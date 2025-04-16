Premier League Darts Night 11 Rotterdam Tips: MvG might struggle on home soil

Dobey v Humphries could go all the way

Bunting good value to beat MvG

Luke Littler to put in another stellar display

Luke Littler again has an opportunity to make history in the Premier League this week, bidding to become the first player in this format of the tournament to pick up five nightly wins, he's 11/82.38 to do so. As for the race to qualify for finals night, Michael van Gerwen will be hoping to aid his chances this week, he's now available at 4/61.67 to finish inside the top four.

The opening game to be closely contested

Chris Dobey and Luke Humphries have met three times in the Premier League so far this season and on each occasion, the world number one has come out on top. Whilst numbers are just one indicator of how a match has unfolded, in two of those three games, Hollywood has had the higher average.

Missed darts at double continue to be the main thing that plague the 2023 Masters champion this year however, whilst he didn't add to his list of Players Championship triumphs in Rosmalen this week, he did lose with 99 and 103 averages, putting in some really pleasing displays that he can look to build on in Rotterdam.

As for Cool Hand, he opted not to play in the Pro Tour events on Monday and Tuesday so should be fresh for the latest Premier League outing.

I think this one could possibly go all the way to a decider.

Price to put in pleasing performance

Nathan Aspinall came agonisingly close to continuing a sublime run of recent form with a first Players Championship title since 2022 on Monday, reaching his first final in more than two and a half years, he proved that he is more than capable of replicating his stage performances on the floor.

The Asp then opted to skip the second event in Rosmalen in order to rest his arm with the Premier League and European Tour in mind.

Currently occupying fourth spot in the table, he's up against another in form player in The Iceman Gerwyn Price and as a result of the way they're both playing, I think this could be a high quality contest as long as the Stockport man isn't still struggling with soreness.

I'm backing the most successful Welshman in PDC history to average in excess of 97.5 in this one at 5/61.84.

Recommended Bet Back Gerwyn Price to average over 97.5 v Nathan Aspinall SBK 5/6

Bunting will be in buoyant mood

Michael van Gerwen is in an uncomfortable position in the table, outside the top four and with those above him in better form, things might not be about to get any better.

MvG was one of the Premier League stars to participate at the Autotron in Rosmalen earlier this week but things didn't really go to plan for The Green Machine. On the opening day he was eliminated in the opening round with a mid 80s average but after stringing a few victories together in Players Championship 14, he was then defeated with an average below 81.

Plenty of concerning signs for the seven time Premier League winner and despite him beating Stephen Bunting with a 109 average in their only other meeting in this competition this year, I think there's value in backing The Bullet to come through this one at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Stephen Bunting to beat Michael van Gerwen SBK 1/1

Littler to improve record against Voltage

Luke Littler was denied a crack at a fifth nightly win last week, losing out to Cool Hand in the Manchester semi-final.

He still has another six weeks to break the record and his first task this week is getting the better of Rob Cross, a player he's beaten on 12 of the 14 occasions they've gone head to head.

Three of The Nuke's last five averages against Voltage have been in excess of 107 and whilst Cross has been impressive in this campaign, I think Littler will record a comprehensive win in this one. I'm backing him to complete the match treble and hit the most 180s, the highest checkout and win at 6/52.20.