arenas, the Liverpudlian won't be lacking for support. The 11/102.11 for Bunting to finish in the top four could provide value.

Recommended Bet Back Stephen Bunting to finish in the top four SBK 11/10

Little Value in Littler

One player who it might be hard to find any value for is the defending champion Littler. His odds are predictably short to hang onto his crown and rightly so.

Yet Littler has lost to Price at the Bahrain Masters and Bunting at the Dutch Masters this year. It would be natural if the 18-year-old suffered a bit of a hangover after his World Championship win. That was the case for Humphries last year, but he eventually recovered and finished not far behind Littler in second place, before losing to him in the final.

There could be more value with backing Cool Hand a 11/43.75, rather than The Nuke at 6/52.20.